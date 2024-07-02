UniFirst: Still Bullish On The Business Ability To Expand Margins

Jul. 02, 2024 3:00 AM ETUniFirst Corporation (UNF) Stock
GS Investing profile picture
GS Investing
1.14K Followers

Summary

  • I retain my buy rating for UNF stock, as I expect margin to continue expanding as the business scales and controls costs.
  • UNF reported 4.1% organic revenue growth, with strong margin expansion and positive Core Laundry segment performance.
  • Revised growth expectations downward due to mixed topline outlook, but increased margin expectations.

Female courier worker standing by delivery van

Luis Alvarez/DigitalVision via Getty Images

Investment action

I recommended a buy rating for UniFirst Corp. (NYSE:UNF) when I wrote about it in January this year, as I expected the business to continue growing at a mid-to-high single-digit percentage. As

This article was written by

GS Investing profile picture
GS Investing
1.14K Followers
I consider an investment ideal if it performs its core business in a sector projected to experience structural (organic) growth in excess of GDP growth over the next 5-10 years; profits from sustainable competitive advantages that translate into attractive unit economics; In the hands of competent, ethical, and long-term thinkers; with a fair valuation

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About UNF Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on UNF

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
UNF
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News