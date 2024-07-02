EdithRum

Article Thesis

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCPK:RYCEY) is an aerospace supplier that has performed well over the last year, but the longer-term past is pretty checkered. Shares have gotten rather expensive in recent months, I believe, which makes me believe that Rolls-Royce is not the best pick for aerospace exposure.

Company Overview

While the name Rolls-Royce may sound a bell when it comes to luxurious automobiles, these are not manufactured by Rolls-Royce Holdings plc. Instead, the Rolls-Royce automobile business, called Rolls-Royce Motor Cars, belongs to BMW Group (OTCPK:BMWYY). Rolls-Royce Holdings is a company that designs, produces, and sells power and propulsion systems, primarily for aircraft, but also for sea and land vehicles, with some on-site (stationary) power systems being sold on top of that.

Rolls-Royce has a history dating back way more than 100 years and its product line-up has, of course, changed significantly over that time. Airplane engines did not exist when Rolls-Royce Holdings was founded in 1884, and neither did nuclear-powered submarines and other products for which Rolls-Royce has become a supplier over the years and decades. But while Rolls-Royce's history is long, it is checkered -- the company has not been running from success to success and even had to declare bankruptcy in 1971. As we can easily see in the following chart, the last twenty years were far from perfect as well:

Data by YCharts

Rolls-Royce's revenues rose relatively consistently from the beginning of the century to 2014, before trailing off for a couple of years. During the initial phase of the pandemic, when many aircraft were grounded due to travel restrictions, revenues took a big hit, although the company has recovered quickly as the pandemic waned. Still, revenues are around 10% below all-time highs right now, which, factoring in inflation over the last decade, is quite meaningful.

The company's share price fared even worse, however -- Rolls-Royce currently trades at around one-fourth of the all-time high price seen a decade ago. When a company sees its shares drop this much, there must be major issues at play, especially when we consider that the broad market (SPY) has almost tripled over the last decade. While investors turned $10,000 in the S&P 500 into $27,000, before dividends, over the last decade, a $10,000 investment in Rolls-Royce at the highs from 2014 would have turned into a measly $2,700.

We also see that the descent began way before the pandemic; thus, while the pandemic caused temporary headwinds, Rolls-Royce Holdings' issues began before that. Looking at the company's past results, we see that Rolls-Royce Holdings generated losses for a couple of years, in 2016 and from 2018 to 2020. With losses of up to $5 billion per year, the company lost tremendous amounts of money even while generating solid revenues. The issue thus was clearly on the cost side, not on the revenue side. Rolls-Royce Holdings had to write down more than $4 billion of assets in 2016, its worst year from a net income perspective, with these write-downs being mainly related to currency hedges and other financial items.

Cost-cutting programs followed, and Rolls-Royce let go of thousands of people, which, of course, caused additional one-time expenses in the following years due to severance payments, etc. With the pandemic causing airlines to reduce their orders and with supply chain issues resulting in lower aircraft production numbers, the next problems appeared, although Rolls-Royce Holdings wasn't at fault when it came to the pandemic -- it was unlucky to be active in an industry that was hit harder than many others.

The good news is that Rolls-Royce Holdings has seen its operating performance improve markedly since the pandemic, as revenues have risen sharply and as the restructurings have begun to pay off, with Rolls-Royce Holdings seeing an improved cost structure that allowed the company to generate a nice $3.1 billion net profit last year -- the highest since 2017.

Rolls-Royce Holdings: Active In Growth Markets

And in 2024 and beyond, Rolls-Royce Holdings could see ongoing business growth as well. The company is forecasted to see its revenues expand by 9% this year, with revenue growth for 2025, 2026, and 2027 being forecasted at 8%, 7%, and 6%, respectively, using the Wall Street analyst consensus estimate.

This growth will likely be driven across several of Rolls-Royce Holdings' business units. First, the civil airplane market is experiencing nice growth, and the company will benefit as a major civil aircraft engine manufacturer. Global air travel numbers continue to rise, despite high costs and environmental concerns. Growth is driven by countries with fast economic growth such as India. Over the last couple of years, Indian airlines have made massive new aircraft orders, as these carriers want to expand their fleets considerably in order to service the growing domestic market as well as increasing demand for international travel. Around a year ago, Seeking Alpha reported a gigantic 500 aircraft order from India's IndiGo, and other Indian carriers such as Akasa Air have recently made huge orders as well. While not all of these airplanes will use engines from Rolls-Royce Holdings, overall growth in the civil aircraft market will be beneficial for Rolls-Royce for sure. India is not the only growing market, as China is seeing growing airline travel as well, and even in lower-growth markets such as Europe, airlines want to improve their fuel efficiency and are thus upgrading their fleets to bring down emissions and fuel expenses -- which means that new, more efficient engines are needed.

Rolls-Royce Holdings' second major market, defense equipment, is growing as well. Due to a range of conflicts around the world, many militaries are upping their defense spending. In the United States, military spending has been growing for years as well:

US military spending (statista.com)

Rolls-Royce Holdings benefits from increased military spending by the US, other NATO members, and other US allies via the sale of components such as military aircraft engines, naval engines, and even nuclear power plants for submarines. While the defense unit is smaller than the civil aircraft engine unit, it is still a meaningful contributor to Rolls-Royce Holdings' overall business growth.

Rolls-Royce Holdings' Power Systems and New Energy units are smaller, but some might argue that they could be major growth drivers in the future. After all, Rolls-Royce Holdings is working on small modular reactors (a type of nuclear power plant) that are seen, by some, including Bill Gates, as an important future source of electrical energy. Whether the concept is ultimately successful and economical is not yet known for sure, and we also don't know which of the companies in this space are best-positioned -- Bill Gates, for example, has funded one of Rolls-Royce's competitors. Small modular reactors are receiving funding from institutions such as the European Union, thus Rolls-Royce Holdings is active in a field that looks highly attractive, although success is, as mentioned above, not certain.

Rolls-Royce Holdings: Rather Expensive

So Rolls-Royce has a checkered past, partially due to company-specific issues and self-inflicted wounds, partially due to macro headwinds such as the pandemic. The outlook over the coming years is positive, but investors should also consider the company's valuation, which is rather high today.

Based on current estimates for this year, Rolls-Royce Holdings is trading for a little more than 28x net profits, which pencils out to an earnings yield of just 3.5% -- at a time when zero-risk treasuries yield much more than that. Of course, exceptionally strong growth may warrant a premium valuation, but Rolls-Royce Holdings' forecasted growth isn't extreme -- it is very solid, but far from Nvidia-like (NVDA). Even when we look at profit estimates for 2026, i.e. two years from now, the earnings multiple stands at 23, with forecasted growth between 2024 and 2026 being around 25% cumulatively, or around 12% per year. The PEG ratio is thus rather elevated, at around 2, making me believe that Rolls-Royce Holdings is not very attractively priced today.

Investors that want aerospace and defense exposure could instead opt for companies such as Lockheed Martin (LMT), trading at just 18x net earnings, offering a nice dividend, having a better track record, and offering nuclear power potential as well. Airbus (OTCPK:EADSY) trades for 26x forward earnings, is forecasted to grow by 12% per year in 2025 and 2026 as well, offers a dividend, and arguably has a bigger moat than Rolls-Royce while also benefitting from Boeing's (BA) problems.

Overall, Rolls-Royce Holdings is far from a bad company, but the stock is not trading at a valuation deserving of a "Buy" rating. For those who bought this company closer to the lows, it has been a great investment, but I wouldn't put new money into Rolls-Royce at more than 28x net profits.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.