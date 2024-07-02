Zview

Summary

BSR's (OTCPK:BSRTF)(TSX:HOM.U:CA)(TSX:HOM.UN:CA) Q1 earnings held few surprises for us. Rent growth in Austin and DFW came under pressure from falling market rents, a symptom of highly elevated supply. With the units up ~11% from our last report and our NAVPU revised lower to ~$13.5 (n.b., ~11% implied upside), we are maintaining our Hold rating.

Earnings Update

BSR did not acquire or dispose of any properties during the quarter. As expected, AMRs declined across 3 of the REIT's 5 markets, with Houston (~25% of Q1 NOI) and Oklahoma City (~7%) standing out with positive rent growth. The negative leasing spreads in Austin (~26% of Q1 NOI) and DFW (~40%) were driven by continued pressure on market rents as a result of elevated supply - the key risk we (and the market) have identified for BSR. Austin saw a 1.6% decline in market rents, and DFW saw a 0.7% decline. Surprisingly, Houston saw a +0.3% QoQ change in market rents, which likely supported BSR's AMR growth in this market during the quarter. The loss-to-lease in these markets deteriorated as a result of these changes. The loss-to-lease shown below for Houston is somewhat inaccurate, as BSR's portfolio skews toward higher-priced class A properties (n.b., $1,736 AMR for class A in Q1 vs $1,268 market average). Nevertheless, we believe this negative mark-to-market risk will prove to be a headwind to the REIT's financial performance in the next several quarters.

Earnings Update | Operational (Empyrean; BSR)

Negative rent pressure, stable occupancy, and stable portfolio size resulted in a modest revenue decline; however, a sizeable decline in operating costs drove a ~6% increase in NOI with +330bps of margin improvement. FFO and AFFO per unit were up ~6% and ~7%, respectively, as the impact of prior unit repurchases flowed through. While the payout ratio improved by ~400bps to ~54%, we see a distribution increase as unlikely, given the near-term rent pressures and continued growth in the REIT's interest costs. As the supply dynamic stabilizes, and we begin to see rate cuts in the US, we believe the REIT has room to support a robust hike in the distribution.

Earnings Update | Financial (Empyrean; BSR)

The IFRS NAVPU declined ~3% to $17.2, and the REIT did not repurchase any units in the quarter.

Earnings Update | Valuation & Capital Allocation (Empyrean; BSR)

Overall, the quarter was in line with our expectations. We are beginning to see some signs of an inflection in the supply dynamic in Houston, which should bode well for BSR's other Texas markets.

Valuation

BSR is trading for 12.6x 2024E FFO (n.b., midpoint of guidance) and 13.7x AFFO and ~90% of our revised NAVPU estimate (n.b., ~6.1% implied cap rate), implying ~11% upside in addition to the ~4.4% yield.

Valuation Summary (Empyrean)

Our revised ~$13.5 NAVPU estimate is based on NTM NOI of ~$92.4MM and a blended cap rate of 5.86%. Our updated cap rates, sourced from Colliers' Q1 market reports for DFW, Austin, and Houston, can be seen below. Our cap rate assumptions for Little Rock and Oklahoma City are unchanged.

Cap Rate Assumptions (Empyrean)

A weaker NOI forecast, ~10bps of cap rate expansion, and a slightly higher unit count have driven the reduction in our NAVPU estimate. Additionally, the units have rallied ~11% from our last report, which has resulted in the implied return narrowing from ~35% to ~11%. Given the much-reduced margin of safety and the continued overhang of elevated supply, we are maintaining our Hold rating.

Risks & Catalysts

Our critical risks and catalysts for BSR have remained unchanged since our last report. Unit repurchases and the expected supply inflection in the second half of the year will be key positive catalysts over the next few quarters. We continue to believe the supply picture in Texas is the primary risk factor for BSR. If rent pressures accelerate or persist longer than expected, BSR and the entire US multifamily REIT universe with exposure to the South may fall further out of favor.

Conclusion

Despite early signs of an inflection in supply and recovery in market rents in Houston, we still believe it is too early to change our tone on BSR. While we continue to believe in the management team and long-term fundamentals of its sunbelt markets, we see the significant headwinds to rent growth persisting for the balance of the year. The margin of safety has deteriorated since our last report, and we maintain the units at Hold.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.