Produced with Avi Gilburt

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) is one that we have been following in our World Market Waves for some time now. The last two articles we have shared with the readership featured ‘Buy’ ratings, as does this current missive. And we do yet anticipate higher prices over the next weeks to months to come. But we will also discuss how our methodology can help protect profits once garnered or dictate when to shift our weight and even change our opinion.

First, we will follow along as Lyn Alden discusses the fundamental snapshot as she sees it. Then, Garrett Patten provides the picture for the structure of price on the chart. Together these analysts paint a path higher but with a key support level in the near term that should hold going forward. Let’s take a look!

Lyn Alden Discusses The Fundamentals For Infosys

“Looking at INFY, it's well off its bubble highs, but surprising still on the expensive side relative to its modern history.

That doesn't mean it can't have already bottomed and be in the process of heading up from here, but it does mean there is still some significant fundamental valuation risk if it does break below certain support levels, and long theses might take a bit longer to play out than expected. Therefore, if I were a trader, I would take support levels and stop losses quite seriously on this name.

In general, I view the Indian equity market as rather expensive at the current time, with a possible exception for the financial sector.

For Indian IT companies, I do have some concerns that they could be among the earliest to be disrupted or slowed down by AI, as many of the outsourced white-collar tasks could instead be outsourced to AI. I don't have a firm view on that matter, but it's something I would certainly dig into more and require a good answer for in order to develop a conviction long view on INFY or the broader Indian IT sector. Indian IT companies will generally be trying to move up the value chain and make use of AI, at the same time as some of their legacy businesses face disruption.” - Lyn Alden

Finding The Synergy Between Fundamentals And Technicals

This is what we look for in the milieu - fundamentals that are on an upswing and then a technical picture with a specific risk versus reward that can be defined. It helps us to identify high-probability setups across the markets. Now, of course, not all setups will play out as illustrated. They are projections, not prophecies. Over time though, it will give us an edge to keep our trades on the right side of price more often than not.

What are we looking for on the (INFY) chart? As mentioned in our last update to the readership, the $16 level or higher needed to hold and then turn price back up in this larger rally structure. Indeed that is near exact to what took place. Price held $16.04 and has since turned up nicely. That last low will now be considered key and pivotal since it was struck near the .618 retracement of the prior rally.

By Garrett Patten - World Market Waves - Elliott Wave Trader

(Please note that for ease of US investors, price levels mentioned are for the NYSE listed ADR)

It also means that over time price should advance up to the 1.236 - 1.382 price extension zone of the prior circle wave ‘i’ wave ‘ii’ projection. This current rally is part of a larger rally structure with upper targets as high as the $23 area should it fulfill the entire expectation to the 1.618 - 1.764 extension zone in a wave ‘v’ of the larger wave 5.

Where might this projection need revision or even be wrong? Remember, that low at $16.04 is now key. If that level gives way then as low as $14.71 could be re-tested. And, in reality, should $16 fail as support, we would stand aside and protect capital as a deeper correction may unfold.

How Do You Come Up With These Projections?

It’s important to understand that these are not just some arbitrary numbers that we pull out of a hat. They are based on human behavioral models that create forms that repeat on all time frames. These forms follow Fibonacci mathematics which are prevalent in more places in nature than you might imagine.

Avi Gilburt provides a masterful explanation of this methodology in a six-part series entitled, “This Analysis Will Change The Way You Invest Forever”. We would encourage you to take a few minutes to read and enjoy part one here. Then, let it sink in for a bit. Subsequently, follow up with part two and so on until you have assimilated all six parts.

Now, please believe me when I tell you that it will stretch your mind to new dimensions. You likely have not viewed the markets through a probabilistic lens before. Most analysis is linear in nature. However, over many years of study and close observation we have come to appreciate that markets are anything but linear. Much like human behavior itself, they are dynamic and fluid. So, it would follow that the methodology used to observe, track and then project this would also need to be made of the same fabric.

Conclusion

There are many ways to analyze and track stocks and the market they form. Some are more consistent than others. For us, this method has proved the most reliable and keeps us on the right side of the trade much more often than not. Nothing is perfect in this world, but for those looking to open their eyes to a new universe of trading and investing, why not consider studying this further? It may just be one of the most illuminating projects you undertake.

