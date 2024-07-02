It's Official: The AI Goldrush Is Underway

Jul. 02, 2024 6:30 AM ETWTAI, THNQ, LRNZ, AIQ, UBOT, IRBO, ROBT, ROBO, BOTZ, ARKQ, ANEW, KOMP, ARKK, DTEC, IGPT
Rising Dividend Investing profile picture
Rising Dividend Investing
2.85K Followers

Summary

  • The AI phenomenon has officially reached the gold rush state.
  • I do not see a long list of undervalued non-AI companies.
  • The gold rush has room to run.

Artificial Intelligence unit processing big data arrays. Powerful Quantum AI component. The future of AI technology tech background

da-kuk

  1. Near the end of the dot-com bubble in 2000, my business partner and I stumbled onto the notion that the techs were acting much like a gold rush. Gold was being found in the dot-com world and creating riches, but its

This article was written by

Rising Dividend Investing profile picture
Rising Dividend Investing
2.85K Followers
Greg Donaldson has been in the securities business since 1975 and has founded or co-founded three investment management firms and two families of mutual funds. He is a member of the board of directors of the Donaldson Family, LLC, and Donaldson Research Partners, LLC. Greg graduated from Purdue University with a BS is Economics in 1970. Greg is married with two children and resides with his family in McCutchanville, a suburb north of Evansville, Indiana. He spends his summers in Sisters, Oregon.

Recommended For You

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
WTAI--
WisdomTree Artificial Intelligence and Innovation Fund ETF
THNQ--
Robo Global® Artificial Intelligence ETF
LRNZ--
TrueShares Technology, AI and Deep Learning ETF
AIQ--
Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF
UBOT--
Direxion Daily Robotics, Artificial Intelligence & Automation Index Bull 2X Shares ETF
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News