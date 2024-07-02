peepo

Investment thesis

Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR) is a company in a fast growing urban air mobility sector that is highly competitive, and it involves electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) planes. According to Mckinsey’s forecast, the industry is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 50% until 2035. A 50% market growth each year indicates that the company is still in its infancy. However, from my analysis, Archer is uniquely positioned in terms of design and development strategy that allows them to move as a commercial first-mover. I believe that it is a strong competitor in the industry with huge potential upside. Therefore, the company is assigned with a Buy rating.

Competitions are intense but Archer has got its differentiation

In reality, the regulatory framework for urban air mobility is still evolving, with rules and standards adapting to technological advancements. Attaining certification from aviation authorities like the FAA is still a big barrier because it requires rigorous testing for safety and dependability, especially when there are exponentially increasing market participants which make regulations necessary. However, the industry may be young but there are many companies competing intensely for supremacy as they strive to become pacesetters of this innovative means of transport.

eVTOL News

The main competitors include names like Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY), Vertical Aerospace (NYSE:EVTL), Lilium (NASDAQ:LILM), EHang (NASDAQ:EH) and Wisk Aero. In the eVTOL industry, Joby has been dominant for its sophisticated aircraft design as well as high levels of funding. Vertical Aerospace is a UK-based firm which emphasizes safety, efficiency and sustainability in designing the eVTOL aircraft. Germany’s Lilium offers a unique jet-powered design that allows it to cover longer distances. There are also strong competitors from China like EHang, as I covered in previous analysis, alongside others internationally.

To highlight, Archer Aviation has some main important differences between it and Joby's eVTOL designs. With regard to control redundancy Archer’s 12-motor configuration is superior while Joby’s six-motor architecture may be more efficient in terms of lighter hardware weight and simplicity. In case of certification by Joby, there might be an advantage in terms of efficiency but easier control can be claimed for Archer’s design thus contributing to extra safety features.

MIT Technology Roadmapping

The 12-engine model of Archer is also different from Vertical Aerospace which highlights safety and efficiency. In contrast, Lilium stands out in its jet-powered design that covers greater distances and EHang of China leads in autonomous aerial vehicles with several models already flying. In addition, Wisk Aero, a joint venture between Boeing and Kitty Hawk also places great importance on self-flying. Although each firm has unique strengths to the new urban air mobility market, all fight for control of this transformative business space. The road ahead is tough, but transforming urban transportations has weighty stakes ahead for those who can negotiate these early days successfully. Archer seems to have a unique strategy focusing on safety and efficiency, in the face of regulators’ concerns and the concerns around energy usage.

Progress in prototype but still a lot to prove

Archer Aviation’s prototyping and certification has progressed significantly, showing promising eVTOL technology and commercialization advancements. However, the company still has much to prove as it moves forward.

The next steps include rigorous testing, securing FAA certification, and refining its production processes. Archer must demonstrate the reliability, safety, and efficiency of its aircraft to meet regulatory standards and market expectations while remaining keen on its commercial launch timing and operational readiness.

It is true that Archer is on its second prototype while Joby is on its fifth but this only comes down to differences in strategy. Joby Aviation adopts a strategy of rapid iteration by trying out many configurations and learning from each one. Conversely, Archer Aviation takes the more conventional approach to aircraft manufacturing in which there is an extensive concept phase at the outset, followed by preliminary and critical design reviews. That systematic process, as was employed in developing Boeing 787 and Airbus A380, involves few configurations and iterations but ultimately produces a finely-tuned final prototype. In that distinction lies Archer’s dedication to intricate planning and design accuracy within the emerging eVTOL marketplace.

The next major steps for Archer Aviation are extensive flight tests that build confidence in safety and reliability, necessary for FAA certification. The plan is to carry out such tests most intensely over the coming months as Archer moves from controlled environments into more complex flight scenarios. Gaining FAA certification means that commercial operations can start at Archer. Also, it has formed a partnership with Stellantis to improve its production capabilities aiming to produce at scale.

Looking ahead, Archer will launch its first commercial flights by 2025 and this will include establishing urban air mobility routes, initially in collaboration with United Airlines, to integrate eVTOL services into existing transportation networks. Each phase is designed to build confidence in their technology, ensuring a smooth transition from prototype to practical urban air mobility solutions.

Valuation

Based on our valuation analysis using the “Boom and Doom model”, which incorporates the probability-weighted valuation of the best and worst case scenarios, we arrive at a valuation of $5.89 for Archer Aviation. This represents an over 60% upside compared to its current price.

Image created by the author

Our model reflects our expectation of the company’s growth in revenue starting in 2025, and reaching $284 million in 2026 in the boom case scenario. This is an optimistic yet realistic expectation since the management expects revenue to come in by 2024, and commercial operations of the air taxis start in late 2025. On the other hand, we expect the company to shrink its operating expenses as commercial operations start to ramp and research expenses to drop gradually. In the last quarter, the company’s recurring quarterly operating expenses was at around $60 million. With about $400 million cash, the company is not facing any imminent needs to raise additional money and is expected to maintain its debt level as factored in our model.

Data by YCharts

The valuation reflects a 65% probability assigned to the boom scenario and a 35% probability to the doom scenario, as we think that the trajectories of the company’s prototyping, certification and design are all pointing to the successful launch direction. In the boom case, we apply a 9.5x EV/Revenue multiple for 2026, which is a more realistic multiple compared to the current ratio in the industry, such as Joby’s 1000x EV/Revenue.

Investment risks

Regulatory risks: As mentioned, in a novel and disruptive industry, there is significant uncertainty around Archer's ability to get certified within its plan. The certification standard and requirements are ever-changing, any major delay and changes could seriously affect the company’s commercial plan and design

Technology risks: eVTOL as a new mode of transport has a lot to prove and a lot of technology constraints to overcome. The commercial-ready products need to meet its safety, performance, battery life and cost requirements. Issues can arise anytime during the design, testing and other phases.

Competition: There is no obvious winner currently in the industry, but competition from worldwide is intense. If these other companies progress faster than Archer in testing and certification, they could capture most of the market share and leaving Archer behind.

Conclusion

Archer Aviation's progress to date has presented an optimistic picture about its prospect. With its unique aircraft design focusing on safety and also its development strategy, Archer is well-positioned to be a leader in the massive and rapidly growing eVTOL market. Although there is uncertainty, Archer's potential and probability of success lead to a Buy rating from me.