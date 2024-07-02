Amazon: Earnings Growth Driven By Cost-Cutting, Not AI Revenue Growth (Rating Downgrade)

Johnny Zhang, CFA profile picture
Johnny Zhang, CFA
953 Followers

Summary

  • 82.5% of Amazon's revenue still comes from retail sales, despite a focus on the high-growth AI cloud and advertising, which has experienced a mild acceleration in growth.
  • Strong earnings growth and margin expansion were driven by layoffs and marketing spending cuts, not sustainable for long-term growth.
  • AWS revenue growth shows rebound, and GAAP-EBIT margin reached all-time high in 1Q FY2024, driven by the GenAI boom.
  • The management expects a significant increase in capex growth YoY in FY2024, driven primarily by higher infrastructure investments aimed at supporting AWS growth.
  • The stock's EV/Sales ratio is not expensive relative to its 5-year average, and its non-GAAP P/E for FY2024 is in-line with the Nasdaq 100 index.

Young woman using smartphone with credit card for internet banking. Blithe

Moment Makers Group/iStock via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

Amazon's (NASDAQ:AMZN) stock reached its all-time high last week, buoyed by its AI growth optimism. In my previous analysis, I upgraded the stock from hold to buy in August

This article was written by

Johnny Zhang, CFA profile picture
Johnny Zhang, CFA
953 Followers
I'm specialized in fundamental equity research, global macro strategy, and top-down portfolio construction. I graduated from UCLA with a degree of Business Economics and UMich Ross School of Business with a Master of Accounting. I'm a senior analyst at a multi-strategy hedge fund. In my opinion, HODL can't generate significant alpha or maintain a high Sharpe ratio over the long run. Seeking Alpha requires active management and minimizing opportunity costs. Investors should understand seeking a high positive return doesn't necessarily mean you are generating high alpha.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of AMZN either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About AMZN Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on AMZN

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
AMZN
--
AMZN:CA
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News