Tradeweb Government Bond Update - June 2024

Summary

  • June was a mixed month for 10-year government bond yields, with those for Sweden registering the largest move, closing 24 basis points lower at 2.13%.
  • France’s 10-year bond yield climbed 15 basis points over the month to 3.26%.
  • Across the Atlantic, the yield on the U.S. 10-year Treasury decreased by 10 basis points to 4.40%.

Treasury bonds concept. American flag, dollars and plate.

designer491

June was a mixed month for 10-year government bond yields, with those for Sweden registering the largest move, closing 24 basis points lower at 2.13%. On June 27, the country’s central bank, Riksbank, kept interest rates unchanged following its first cut in eight years

