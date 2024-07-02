Does The Market Implicitly Forebode A Mild-Bear-Market Resurfacing?

Douglas Rissing

Introduction

Market-turning points have been monitored since Jan. 2023 with three indicators: 1) The SDI (S&P 500 Sector Diffusion Index), the primary indicator, 2) The TDI (Trifecta Distribution Index), the secondary indicator, and 3) the Uptrend, the referee indicator.

If you want the source of PPO (Paper and Pencil Only) approach, please click this.

Uptrend, TDI, and SDI have a common thread of the PPO Approach which distinguishes any movement with a plus (“P”) and a minus (“m”) without considering the size differences.

Unfortunately, the majority of investors, bears, or bulls, do not recognize the current market movements, not as smooth swings on a usual market, but as ratchet shifts on a bull plateau or a "bear-market rally" as bears are still insisting, albeit it already passed 8 months since Oct 2023.

Is TDI An Unsung Hero?

It must be a double whammy that an unsung hero, TDI, that is a younger brother of Uptrend, reconciling brother, and SDI, a big brother. The record shows that TDI never raised his voice until June this year since Jan last year.

TDI never went up above 69%, reading 60% on May 31, 64% on May 24, and 61% on May 10. In June, it suddenly jumped over 70%, logging 75% on Jun 7, 76% on Jun 14, 75% on Jun 21 again, finally 73% Friday (Jun 28).

What this kind of abrupt change means, and why the change occurred. When I designed TDI, I tried to get a right way to deviate from Uptrend, representing SPY (the ETF of the S&P 500 Index) that overlapped about 60% with QQQ (Invesco QQQ Trust of the 100 largest non-financial Nasdaq stocks).

TDI has the entries of “Tp” or “Tm” when 3 components - SPY, DIA (Dow Jones Industrial Average), and QQQ - move up or down together. Therefore, in June Tp and Tm had only 9 out of 19, splitting 6 TP and only 3 in Tm, and other 10 entries were filled with 5”S” (only 1 “P”, bearish) and 5“D” (2 “P”s, bullish). TDI is the secondary indicator. In other words, if three components (SPY, DIA, and QQQ) have the same sign (plus or minus), count, otherwise not count.

Since Oct 2023, we have seen a completely new environment of the market, away from a normal swing to a ratchet shift, hence, not only most investors, commentators, even financial media outlets are confused, but also one of my trustful indicators, TDI, has revealed some contradictory signals which disagree with SDI and Uptrend.

Why has TDI zoomed in June suddenly?

First, DIA and SPY (with QQQ) are largely decoupled, meaning one rises and the other falls, and vice versa. The former is a price index, while the latter are market-capital averaged. In recent weeks, some sector rotations between big sectors, representing SPY and small sector, representing Russell 2000 IWM.

Second, TDI has been a similar trend with IWM. The divergence between IWM and SPY made 10 sessions without Tm or Tp out of 19. If TDI gets some of 5”S” which are bearish, a lower percentage than 73% possibly retained.

Both bears and bulls are in a conundrum in their views on the market, so both camps are depressed because bears are disappointed by seeing the prolonged "bear-market rally", and on the other side, bulls are anxious to have a straight upswing.

A Salt in a Spoiled Market?

Yes, an adage says, "An epoch makes a Hero". TDI tries to make two groups comfortable, signaling a bear market but a deeply discounted threshold of a bear market, not -20% within a year, but -10% in 2 - 3 years.

The Treasury Yield Curve [TYC]

In 4 weeks in June, the Federal Reserve's [Fed] Long (10 years or so) Forecasting Model [FLFM] has continuously optimized the TYC online. One of the remarkable outcomes is that TYC focuses on the Yield Curve Stiffness [YCS] on Friday (Jun 28), as shown in Table 4.

The FLFM seems to recognize the somewhat urgency to set the YCS in a right way to stabilize global economy by allowing the BLM a temporary leeway. On June 21 [F], however, FLFM fixed the Bank Lending Margins [BLM] (Table 5).

YCS and BLM

The 1M, 2Y, 10Y, and 30Y in terms of BPs on Jun 7, Jun 14, Jun 21, and Jun 28 were:

1M: 535, 534, 520, and 535, which remains somewhat constant,

2Y: 490, 472, 474, and 475, which were highly downward,

10Y: 444, 425, 426, and 439, which were slightly downward, and

30Y: 456, 428, 440, and 4.55, which were moderately downward.

YCS, on Jun 7, Jun 14, Jun 21, and 28, has changed 8 (highly negative), 20 (very highly negative), 10 (highly negative), and -9 (highly positive) in Table 4. While BLM has been 9 (highly negative), -1 (slightly positive), 1 (neutral), and 11 (highly negative in Table 5).

Note that YCS and BLM have changed their positions, completely opposite way one to the other: YCS from worst to best while BLM from best to worst.

A long end, 30Y, was a tick down from 444BPs to 439BPs, and a short end, 2Y, fell down from 490BPs to 475BPs for the same period, as shown in Table 3.

The Fed rolled over 2y to 10Y, not to 1M, as it did before. On the top of it, global central banks and investors bought 10Y more than 2Y, perhaps expecting better economy in the coming months. Both 1M (the shortest) and 30Y (the longest) remain about the same.

The Outcome of the Pulses Check

The pulse checks of SDI, TDI, and Uptrend were 51%, 73%, and 63%, respectively Friday (Jun 28), that were a bit better than last week: 51%, 75%, and 64%, respectively, as of Jun 21 [F].

Table 1. May, Jun (28) 2024: M & T 5/31/2024 DATE S&P 500 %CH.1 P/m %CH.2 %CH.3 05/31/24 5,277.51 * * * * 06/03/24 5,283.40 0.11% P 4.92% * 06/04/24 5,291.34 0.15% P 5.08% * 06/05/24 5,354.03 1.18% P 6.32% * 06/06/24 5,352.96 -0.02% m 6.30% * 06/07/24 5,346.99 -0.11% m 6.18% * 06/10/24 5,360.75 0.26% P 6.46% * 06/11/24 5,375.32 0.27% P 6.74% * 06/12/24 5,421.03 0.85% P 7.65% * 06/13/24 5,433.74 0.23% P 7.90% * 06/14/24 5,431.60 -0.04% m 7.86% * 06/17/24 5,473.23 0.77% P 8.69% * 06/18/24 5,487.03 0.25% P 8.96% * 06/20/24 5,473.17 -0.25% m 8.69% * 06/21/24 5,464.62 -0.16% m 8.52% * 06/24/24 5,447.87 -0.31% m 8.19% -0.31% 06/25/24 5,469.30 0.39% P 8.61% 0.09% 06/26/24 5,477.90 0.16% P 8.78% 0.24% 06/27/24 5,482.87 0.09% P 8.88% 0.33% 06/28/24 5,460.48 -0.41% m 8.44% -0.08% NOTE 1. M & T is Momentums & Trends 2. Data Source: Yahoo Finance 3. P/m: Plus/minus 4. %CH.1: The Percent Change from previous day. 5. %CH.2: The Percent Change from May 31. 6. %CH.3: The Percent Change from June 7 7. Author made Table. Click to enlarge

Table 2. Trifecta Distribution Index [TDI] Data: Jun (1 - 28) DATE SPY DIA QQQ SPY DIA QQQ Tp/Tm 05/31/24 528.06 387.82 451.46 * * * * 06/03/24 527.96 386.23 453.38 m m P S 06/04/24 528.54 387.65 454.33 P P P Tp 06/05/24 534.43 388.50 463.55 P P P Tp 06/06/24 534.38 389.30 463.33 m P m S 06/07/24 533.77 388.44 462.77 m m m Tm 06/10/24 535.35 378.97 464.51 P m P D 06/11/24 537.19 387.95 468.57 P P P Tp 06/12/24 542.27 387.56 476.89 P m P D 06/13/24 542.44 386.70 477.18 P m P D 06/14/24 542.78 386.46 479.19 P m P D 06/17/24 547.03 388.87 484.67 P P P Tp 06/18/24 548.45 389.10 485.32 P P P Tp 06/20/24 546.80 392.09 481.69 m P m S 06/21/24 544.72 391.43 480.85 m m m Tm 06/24/24 542.68 394.02 474.09 m P m S 06/25/24 544.69 390.77 479.17 P m P D 06/26/24 544.68 390.86 479.00 m P m S 06/27/24 546.56 391.87 482.01 P P P Tp 06/28/24 545.06 391.52 479.87 m m m Tm NOTE 1. Tp is Trifecta for Bull, Tm is Trifecta for Bear. 2. "D" is double "P". And "S" is Single "P". . 3. Data Source: Yahoo Finance. Click to enlarge

Table 3 Treasury Yields of Jun (28), 2024 DATE 1 MT 2 YR 5 YR 10 YR 20 YR 30 YR BLM YCS 05/31/24 5.36% 4.89% 4.52% 4.51% 4.73% 4.65% -0.38% -0.71% 06/03/24 5.37% 4.82% 4.41% 4.40% 4.62% 4.54% -0.42% -0.83% 06/04/24 5.36% 4.89% 4.52% 4.51% 4.73% 4.65% -0.38% -0.71% 06/05/24 5.36% 4.74% 4.30% 4.29% 4.52% 4.44% -0.45% -0.93% 06/06/24 5.35% 4.74% 4.31% 4.29% 4.52% 4.44% -0.45% -0.91% 06/07/24 5.35% 4.90% 4.47% 4.44% 4.65% 4.56% -0.46% -0.79% 06/10/24 5.36% 4.89% 4.49% 4.47% 4.69% 4.60% -0.42% -0.76% 06/11/24 5.34% 4.84% 4.42% 4.41% 4.63% 4.54% -0.43% -0.81% 06/12/24 5.35% 4.76% 4.32% 4.32% 4.56% 4.48% -0.44% -0.87% 06/13/24 5.33% 4.71% 4.25% 4.25% 4.51% 4.41% -0.46% -0.92% 06/14/24 5.34% 4.72% 4.25% 4.23% 4.47% 4.35% -0.49% -0.99% 06/17/24 5.34% 4.77% 4.31% 4.29% 4.53% 4.41% -0.49% -0.93% 06/18/24 5.29% 4.73% 4.25% 4.23% 4.47% 4.36% -0.50% -0.93% 06/20/24 5.27% 4.74% 4.28% 4.26% 4.50% 4.40% -0.48% -0.87% 06/21/24 5.29% 4.74% 4.28% 4.26% 4.50% 4.40% -0.48% -0.89% 06/24/24 5.31% 4.73% 4.26% 4.24% 4.47% 4.37% -0.50% -0.94% 06/25/24 5.31% 4.75% 4.28% 4.25% 4.48% 4.38% -0.50% -0.94% 06/25/24 5.32% 4.76% 4.35% 4.33% 4.57% 4.48% -0.43% -0.85% 06/27/24 5.33% 4.72% 4.31% 4.29% 4.54% 4.43% -0.43% -0.90% 06/28/24 5.35% 4.75% 4.37% 4.39% 4.65% 4.55% -0.36% -0.79% NOTE Data Source: The Federal Reserve System. Click to enlarge

Table 4. S&P 500 AND YCS (4/19 - 6/28, 2024) 2024 4/19/2024 4/26/2024 5/3/2024 5/10/2024 PRICE ****** PRICE CH% PRICE CH% PRICE CH% S&P $4,987 * $5,100 2.27% $5,128 0.55% $5,223 1.85% 1M 537 * 537 1 536 1 535 -1 30Y 471 * 478 -6 466 11 464 -2 YCS -66 * -59 -7 -70 11 -71 1 5/17/2024 5/24/2024 5/31/2024 6/7/2024 PRICE CH% PRICE CH% PRICE CH% PRICE CH% S&P $5,303 1.54% $5,305 0.03% $5,278 -0.51% $5,347 1.32% 1M 536 -1 536 -1 536 0 535 -1 30Y 456 -8 458 -1 465 -8 456 -9 YCS -79 8 -79 0 -71 -8 -79 8 6/14/2024 6/21/2024 6/28/2024 PRICE CH% PRICE CH% PRICE CH% S&P $5,432 1.58% $5,465 0.61% $5,460 -0.08% 1M 534 -1 529 -5 535 6 30Y 435 -21 440 5 455 15 YCS -99 20 -89 10 -79 -9 NOTE 1. The prices are in terms of Basis Points [BPs]. . 2. Data Sources. S&P 500: Yahoo Finance. . 3. Data Sources. TYC: Wall Street Journal. 4. YCS: Yield Curve Stiffness. Author Made Table. Click to enlarge

Table 5. S&P 500 AND BLM (4/19 - 6/28, 2024) 2024 4/19/2024 4/26/2024 5/3/2024 5/10/2024 PRICE ****** PRICE CH% PRICE CH% PRICE CH% S&P $4,987 * $5,100 2.27% $5,128 0.55% $5,223 1.85% 2Y 500 * 500 0 482 18 487 -5 10Y 463 * 467 -4 450 17 450 0 BLM -37 * -34 -3 -34 0 -37 3 5/17/2024 5/24/2024 5/31/2024 6/7/2024 PRICE CH% PRICE CH% PRICE CH% PRICE CH% S&P $5,303 1.54% $5,305 0.03% $5,278 -0.51% $5,347 1.32% 2Y 484 3 496 -12 489 7 490 -1 10Y 443 7 447 -4 451 -4 444 7 BLM -41 4 -49 8 -37 -12 -46 9 6/14/2024 6/14/2024 6/28/2024 PRICE CH% PRICE CH% PRICE CH% S&P $5,432 1.58% $5,465 0.61% $5,460 -0.08% 2Y 472 18 474 2 476 2 10Y 423 17 426 3 439 13 BLM -49 -1 -48 1 -37 11 NOTE 1. The prices are in terms of Basis Points [BPs]. . 2. Data Sources. S&P 500: Yahoo Finance. . 3. Data Sources. TYC: Wall Street Journal. 4. BLM: Bank Lending Margins. Author Made Table. Click to enlarge

Pulse Check #1 by The SDI (The S&P 500 Sector Diffusion Index)

The First Checker, SDI logged 51% in Table 6, which was upbeat optimal

SDI stayed the same at 51% on Jun 28 [F]. SDI is a diffusion index, so slightly more than 50%, about 6 sectors out of 11, are positive. The positive sectors can tally from Table 6, as: 1) XLK (Tech) 13Ps, 2) XLY (cons discretionary) 11Ps. 3) XLV (health care) 11Ps, 4) XLC (comm services) 11Ps, 5) XLF (Financial) 10Ps, and 6) XLRE (Real Estate) 10Ps. XLF was a new one.

Table 6. The S&P 500 !! Select Sectors Diffusion Jun-24 XLRE XLU XLC XLY XLF XLE XLI XLP XLK XLB XLV #P SDI 06/03/24 m m P m m m m P P m P 4 36% 06/04/24 P m P P m m m P P m P 6 55% 06/05/24 m m P P P P P m P P P 8 73% 06/06/24 P m m P P P m P m P P 7 64% 06/07/24 m m m m P m P m P m m 3 27% 06/10/24 P P P P m P P m P m P 8 73% 06/11/24 m m P m m m m m P m m 2 18% 06/12/24 P m m P P m P m P P m 6 55% 06/13/24 m P m P m m m P P m m 4 36% 06/14/24 P m P m m m m P P m P 3 27% 06/17/24 m m P P P P P P P P m 8 73% 06/18/24 P P m m P P P P P m P 8 73% 06/20/24 m P P P P P m m m m P 6 55% 06/21/24 P m P P m m m P m P P 6 55% 06/24/24 m P P m P P P P m P P 8 73% 06/25/24 m m P m m P m m P m m 3 27% 06/26/24 P m m P m m m m m P m 3 27% 06/27/24 P P P P P P P m P m m 8 73% 06/28/24 P m m m P P P m m P P 6 55% AVERAGE 51% NOTE Data Source is Yahoo Finance, Author Made Table. Click to enlarge

Pulse Check #2 by The TDI (Trifecta Distribution Index)

The Second Checker, on Jun 7 TDI was 75% which was a maximum pulse to be acceptable. On Jun 14, TDI was an inch up to 76%. As a result, the pulse of the plateau was above the upper bound of 75%, resulting the pulse was too many to harm the health of the plateau.

Fortunately, Friday (Jun 21), a weakened S&P 500 helped TDI come back to 75%. Friday (Jun 28), I did not know TDI’s outcome until last hour. The market was solid in the premarket and until 3:00 ET the market indices were positive, so I didn’t expect for SPY to slide. Alas, three major indexes were down significantly, except Russell 2000 [IWM}.

As a result, TDI made it again:

TDI: 73% = 100*16/(16+6) is acceptable. Bulls vs. Bears was 16 (=10 (May) + 6 (Jun)) vs.6 (= 3 (May) + 3 (Jun)).

If you are a trifecta trader, you must be interested in summary Table of Table 7 and "TP/Tm" column in Table 2.

Table 7. The Summary of Trifecta In 2024 May (1 - 31), Jun (28) 2024 The Bullish (Plus) Trifecta For Bulls 2024 The No. of In A Row for multiple (1-6) Tps TOTAL Month 6 Tp 5 Tp 4 Tp 3 Tp 2 Tp 1 Tp Tps May 0 1 0 2 2 10 Jun 0 0 0 2 2 6 The Bearish (minus) Trifecta For Bears 2023 The No. of In A Row for multiple (1-6) Tms TOTAL Month 6 Tm 5 Tp 4 Tm 3 Tm 2 Tm 1 Tm Tms May 0 1 1 3 Jun 0 0 3 3 NOTE 1. Data Source: Yahoo Finance. 2. Tp is Trifecta for Bull.(plus) 3. Tm is Trifecta for Bear.(minus) 4. D is Double: 1"m"/2"P", and S is Single: 2"m"/1"P". 5. Author made the Table. Click to enlarge

Pulse Check #3 by The Uptrend and Other Indicators

The third checker, uptrend, was 63% (100*26/(26+15)) was upbeat optimal.

Bulls vs. Bears was 26(= 14 (May) + 12 (Jun)) vs. 15 (= 8 (May) + 7 (Jun)) in Table 8

The Friday Voting Scores in Table 9 is tie: Bulls vs. Bears was 6 vs. 7.

Table 8: M & T May, Jun (28), 2024 May Bull 14 points Jun Bull 12 points 2024 8Ps 5Ps 4Ps 3Ps 2Ps 1Ps May 0 0 1 1 3 1 14 Jun 0 0 1 2 1 0 12 May Bear 8 points Jun Bear 7 points 2023 6ms 5ms 4ms 3ms 2ms 1ms May 0 0 0 0 2 4 8 Jun 0 0 0 1 1 2 7 NOTE 1. Data Source: Yahoo Finance. 2. Author made Table. 3. M & T is Momentums & Trends Click to enlarge

Table 9: The m/P on Friday Apr May, Jun (28) 2024 Month Date Apr 5 12 19 26 * P/m P m m m * May 3 10 17 24 31 P/m P P P P P Jun 7 14 21 28 * P/m m m m m * The Friday Vote P vs. m was 6 vs. 7 NOTE 1. Data Source: Yahoo Finance. 2. Author made Table. Click to enlarge

Market Perspective

In the first half of the year [H1], S&P 500 Index has performed very well, making 31 times all-time flash records. It ascended 14% in H1, and advanced 4% quarterly since March 29. In June, it rose +17.7% monthly (%CH.2), and +0.1% weekly (%CH.3), and closed -0.4% at $5,460 that is a hair shy(-0.3%) of an all-time high at 5,487 on Jun 18 [T], as reported in Table1.

Friday (Jun 28) Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) prices were flat in May, down from 0.3% in April. Core PCE, which strips out food and energy, rose 0.1% in May, also down from 0.3% in April, and headline and core annual PCE both rose 2.6%.

Fed policy is also front and center next week, highlighted by Fed Chairman Jerome Powell's appearance in a policy panel discussion at the European Central Bank (ECB) Forum on Central Banking in Portugal at 9:30 a.m. ET Tuesday.

But next Friday's June nonfarm payrolls report stands out in terms of importance. Early expectations are for a sharp pullback in jobs growth from May's swollen 272,000. The jobs growth in May raised eyebrows, coming in about 100,000 above analysts' expectations. It could be interesting to see if the government reduces that figure on its second look.

The equity market is expected to move by ratchet shifts, with a tight band of +/- 5%. The bond market seems not to be a proper investing ballpark for most individual investors who don't have a big pocket.

Bears think the band is a bear-market call, seeing the lower bound while bulls view it a bull-market call, believing the plateau theory. Bulls and bears invest and trade in a same ground. How long? All I can say is at least 2-3 years until 2008 or longer, depending largely upon the signal of TDI. Soft Landing calls Santa Claus rally.

Conclusion

The TYC and the S&P 500 Index (SPY, the ETF of S&P 500) were coupled, and the stiffener of TYC was lifted, so the market is expected to be more bullish in a few weeks.

Investing is a probability game [PG]:

Picking right cash cows in the premarket or regular sessions is PG. Selecting three speculative stocks (less than $10), and one hits the target is also PG. The target is not just 1% but 10% or more, if I am lucky, but not often at all.

I have a few house rules to minimize intraday-trading risk:

1) At least 40% are dividends paying stocks, some of which I hold for many years.

2) 40% is AI related stocks.

3) 20% for any stocks. I am an equal-opportunity intraday trader.