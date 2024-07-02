FDL: Dividend Aristocrats Are A Tired, Old Strategy

35007/E+ via Getty Images

The First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FDL) is one I have followed for the majority of its 18-year history. Back in the early to middle stage of my investment advisory career, Morningstar was the place to go for mutual fund analysis and later, ETF analysis. They also provide credible stock research. It is easy to use, written in fairly plain language, and inexpensive to access. At one point in my career, I think I used nearly every advisor-focused product Morningstar offered, from the $199 version to the $35,000 annual subscription for the full-fledged research system. But those days are gone.

Morningstar ratings still deceive many newer investors into thinking that an ETF is "good" for them when, in reality, most of the firm's retail-facing product line has become the butt of many investment professionals' jokes. That's because about a decade ago, at their annual conference that I happened to attend with my then college-aged son (combined with a home game for both the Cubs and White Sox, of course), the then-CEO made a presentation that was a clear shift from human research to simply crunching numbers, and using the firm's deserved reputation and brand as a rating service.

But I realized back then, the Morningstar I knew and admired, now a thriving public company and far from founder Joe Mansueto's initial research-driven focus, was history. Frankly, the closest thing I see to that "vintage" Morningstar is Seeking Alpha. As such, when I see Morningstar as an index provider, it doesn't mean to me what it used to.

FDL: well constructed for what it is, but passive dividend stock indexing now has some big issues for me

That is one issue with FDL, which I have owned on and off several times over the years. The other has little to do with Morningstar, but rather with the class of dividend stocks known as "aristocrats." FDL does not specifically refer to this 100-stock index ETF by that name, but the direction is the same. Here's a summary of how First Trust, the ETF's owner, describes the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index that is the basis for this fund. It looks for stocks that:

Have historically maintained consistent and sustainable dividend policies.

Based on forward-looking earnings estimates and indicated dividends, stocks are eliminated from consideration if: The five-year indicated dividend per share growth is less than zero One year estimated earnings per share divided by its indicated dividend per share is less than or equal to one.



FDL then takes the stocks it filters down to, and those are ranked by indicated dividend yield. The top 100 are selected for inclusion in the index, and no stock can exceed 10% of the ETF assets as of each quarterly rebalance date. The screening process repeats again once a year.

That produces a portfolio that currently looks like this:

Frankly, I should like this ETF more than I do. It is concentrated at the top, with 10 stocks accounting for 55% of assets. I like that because I don't really want to "overkill" an ETF position by owning 100 stocks. And I actually own several of the top holdings from FDL in my own 40-stock YARP (Yield at Reasonable Price) portfolio that I've written about, including this one from May 28.

With a yield of nearly 4.5%, FDL is really a nice combination of quality and yield. So, what is my beef with this ETF?

I don't trust the aristocrat approach going forward - Here's why

I think that too much has been made about past dividend consistency. For an investor who is determined to buy and hold a set of dividend stocks for 5-10 years or longer, I can see why they would want to strongly consider FDL. However, my main concern is that too much praise has been heaped on dividend stocks solely on the basis of the ability to sustain that dividend.

To be clear, I prioritize dividend stability and persistent payment and growth of the dividend. It is not the "aristocrats" I have an issue with per se. It is the stock market, particularly for dividend stocks.

I created my own retirement stock portfolio so that 2 things wouldn't burn me:

1. Steep drops in the market, not due to the stocks I owned suddenly becoming lousy businesses, but because modern market forces and emotions, and the overzealous charge into index funds has made the broad market so much more cyclical and vulnerable than in the past.

It might be subtle to see, but the right side of this chart shows that FDL has been more volatile the past 5 year than the prior 5 years. I think that type of topsy-turvy price action for yield stocks now comes with the territory. In large part, that is simply because they are not tech "darlings" and thus get no benefit of the doubt, ever. 2024 has been a year where big tech companies are assumed to be bulletproof, yet stocks in sectors like healthcare, financials, consumer staples and energy, which combine for about 65% of FDL's assets, are seemingly one piece of bad news from being sold off sharply.

When that happens to a growth stock, I can accept that as an investor. When it happens to a dividend stock, it costs me quarters or years of precious dividend income. Sure, I'll get the income in cash, but my total return could take a while to recover. And as we've seen in the past, sometimes that recovery can be years in the making. That's not in the range of what I am willing to accept as a dividend investor. And thus, while I like a lot of the individual parts of FDL and the overall methodology to do the screening, the buy and hold aspect of this and other dividend ETFs is something I consider to be outdated.

2. So, the second aspect of my stock by stock dividend approach for myself in semi-retirement is to do half of what FDL does (select a set of stocks via a regimented process)...BUT...rotate the position sizes more frequently. That is, I don't just buy a position in a stock and let it sit there. I will continue to hold it at a 1% minimum position, and a maximum 5% position. What influences that position size over time depends on when the dividend ex-date and earnings are occurring, the price pattern of the stock, and of course, the underlying valuation and fundamental picture. And, market sentiment, which has too much influence on nearly all non-Magnificent 7 stocks to ignore.

Below is the part I am concerned too many investors do not give enough credit to, in terms of its potential harm to their hard-earned wealth. This charts FDL's largest drop from top to bottom (including dividends) over every 12-month time frame.

Sure, it has been a few years since we had a doozy like 2020 or 2008, but FDL routinely falls 10% to 12% in a year's time. And remember, this is an index of 100 stocks, and even 10 of them only covers about half the assets. So at the individual stock level, I take no comfort in knowing that these stocks will continue to pay their dividends. Getting a 4.5% dividend but losing 15% or 25% or even 45% in principal in a year is not a hole I plan to ever need to climb out of.

This is not part of my retirement plan!

I am risk-management first, which means I want to grab as much dividend income as I can, but not at any cost in terms of price declines. Otherwise, it opens the door for a scenario like what we saw from September 2007-September 2012. 5 years, 3.3% total return, just sliding past 1-3 month T-bills.

So, I don't think the current market climate supports a buy and hold dividend stock approach. While FDL in total sells for 16x trailing 12-month earnings, many of the top 25 holdings pictured here sell for well above that.

My bottom line on "modern dividend investing"

FDL is a good shopping list, but the all or nothing that is dividend ETF investing is fading in attractiveness for me. I have written several articles on what I am doing to adapt to the realities of modern markets, particularly how dividend ETFs are treated by algorithms and indexing factors that did not exist years ago.

And in the coming weeks and months, I aim to drill down further into my process for stock selection and, more importantly, for rotating the positions more akin to a "hyperactive index" than a static one like FDL offers. There was a time for dividend ETFs, but sadly, that time has passed. But at least we can do what successful investors do, but dinosaurs didn't: adapt!