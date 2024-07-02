Keurig Dr Pepper: Selling Calls Can Yield 7% With Room For Upside

PropNotes
Summary

  • Dr Pepper has been steadily gaining market share over the last few years, supported by a wider distribution strategy and strong brand investments.
  • This progress is a microcosm of Keurig Dr Pepper, the parent company, which has grown top and bottom-line results rapidly since coming public in 2018.
  • KDP shares are also attractively valued on a historical basis.
  • We think the best way to play the stock is by opening a covered call position on KDP. This trade stands to return 16% over a year in a best-case scenario (with minimal risk).
  • We rate KDP a 'Buy'.

Dr Pepper truck in Dallas downtown

typhoonski

Something momentous happened recently in the soda world that you may have missed: Dr Pepper passed Pepsi as the second favorite soda brand in the United States.

This comes following decades of dominance by the two large industry incumbents, Coke (

