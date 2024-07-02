RapidEye/E+ via Getty Images

Second Quarter 2024 Economic and Financial Review and Outlook

For the past two years, we have had a bifurcated economy, with a strong service sector and a weak manufacturing sector. Another unusual bifurcation is that while financial conditions are easy, borrowing conditions are tight. A third bifurcation is that while lower income and indebted individuals have been negatively impacted by rising interest rates, higher net worth individuals and savers have benefited from rising equity prices and rising rates on their savings. These bifurcations are creating a problem for the Federal Reserve and risks to the economy and markets - keeping rates higher for longer to reduce inflation negatively impacts the manufacturing sector, debtors and lower income individuals. We'll begin with a review of financial conditions versus borrowing conditions.

Financial conditions easy

While the Fed did raise the Fed Funds rate from 0%-0.25% to 5.25%-5.0%, financial conditions have turned easy based on the Fed's own definition of monetary policy conditions.

Financial Conditions Indexes (FCIs):

Summary of Multiple Indicators: FCIs combine data from various financial market sectors into a single score. This provides a more comprehensive picture compared to analyzing individual indicators.

Different FCIs, Different Weighting: There are several FCIs, each with its own methodology for weighting the component indicators. For instance, the Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago's National FCI considers over 100 factors, while the Fed's own FCI-G focuses on seven key variables.

Key Variables in FCIs:

Interest Rates: This includes the federal funds rate, long-term Treasury yields, mortgage rates, and corporate bond yields. Higher rates generally signal tighter financial conditions.

Stock Market Performance: Equity prices are factored in, with lower stock prices suggesting a less optimistic economic outlook.

Credit Spreads: The difference between yields on government bonds and riskier corporate bonds reflects creditworthiness and lending conditions in the market. Wider spreads indicate tighter financial conditions.

Exchange Rates: The value of the U.S. dollar relative to other currencies can influence import/export activity and overall economic performance.

Focus on Economic Impact:

The Fed's FCI-G (Financial Conditions Impulse on Growth) goes beyond just measuring current conditions. It incorporates a dynamic model to assess how changes in these financial variables are likely to affect future economic growth. By analyzing these measures, the Federal Reserve can determine if financial conditions are loose or tight, influencing economic activity and informing their monetary policy decisions.

What is the state of financial conditions?

The St. Louis Federal Reserve defines financial conditions as follows:

Measures of equity prices (also commonly referred to as stock prices), the strength of the U.S. dollar, market volatility, credit spreads, long-term interest rates, and other variables.

Financial conditions tend to be easy when investors are optimistic and speculative. Let's look at the five critical measures in the St. Louis Fed definition to understand why financial conditions are easy today.

Equity prices: The S&P 500 is up about 45% since the end of 2022 and about 15% through June. That supports consumer spending.

U.S. dollar: The dollar index has been relatively flat since 2023 and the year to date.

Market volatility: The VIX volatility index has been hovering between 12 and 15 this year. That is about one standard deviation below the average VIX reading of 19.32 over the last 35 years.

Credit spreads: The BBB investment-grade yield is only 1% above a comparable maturity Treasury. That is the tightest spread since the 1990s. Strong economy and strong earnings combined with very easy financial conditions are helping companies manage their balance sheets, including high debt levels as interest rate coverage ratios have begun to improve after declining sharply once the Fed began tightening in the second quarter of 2022.

Interest Coverage Ratio for Leveraged Loans (Apollo )

Long-term interest rates: Long-term interest rates have been significantly higher than average over the past few years and at levels last seen before the financial crisis in 2008. But they are about 1% lower than their peak last year.

Equity prices, market volatility, and credit spreads point to very easy financial conditions, and we might also characterize their levels as speculative.

The dollar has had little effect on financial conditions, as it has been relatively stable.

Another sign of easy financial conditions is that merger and acquisition activity has been increasing since December.

Investment Grade Bond Issuance (Apollo)

Financial conditions are easy in large part because robust sentiment in the equity and credit markets more than offsets higher interest rates. However, as Michael Lebowitz explained in his March 27, 2024, Advisor Perspective's article, rosy financial conditions belie the problems in borrowing conditions.

Borrowing Conditions

The Fed was reducing its balance sheet (quantitative tightening) by almost $100 billion a month. In a sign that the Fed is worried about the risk of unwanted market disruptions that could result from its balance sheet reductions (which tighten liquidity) - recall the" Taper Tantrum" of 2013. On May 1, 2024, it announced that starting on June 1 it will reduce the cap on Treasury securities it allows to mature and not be replaced from $65 billion to $25 billion per month. The Fed left the cap on how many mortgage-backed securities it will allow to roll off its books at $35 billion per month. That could keep upward pressure on mortgage rates. The Fed funds rate is at its highest level in over 15 years (5.25%-5.50%). 90-day commercial paper loans and yields on BBB-rated corporate bonds are at their highest levels since the financial crisis. Credit card interest rates are over 20%, about 5% above the highest in the past 24 years. Mortgage and auto-loan interest rates are up to levels not seen in at least 15 years, with auto loans ranging between 7% and 10%. Consumer-loan growth, excluding the pandemic, is down to levels last seen over 10 years ago. And credit card delinquency rates are at the highest levels since 2012 with almost 3.5% of card balances at least 30 days past due and the share of accounts making minimum payments are also at a series high.

Consumer Financial Stress (JPMorgan)

In addition, as another sign of stress, credit scores are falling.

Credit Scores Falling (Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia)

Lenders have responded to these deteriorating conditions by lowering the credit limit for new accounts, tightening standards, and raising rates.

Outstanding commercial and industrial (C&I) loans are declining.

As you have seen, there is a big difference between financial and borrowing conditions. Easy financial conditions and tight borrowing conditions make monetary policy difficult for the Fed to balance.

The Fed's dilemma

Financial conditions have eased considerably as investors priced out the odds of rate increases and still are pricing in rate cuts. The combination of lower interest rates and possibly less quantitative tightening, coupled with robust economic growth, has been the "Goldilocks" scenario driving investors' sentiment higher. This occurred despite tightening of borrowing conditions and high real interest rates.

Economy strength fueled by lower sensitivity to interest rates and huge fiscal deficits.

40% of homeowners don't have a mortgage, 92% of mortgages are fixed rate (not sensitive to the Fed raising interest rates), and most individuals and corporations took advantage of the low rates during Covid to refinance debt and lengthen maturity. A growing share of capex spending is intangibles (R&D and software), which generally is less sensitive to Fed hikes. The federal deficit is 6% of GDP at a time of full employment. The spending (including the CHIPS Act, Inflation Reduction Act, and Infrastructure Act) provides a strong tailwind to growth.

Federal Deficit as Percent of GDP (Federal Reserve Bank of Saint Louis)

Immigration has been strong, supporting overall employment growth. Higher interest rates give higher cash flow to households that own fixed-income assets.

Stronger than expected economic growth combined with inflation persistently running above the Fed's 2% target could create a predicament for the Fed.

Summary

The Goldilocks economy, coupled with the end of the rate hiking cycle, has investors optimistic, which eases financial conditions. Ironically, while some of the easiest financial conditions in the last 10 years have existed, borrowing conditions remain very tight. The Fed must balance these two conditions, which is difficult as they can counteract each other.

Since December 2023, households have said that it is easier to find a job, reflecting a rebound in corporate confidence - CEOs are becoming more bullish on the outlook for their businesses and the economy.

CEOs Confident (Apollo)

This suggests that companies have been able to adapt to the higher rate environment. The result could be that the "r-star" (the theoretical real neutral rate of interest that exists when the economy is at full employment and there are no inflationary or deflationary pressures) may be higher than the Fed currently thinks, increasing the risk that interest rates will stay higher for longer.

The economic picture continues to be one of two very different economies, with the manufacturing sector(11% of GDP) continuing to show weakness while the service sector, which is less sensitive to interest rates and is a much larger percentage of the economy (88%), remains strong.

Manufacturing Sector

U.S. factory activity unexpectedly expanded in March for the first time since September 2022 on a sharp rebound in production and stronger demand, while input costs climbed. The Institute for Supply Management's manufacturing gauge rose 2.5 points to 50.3 in March. It was the first increase in 17 months.

Manufacturing PMI (Institute for Supply Management)

Production snapped back sharply from a month earlier with a gain of 6.2 points that was the largest since mid-2020. At 54.6, output growth was the strongest since June 2022. At the same time, the cost of materials and other inputs is rising, suggesting stubborn inflationary pressures. The group's gauge of prices paid rose by 3.3 points to 55.8, the highest since July 2022. Unfortunately, the Manufacturing PMI® contracted to 49.2 in April and again to 48.7 percent in May. However, inflation remained stubborn with the prices index reading 60.9 in April and 57 in May.

Service Sector

The ISM Services PMI in the US soared to 53.8 in May 2024, the highest in nine months. This was on the heels of April's slight contraction, the first since December 2022.

Services PMI (Institute for Supply Management)

Commodity Prices

Further signs of both a robust economy and inflationary pressures is the significant rise in commodity prices we have experienced since the beginning of 2024. The S&P GSCI closed 2023 at 535.64. It ended the first quarter at 582.48, an increase of 8.7%. Prices softened slightly in the second quarter with the index closing at 578.39 (still a year-to-date increase of 7.8%). It's hard to see how the Fed could cut interest rates with increases like that.

The drivers of higher commodity prices have been: stronger than expected U.S. economic growth; geopolitical uncertainty; and strong AI demand for energy.

Labor Market

The labor market has rebounded since the Fed pivoted to more dovish stance in October 2023.

Jobs Plentiful (Apollo)

The US added 303,000 jobs in March and another 175,000 in April. And then another 272,000 in May. The strength of the labor market should give the Fed pause about moving rates lower. The strength of the labor market has led to rising labor costs. In the first quarter, the employment cost index, which measures wages and benefits, increased 1.2%, the most in a year, after rising 0.9% at the end of 2023. And average hourly wages increased 0.4% in May, pushing the annual increase to 4.1%. This could give the Fed pause about moving rates lower.

Employment Costs Sticky (US Bureau of Labor Statistics)

With that said, in a sign that the labor market is not as tight as it once was, job openings, a measure of labor demand, were down 325,000 to 8.49 million at the end March, the lowest level since February 2021. It fell further in April to 8.35 million. While layoffs remain low, the decline in openings points to a slower, but still positive, pace of hiring in the months ahead.

As a further sign of a cooling of the labor market is that new claims for unemployment have been rising. Adjusted initial unemployment claims was 242,000 during the week ending Saturday, June 8th, an increase of 13,000 from the previous week's unrevised level of 229,000. It fell slightly to 239,000 the following week, and then to 233,000.

Initial Claims for Unemployment (Department of Labor)

Consumer Sentiment Weakening

The long-term effects of higher inflation, combined with the cooling of the labor market has led to a drop in consumer sentiment. The University of Michigan sentiment index fell from 69.1 to 65.6 in June - a seven-month low. Note that the sentiment index is considered a leading economic indicator.

Consumer Sentiment Index (University of Michigan)

We turn now to looking at one of the biggest long-term risks to the economy.

Budget Deficits and Debt-to-GDP Unsustainable

The following charts show that the U.S. debt-to-GDP ratio is at a 150-year high (along with notably Japan). They also show the ratios for 17 other developed nations.

Developed Countries Debt-to-GDP ratios (QuantStreet, macrohistory.net)

The federal government now pays over$1 trillion in interest expenses annually. Before it spends a dime on the military, social welfare, or the tens of thousands of other expenditures, one-third of the government's tax revenue pays for the interest on the $34 trillion in debt, representing deficits of past years and decades. And it is getting worse as the federal budget deficit for the first six months of fiscal 2024, ending in March, was $ 1.064 trillion. Interest payments now make up 12% of federal spending, and it's about to get worse as the Treasury has to refinance maturing debt at much higher rates.

Interest Payments as Percent of Federal Expenditures (Apollo)

The problem is so bad that the CBO projects that by 2053 interest payments will make up 23% of total spending.

Projected Interest Payments as Percent of Federal Spending (Apollo)

The deficit problem isn't a shortage of tax revenue, which rose 7% from a year earlier to $2.19 trillion. Individual income-tax and payroll-tax revenue both rose 6%, while corporate income taxes rose 35%. As it has always been, the deficit is a spending problem.

The Congressional Budget Office warned in its latest projections that US federal government debt is on a path from 97% of GDP last year to 116% by 2034 - higher even than in World War II. And under current policies will eventually reach 200%.

Federal Debt Held by Public as % of GDP (Apollo)

The actual outlook is likely worse because from tax revenue to defense spending and interest rates, the CBO forecasts released earlier this year are underpinned by rosy assumptions (Trump tax cuts of 2017 expire in 2025 and CBO follows the legislation in its forecasts). Plug in the market's current view on interest rates, and the debt-to-GDP ratio rises to 123% in 2034. Then assume - as most in Washington do - that ex-President Donald Trump's tax cuts mainly stay in place, and the burden gets even higher.

With uncertainty about so many of the variables, Bloomberg Economics has run a million simulations to assess the fragility of the debt outlook. In 88% of the simulations, the results show the debt-to-GDP ratio is on an unsustainable path - defined as an increase over the next decade.

Successfully addressing the deficit is problematic given that Congress is bitterly divided on partisan lines. Republicans, who control the House, want deep spending cuts to bring down the ballooning deficit, without specifying exactly what they'd slash. Democrats, who oversee the Senate, argue that spending is less of a contributor to any deterioration in debt sustainability, with interest rates and tax revenues the key factors. Neither party favors squeezing the benefits provided by major entitlement programs.

Uncertainty of CBO Forecasts of Growing Debt Burden (Congressional Budget Office, Bloomberg Economics)

If something cannot go on forever, it will stop.

The problem of the deficit is compounded by much higher interest rates caused by the deficits themselves - the federal government now pays over$1 trillion in interest expenses annually. Before it spends a dime on the military, social welfare, or the tens of thousands of other expenditures, one-third of the government's tax revenue pays for the interest on the $34 trillion in debt, representing deficits of past years and decades. This creates a vicious circle. Add to that the problems of:

The need for a dramatic increase in infrastructure spending as the average age of highways, streets, and power facilities, U.S. infrastructure has never been in worse shape.

Aging of US Infrastructure (Apollo)

The actuarial status of the Old-Age and Survivors Insurance (OASI) and Disability Insurance (DI) Trust Funds shows that the projected reserve depletion date for the combined trust funds is 2034 - just 10 years away. Despite global geopolitical tension, we have been underspending on the military with defense as share of GDP at record low.

Defense Spending as Percent of GDP at Historic Low (Department of Defense)

The problem of the increasing debt burden has been made worse by the Fed's strategy of borrowing short-term to keep longer rates down, resulting in a record roughly $9 trillion in government debt maturing over the next year.

Record Amount of Treasury Debt Coming to Market in Next Year (Apollo)

The increasing deficits has caused Treasury issuance in 2024 to increase on average 35% across the yield curve.

Deficits Cause 35% Increase in Treasury Issuance (Apollo)

The ability of the markets to absorb all that debt could be challenged, especially when concerns over the combination of geopolitical issues and the growing fiscal deficits has resulted in the largest holders of Treasuries (foreigners) continuing to decrease their ownership of U.S. government bonds. For example, in the first quarter of 2024 China sold a record$53.3 billion of U.S. treasuries and agency debt, the largest sell-off initiated by China ever recorded. "Even a close ally of the U.S., Belgium dumped $22 billion worth of treasuries during the same period."

Sharp Decline in Foreign Holdings of Treasuries (Apollo)

Given these facts, interest rates could remain higher for longer than the market currently expects based on the current yield. That creates risks for both stock and bond markets. Higher rates for longer increases the risks for companies with low interest coverage, high financial leverage, and debt maturing in the nearer term. Combined with the risks in the commercial real estate market (specifically office loans), investors should not be surprised if the bond market were to experience a "Minksy Moment" - a sudden collapse of asset prices after a period of growth and stability - the kind Nassim Taleb (author of The Black Swan) has warned investors about.

We turn now to China.

China, the world's second-largest economy

Can China avoid a further slowdown in economic growth given the turmoil in its real-estate sector and high levels of local-government debt? And China's export sector has suffered since the pandemic because of weak demand from its major trading partners, along with increased sanctions and foreign companies deciding to diversify their supplier base. To turn the situation around, the government has focused efforts on reviving the manufacturing sector through exports of highly subsidized products such as inexpensive EVs and green energy products such as solar panels. The result has been a revival of the manufacturing sector with exports growing 7% in the first two months of the year. However, growth has since slowed, with May industrial production increasing 5.6% from year earlier.

Chinese efforts to restore 5% economic growth face several challenges: can Chinese tech firms remain competitive when the government continues to stifle entrepreneurship; the increase in the debt-to-GDP ratio (which more than doubled from 40% in 2014 to more than 80% in 2023) could start to constrain government spending; the overleveraged real estate market; and shrinking population (with the birth rate the lowest in decades). And China's housing slump deepened in May, dragging down industrial production.

China's Real Estate Slump Drags On Investment (National Bureau of Labor Statistics, Bloomberg)

China also faces the threat of retaliatory trade measures. While China's exports of subsidized products helps to reduce inflation pressures, they also threaten local jobs, and countries have begun to take retaliatory measures which not only threaten China's growth goals but create potential for trade wars which would negatively impact global growth as well as increasing inflation. Unless China shifts its historical focus on investment to stir growth to consumption (while the Chinese economy comprises just 21% of global GDP, consumption is just 15%), the risks of trade wars will increase.

Europe

Prospects for the 20-nation bloc have brightened after elevated inflation, rising interest rates and weak global demand sank output. After shrinking in the latter half of 2023, the first quarter's expansion came as Germany, France, Italy and Spain all produced positive growth, exceeding analyst expectations.

Eurozone Economy Watch (National Statistics Institutes)

The ECB expects a recovery as inflation continues to abate, household incomes rebound, and foreign demand strengthens, predicting growth of 0.6% in 2024 and 1.5% in 2025.

Geopolitical risks

Geopolitical risks are rising with the ongoing war in Ukraine, the Gaza situation, and tensions with China on its economic policy as well as military actions in the Far East could lead to trade wars with negative effects on economic growth and inflation (and even the potential for an invasion of Taiwan at some point - CIA Director William Burns stated that Chinese President Xi Jinping has instructed his country's army to be "ready by 2027 to conduct a successful invasion" of Taiwan, although he cautioned that it was not clear whether Xi had actually decided to use military force for unification. With this in mind, an invasion of Taiwan should no longer be considered a "black swan" event. While these risks have had only a limited effect on economies and markets so far, that can change overnight.

Consumer Spending

Consumer spending makes up about two-thirds of GDP. And consumption spending has been leading the economy.

Giving a boost to consumption spending, and thus the economy, are the baby boomers, by far the wealthiest generation. The baby boomers hold a record$76.2 trillion in wealth, or about half the total US household net worth of $156.2 trillion, and they are one group which has benefited from the rise in interest rates (because they are large net savers and are generally not impacted by rising mortgage rates). As economist Edward Yardeni noted: "Seniors are traveling more, dining out more, and visiting their health care providers more." In his April 13 Daily Spark, Torsten Slot noted: "The significant rise in the stock market and significant cash flows from fixed income, US households have more money to travel on airplanes, stay at hotels, eat at restaurants, go to sporting events, amusement parks, and concerts, and that is why inflation in the non-housing service sector continues to be so high." Supporting that view, as the chart below shows, a record number of respondents to the Conference Board's survey on consumer confidence are planning on a vacation to a foreign country in the next six months.

Foreign Travel Plans Rise Sharply (Apollo)

That increased spending is driving employment in these sectors higher, creating tight labor market conditions, making it more difficult for the Fed to bring inflation down. And with almost 50 million baby boomers who retired, their spending is less sensitive to the economy, and higher interest rates have boosted their income. Combine that with record stock prices, and strong residential real estate prices, it provides a good explanation for the strength of the economy. Barring an economic shock, their spending could provide a strong tailwind to the economy for years to come. With that said, retail purchases, unadjusted for inflation, did increase just 0.1% in May after a downwardly revised 0.2% drop in the prior month. However, excluding gasoline (the price of which had fallen), sales did rise 0.3%.

In addition, manufacturing is just beginning to show signs of breaking out of an almost two-year recession. Both industrial production and manufacturing output rose 0.9% in May.

Inflation

Inflation pressures continue to make it unlikely that the Fed will be able to cut interest rates as often as the market has been expecting, if at all. Inflation pressures are coming from the huge fiscal stimulus that continues despite good economic growth and unemployment levels remaining at levels consistent with "full employment." As John Cochrane, author of "The Fiscal Theory of the Price Level" explained in a recent post to his blog "The Grumpy Economist": "If fiscal policy does not or cannot tighten, interest rates lose their power to lower inflation. If another bout of inflation comes, as the last one did, from fiscal policy, higher interest rates will just be gas on the fiscal fire. Central banks in fiscally constrained economies may turn out to be a lot less powerful than we think."

Tight labor markets, combined with some states dramatically raising minimum wages (in particular, California), are contributing to upward pressure on inflation, as is stronger global growth and geopolitical concerns putting upward pressure on commodity prices.

Another problem for the Fed (and one they cannot impact) is that insurance costs are soaring, both for auto insurance (which is included in the CPI), and homeowners insurance (which is not included). If homeowner's insurance were factored into the U.S. Consumer Price Index, it could have added 80 basis points, or about 0.8%, to last year's CPI increase of 3.4%. Homeowners insurance costs rose 21% over the previous year. The increase is due to not only higher labor and material costs, but also more extreme fires, floods and storms. The U.S. endured a record 28 weather and climate disasters that caused at least $1 billion in damage last year.

Homeowner's Insurance Premiums Spiking (NAIC, Policygenius)

Another problem in the Fed's battle to drive inflation down is that U.S. housing inventories are extremely tight whether measured against the pace of sales or against the housing stock. One reason for the tight supply is federal, state, and local government extensive regulations on home construction, making it harder and more expensive to build. Other constraining factors include environmental rules, zoning limits, historical preservation, the promotion of "smart growth" or "affordable housing."

Historically, home prices usually declined only when months of inventory were above 6.0x; they are currently ~3.0x. While existing home sales have declined by ~30% from their pre-COVID pace, falling sales are not always accompanied by falling prices.

Housing Supply Tight (JPM "Eye on the Market" Q4,2023 )

The Fed and the markets did get some good news on the inflation front with the release of the May CPI and PPI figures. The Consumer Price Index for All Urban Consumers (CPI-U) was unchanged in May on a seasonally adjusted basis, after rising 0.3% in April. Over the last 12 months, the index increased 3.3%. The Producer Price Index declined 0.2% in May, seasonally adjusted, after increasing 0.5%, and falling 0.1%. The index advanced 2.2% over the last 12 months - close to the Fed's 2% target. However, to maintain credibility in its fight against inflation, the Fed will likely want to see at least a few more months of progress before cutting rates.

Election Risks

Whichever side of the political spectrum you are on, there are economic risks from the proposed policies of both candidates.

With a Trump victory there are the risks of an increase in tariffs (which risks retaliation) including the imposition of 60% tariff on Chinese goods (up from 20%-25% currently); the repeal of the corporate AMT and buyback tax combined, a large increase in defense spending, and full extension of TCJA tax cuts leading to even wider budget deficit. There is also the risk of militarized mass deportations negatively impacting labor force growth and wage inflation. Perhaps the greatest risk is that Trump has expressed the desire to influence Federal Reserve policy. Were this to happen, or even the threat of it happening, it could create significant downside risks.

The U.S. has long benefited from the dollar's role as the world's reserve currency. We have also benefited from our strong rule of law, our having the deepest and most liquid capital markets, and the freedom of capital. Any efforts to control the Fed could undermine the dollar and lead to an increase in the risk premium associated with U.S. debt instruments, raising the cost of our debt and negatively impacting our ability to fund the massive deficits we have accumulated.

With a Biden victory there are the risks of multitrillion dollar tax increases (half corporate, half high net worth) to support a multitrillion safety net expansion, widening the deficit as tax collections undershoot estimates while spending exceeds them.

The problem for the economy is that under either a Trump or a Biden presidency it is likely that the U.S. will continue to have a huge spending problem, with expenses running way above revenues. And eventually, lenders may no longer be willing to finance the deficits. If spending is not cut, the alternative solution would be to raise taxes to European levels. However, the result would European type growth rates, which have been much lower than ours. And that would have negative consequences for equities.

Investor Takeaways

Due to the lagged effects of monetary policy, and the fact that individuals and corporations took advantage of the financial suppression policy of the Fed and extended the duration of their liabilities (locking in low cost of debt), the positive effects of fiscal policy (for example, the CHIPS Act, the Inflation Reduction Act, and the Infrastructure Act) have dominated the negative effects of Fed hikes. However, while many economic indicators remain positive, there's concern over war, geopolitical tensions, and persistent inflationary pressures. In addition, while inflation does show some signs of cooling, a softer labor market along with the decline in consumer sentiment, increases the downside risk to consumer spending, and, thus, the economy.

Perhaps the most important takeaway is that the CBO's cost projections about future deficits contain valuable budgetary news, allowing financial advisors and investors to learn about the trajectory of the debt-to-GDP ratio. The takeaway should be that financial plans need to consider that there might be a negative impact on economic growth caused by rising debt, and that it could lead to lower equity returns in the future. Lower potential economic growth along with the risk of increased inflation, when combined with historically high valuations of U.S. stocks as represented by the S&P 500, should at least raise concerns. Prudent investors plan for these risks. For example, they adjust forecasts of future returns to reflect current valuations and yields (as opposed to relying on historical returns). They may also consider increasing allocations to fixed income assets that are less susceptible to inflation shocks (such as TIPS and floating rate debt), and rising discount rates on Treasuries. They may also consider increasing exposure to risk assets that are less correlated with economic growth and inflation risks.

Advisors and Investors should be prepared for volatility, especially if Congress is unable to avoid a shutdown of the government, trade tensions increase, geopolitical risks increase, or we have a financial accident. The surge in deficit spending at a time of overall growth in the economy is likely to shape a fierce debate on Capitol Hill about the nation's fiscal policies as lawmakers face a potential government shutdown early next year and choices over trillions of dollars in expiring tax cuts. As of June 30, 2024 the VIX(a measure of the market's volatility) was trading at 12.44, well below its historical average of about 20. (see chart below).

Volatility Index (macrotrends.net)

For those investors concerned about volatility and downside risk, there are two ways to address those issues. The first is to reduce exposure to stocks, longer-term bonds, and bonds with significant credit risks, while increasing their exposure to shorter-term, relatively safer credits. By raising interest rates dramatically, the Fed has made that alternative more attractive than it has been in years. For example, for those concerned about inflation, the yield on 5-year TIPS has increased from about -1.6% at the start of 2021 to about 2.1% on June 30, 2024.

Another way to address the risks, making the portfolio more resilient to "Black Swan" type events, is to diversify exposure to risk assets to include other unique sources of risk that have historically had low to no correlation with the economic cycle risk of stocks and/or the inflation risk of traditional bonds but have also provided risk premiums. The following are alternative assets that may provide diversification benefits. Alternative funds carry their own risks; therefore, investors should consult with their financial advisors about their own circumstances prior to making any adjustments to their portfolio.

Reinsurance: The asset class looks attractive, as losses in recent years have led to dramatic increases in premiums, and terms (such as increasing deductibles and tougher underwriting standards) have become more favorable. Those changes led to returns being well above historical averages in 2023. Investor can consider such funds SRRIX, SHRIX, and XILSX Private middle market lending (specifically senior, secured, sponsored, corporate debt): This asset class also looks attractive, as base lending rates have risen sharply, credit spreads have widened, lender terms have been enhanced (upfront fees have gone up), and credit standards have tightened (stronger covenants). Investors can consider such funds as CCLFX and CELFX.

The asset class looks attractive, as losses in recent years have led to dramatic increases in premiums, and terms (such as increasing deductibles and tougher underwriting standards) have become more favorable. Those changes led to returns being well above historical averages in 2023. Investor can consider such funds SRRIX, SHRIX, and XILSX This asset class also looks attractive, as base lending rates have risen sharply, credit spreads have widened, lender terms have been enhanced (upfront fees have gone up), and credit standards have tightened (stronger covenants). Investors can consider such funds as CCLFX and CELFX. Consumer credit: While credit risks have increased, lending rates have risen sharply, credit spreads have widened, and credit standards have tightened. Investors can consider such funds as LENDX. Long-short factor funds. Investors can consider such funds as QRPRX and QSPRX. Commodities. Investors can consider such funds as DCMSX. Trend following (time-series momentum): It tends to perform best when needed most, during extended bear markets. Investors can consider funds such as QRMIX.

Cautionary warning

My 50 plus years of experience has taught me that one of the biggest and most common mistakes investors make is that they focus on forecasting the future (which is not only unknowable, but also likely filled with future unpredictable large drawdowns), instead of focusing on managing risks. That is why my reviews of the market and economy focus on risks, not specific forecasts. This tendency is a major failure for two reasons. First, investors are on average highly risk averse and because stock returns are not even close to being normally distributed with large losses occurring with much greater frequency than if the distribution of returns was normally distributed. The conclusion investors should draw is that their focus should be on minimizing the risks of large losses, making their portfolios more resilient to "black swan" events - or as Nassim Nicholas Taleb recommends, building portfolios that are "antifragile." In order to do that you need to include a significant allocation to assets whose risks are not highly correlated with the economic and geopolitical risks of equities.

Larry Swedroe is the author or co-author of 18 books on investing, including his latest, Enrich Your Future: The Keys to Successful Investing