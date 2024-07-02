Diana Shipping: The Cheapest Bulker With Downside Protection And A Great Technical Setup

Bjoern Wylezich/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) is currently the cheapest bulker stock among its peers. While some discount is warranted due to management actions, the current 50% discount appears excessive. This discount is likely to decrease in the coming quarters as earnings improve due to charter rolls. Additionally, the 10% dividend is expected to be maintained over the next few quarters. If the discount is reduced to 25-30%, Diana Shipping will still be the cheapest dry bulk stock, but the stock price could rise to around $4, representing a potential 40% appreciation.

Business Overview

Diana Shipping specializes in the ownership and bareboat charter-in of dry bulk vessels, operating on a global scale. The company's fleet transports both major and minor bulk cargoes, with iron ore and coal representing 80% of their volume.

Founded in 1972 by Simeon Palios, Diana Shipping has grown from a small family business into an international bulker operator with around 40 ships. It has been listed on the New York Stock Exchange since 2005, making it one of the shipping stocks that have been trading on the NYSE for longer. Despite this, insider ownership remains above 50%.

Insider Ownership (Diana Shipping's 20-F)

The fleet consists of 40 dry bulk vessels: 4 Newcastlemax, 9 Capesize, 5 Post-Panamax, 6 Kamsarmax, 6 Panamax, and 9 Ultramax, with an average age of 10.8 years. One 2009 Capesize vessel has been sold with expected delivery by September 2024. Additionally, they have two methanol dual-fuel new-building Kamsarmax vessels scheduled for delivery in 2027 and 2028. I expect further fleet renewal, since they have an older 2007 Capesize vessel finishing its charter in January 2025, along with several other ships from 2010.

On their webpage, there is an extensive list of all vessel characteristics, their contract employment, and even a map of where each ship is located.

The main differentiation factor of Diana Shipping is that they don’t participate in the spot market. The company always charter out their fleet with contracts of around 1 to 2 years in duration. As of May, their average contract duration is 1.37 years, and only 34% of 2024 days were unfixed. This strategy allows management to have visibility, though it takes several quarters to benefit from strong rates. At the same time, it provides some protection when rates are declining.

This conservative approach reflects management's risk aversion, also evident in their financial decisions, such as the early refinancing of 2026 unsecured bonds.

On the other hand, management has engaged in some questionable actions, such as the spinoff of OceanPal, where they diluted shareholders using Maxim, resulting in a -99% return. At the Diana Shipping level, their actions have been more moderate; however, in December, they executed a highly dilutive warrants issuance without a financial need or a clear explanation. They issued 22 million warrants that can be converted into 33 million shares, potentially raising $88 million. This was likely done to continue paying the dividend in cash until earnings can sustain it.

Diana Shipping's Webpage

After reducing the dividend in Q4 2023, the current dividend is $0.075 per quarter, representing a 10% yield.

Diana Shipping's Q1 presentation

Last quarter's EPS was just $0.01 per share, and next quarter's EPS is expected to be only slightly better, with higher increases by year-end and 2025. However, given the strong market and the warrants issuance, I expect they will maintain the current dividend while continuing to roll the charters higher. If the market softens, the dividend could be at risk or they could pay in kind as they have done when earnings didn’t justify such a dividend.

Not all management actions are negative. Over several years, management executed buybacks through tender offers. I don’t expect any in the near future; however, if the market remains strong and all charters can be rolled up and debt reduced, I wouldn’t be surprised if they initiate a new one to try to compensate for the warrants issuance.

Finally, in November 2023, Diana Shipping entered into a joint venture agreement for the purpose of operating an offshore wind vessel company. The initial investment was €25 million, and in January 2024, it was increased to €50 million to allow the partnership to place orders for two additional CSOVs.

Dry bulk overview

The dry bulk market is currently experiencing unprecedented strength during what are typically softer months of the year.

Rates evolution (Diana Shipping's Q1 presentation)

This unseasonal strength can be attributed to a tight balance between supply and demand, along with specific factors such as low rainfall in Brazil and drought in Panama. However, some of this specific factors are starting to subside. If these factors disappear, rates could soften somewhat, but the underlying market remains well-balanced. Diana Shipping provides a slide highlighting both positives and negatives factors impacting this balance.

Diana Shipping's Q1 presentation

Regarding the orderbook, it has been steadily increasing and is approaching the 10% mark, which could potentially soften rates. However, this increase is still manageable and should not disproportionately impact market balance, especially with 9% of the fleet being 20 years or older.

Genco Shipping's Q1 presentation

Financial Position & Stock Valuation

Diana Shipping is in a comfortable financial position with secured revenue, $162 million in cash, and $628 million in debt at the end of Q1. Their debt profile is very manageable, having recently refinanced its 8.375% 2026 unsecured bonds for 8.75% 2029 bonds. This is further evidence of conservative management. Despite the higher rate, this move is positive because the older bonds were issued in a low-rate environment.

Debt amortization (Diana Shipping's Q1 presentation)

Utilizing Arctic Securities' asset values and Q1 company information, an estimation of the Q1 NAV can be derived. Valuing just the fleet on the water NAV stands at $6 per share. Counting all the warrants NAV gets reduced to $5.4 per share.

NAV Calculation (Diana Shipping's Q1 presentation & Author)

This indicates that Diana Shipping is currently trading at approximately 0.5 times NAV. Despite some questionable actions by management, this discount seems excessive considering the dividend yield, management's conservatism, and the expected improvement in earnings over the next few quarters.

In my previous article about a dry bulk company, I suggested that Safe Bulkers should trade around 0.8 times NAV. Considering my lower trust in Diana Shipping's management, I believe a NAV discount of around 25-30% would be fair, implying a valuation between $3.75 and $4, with approximately 40% upside potential.

Moreover, the current price presents an attractive entry point. The $2.8 area has served as important support over the last few months. While other dry bulk stocks are trading near their 52-week highs, Diana Shipping is close to its 52-week low. This discrepancy will likely correct once charter rollouts start contributing to Diana Shipping's results.

Another attractive aspect of the current prices is that, while I typically do not use stop-loss orders, this situation might warrant setting them just below recent lows.

DSX Price (Yahoo Finance)

Risks

The main risk would be a global recession. While the dry bulk market is currently balanced, a reduction in demand could lead to lower rates.

Another risk is the continued increase in the orderbook. However, if demand remains resilient and considering the age of the existing fleet, new orders would need to be substantial to derail this balance.

Finally, another significant risk is management's actions. Their dilutive actions, such as paying the dividend in shares or issuing warrants, have significantly increased the share count, weighing on the stock performance. Moreover, if the bulker market softens, the dividend may not be sustainable. If management decides to cut it, it will potentially cause a sharp decline in the stock price.

Conclusion

Diana Shipping is currently the cheapest dry bulk stock, and while some discount is deserved, trading at 50% of NAV it seems excessively high, especially with better quarters ahead.

Diana Shipping's chartering strategy makes it slower to benefit from stronger markets; however, these rate improvements are expected to materialize in the coming months. Meanwhile, they are paying a 10% annualized dividend, and if the market remains strong next year, they could even consider a tender offer that would be highly accretive.

Applying a 25/30% discount to NAV, Diana Shipping would still be the cheapest bulker stock, and will be trading around $4 per share, representing a 40% upside potential.