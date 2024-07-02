glebchik/iStock via Getty Images

Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT), the outdoors recreational products manufacturer, has continued to post weak financials amid a weak industry and an unsustainably high inventory level.

I previously wrote an article on the company, titled “Johnson Outdoors: Lower Price Isn’t Attractive Enough Yet”. In the article, I analyzed Johnson Outdoors’ temporary headwinds, and initiated the stock at Hold due to a successful turnaround not bringing enough upside in terms of the valuation.

Since the article was published on the 22nd of December in 2023, the stock has lost -31% of its value compared to S&P 500’s return of 15% in the same period as the weak financials have pushed investors’ faith in a great turnaround. The valuation is starting to get more attractive, although high alertness is still needed as the weakness continues.

My Rating History on JOUT (Seeking Alpha)

The Financial Weakness Continues

After my prior article, Johnson Outdoors has reported its H1/FY2024 financials. In Q1, the company reported a revenue decrease of -22.3%, better than the incredibly weak -50.9% that Johnson Outdoors had in Q4. Afterwards, Q2 followed with a revenue decline of -13.0%, again showing sequential improvements in year-over-year comparisons but continuing to experience weak demand. The most severe declines have so far been experienced in the camping and watercraft recreation segments as the segments’ revenues declined by over a third in FY2023.

Due to the weak demand, the gross margin has continued to perform poorly, and decreased by 2.4 percentage points year-over-year in Q2 into 34.9% as bloated inventories and lower demand require more promotional activity and push for lower overall pricing power. The inventories still stand at $249.2 million, 164% above the $94.3 million level at the end of FY2019.

As a result of the continued financial pressure, Johnson Outdoors’ trailing operating income now stands at a negative -$5.3 million – improvements in earnings haven’t been seen so far, but are critical in the future. For the time being, Johnson Outdoors expects the challenges to continue in the currently tough industry, as told in the Q2 earnings call. Short-term improvements shouldn’t be expected, but a mid-term recovery should still happen with an industry recovery.

How High Will Earnings Bounce?

The financial turbulence has caused low visibility into Johnson Outdoors’ sustainable earnings level - an eventual recovery is highly likely, but the earnings outlook is still cloudy.

Using the US BLS’s CPI calculator, consumer prices have had an inflation of 21.6% from Johnson Outdoors’ FY2019 end into March 2024, the end of the company’s Q2. Assuming stable sales in real terms, revenues would now stand at $684.2 million instead of $597.9 million. The quite recent divestiture of Military and Commercial Tents and the prior Eureka! product line abandonment could affect real sales negatively, though – a 5% smaller estimate of $650.0 million is fairer in my opinion.

Johnson Outdoors’ FY2015-FY2019 pre-pandemic average gross margin was 42.5%, 5.7 percentage points above the current level. Assuming a recovery into the average level, normalized gross profit would be $276.2 million.

Author's Calculation Using TIKR Data

Subtracting the current trailing operating expenses of $225.6 million from the gross profit, the normalized operating income would stand at $50.6 million, working as a baseline expectation after a mid-term recovery representing a 7.8% margin.

The earnings outlook is still turbulent, and the normalized earnings level could end up significantly different than I anticipate. Johnson Outdoors has related to increased competition in the Q2 press release, potentially lowering the estimate. Also, the normalized earnings shouldn’t be expected in the short term as weakness seems to continue. With Johnson Outdoors’ excessive inventory level, the gross margin could be left at a lower level for quite some time before notable improvements.

On the other hand, Johnson Outdoors has achieved some growth prior to the pandemic as well, potentially making the sales expectation too conservative.

The Valuation Is Getting More Attractive

Modeling a three-year recovery into the estimated earnings recovery level, my discounted cash flow [DCF] model sees quite major changes – I now estimate a mid-term recovery into revenues of $676.3 million in FY2026, after which the growth phases out into perpetual 2% growth, assuming my estimated current $650 million sustainable level and slight continued inflation.

With the sales recovery, I also estimate the EBIT to increase. I estimate margins to stay abnormally low from FY2024 to FY2026, partly due to continued low demand, but also due to the lower inventories that require more promotional activity. The eventual 7.8% EBIT margin level represents my sustainable margin estimate. The cash flow conversion should be good especially in the next couple of years as the inventories decrease.

DCF Model (Author's Calculation)

The estimates put Johnson Outdoors’s fair value estimate at $45.38, nearly 30% above the stock price at the time of writing – after the stock price has fallen, the stock is starting to get attractive. I still believe that caution is needed as earnings continue to decline, though, as my financial estimates could well turn out to be wrong.

A weighted average cost of capital of 11.87% is used in the DCF model. The used WACC is derived from a capital asset pricing model:

CAPM (Author's Calculation)

I continue estimating no interest-bearing debt. To estimate the cost of equity, I use the 10-year bond yield of 4.39% as the risk-free rate. The equity risk premium of 4.60% is Professor Aswath Damodaran’s estimate for the US, updated on the 5th of January. I believe that the beta of 1.90 may be too pessimistic – I now estimate the beta at the 1.56 average of the previous 1.90 beta, Vista Outdoor’s (VSTO) 1.21 beta, and Solo Brands’ (DTC) 1.57 beta as they represent Johnson Outdoors’ offering better than my previous predominantly marine comparisons. With a liquidity premium of 0.3%, the cost of equity and WACC both stand at 11.87%.

Takeaway

Johnson Outdoors has continued to report weak revenues and margins as low demand continues and as the company’s excessive inventories require lower gross margins. The company doesn’t see a short-term recovery ahead, either. I believe that a good mid-term recovery should still happen, elevating earnings into a reasonably good level. The recovery could now represent an attractive opportunity at the lower price, but due to the remaining uncertainty and weak short-term outlook, I remain at a Hold rating.