Flex Provides Exposure To 2 Verticals That Have Strong Secular Tailwinds

Investment overview

I give a buy rating to Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX). I believe FLEX gives investors direct exposure to two key verticals that have very strong underlying secular tailwinds. These two verticals should improve FLEX's overall growth profile from historical low-single-digits to mid-to-high-single-digits. Coupled with margin expansion (high-growth segments have higher margins), I am expecting FLEX to see earnings growth faster than revenue growth. Lastly, when combined with the shareholder-friendly capital returns track record (5% share buyback rate), I expect EPS to grow to $4.55 in FY29.

Business description

FLEX is an electronic manufacturing service [EMS] company that offers outsourced engineering and design, manufacturing, and supply chain services to customers across multiple countries. Breaking down revenue by geography, 26% of revenue comes from Mexico, 19.4% from China, 13.6% from the US, 8% from Malaysia, and the rest from other countries, including Brazil, Hungary, India, and others. By segment, FLEX reports agility solutions (52.7% of FY24 revenue) and reliability (47.3% of total revenue). Agility solutions are verticals such as communications, enterprise and cloud [CEC], lifestyle, and consumer devices. Whereas for reliability, it targets verticals such as automotive, health solutions, and industrials. Of the two, reliability is the segment with higher margins (5.3% vs. 4.8% as of FY24).

Increase demand for data centers is positive for FLEX

The increase in demand for AI is a massive tailwind for FLEX, as it drives up the need for more data centers. There are multiple impacts from the rising demand for AI. Firstly, there is a need for more storage space given the huge explosion in the amount of data generated. Secondly, it significantly drives up the amount of computing power required at the edge (i.e., more GPU-accelerated servers). In other words, the world will need a lot more data centers to support the upcoming wave of AI demand. To give a sense of things, in this recent interview with Dell’s CEO, Dell noted that the world could need 100x more data centers in 10 years.

An increase in the number of data centers also means a huge increase in demand for the parts involved, and FLEX benefits directly from this. On FLEX's recent investor day, it was made known that FLEX covers 80% of all the parts a data center requires. This is a very important data point because it means that FLEX is able to capture a large chunk of demand. In the past, it was easy for customers to manage the entire project (building out the servers and shelves in the data center) themselves because there were a lot fewer parts, and they are pretty standard. However, with AI, this has become a lot more complex as more parts are involved. As such, FLEX's capacity to cover a large portion of the required parts makes it more compelling for customers to outsource the entire project to FLEX as it is easier to deal with one vendor (in terms of price negotiation, project management, customization, etc.).

In addition, one major competitive advantage that FLEX has that, I think, will help it capture share is its Flex power pods, which have a lower build cost and shorter lead times. Which means customers are able to scale up a lot faster because of this. According to the presentation, Flex power pods enable an 84% reduction in on-site man-hours during the installation phase and a 75% reduction in the need for assembly and testing. I say this is a competitive advantage, especially in today’s environment because the timeline to build out a data center today is a lot longer than in the past; hence, any opportunity to save time is a major differentiator.

Currently, the data center represents around 11.4% of FY24 revenue and is expected by management to grow at a 20% CAGR over the next 5 years. I believe this growth target may be conservative considering the strong growth expected for AI (~30% CAGR). Comments from other EMS players are also painting the same outlook, which lends credence to the growth outlook.

These declines were offset by strength in connected devices and our AI data center end markets, which today are reported across industrial, cloud and networking end markets. All other end markets are largely in line with previous expectations. More importantly, we remain well-positioned to benefit from many of the world's powerful trends in areas like AI data center infrastructure, healthcare, pharma solutions and automated warehousing to name a few. Jabil 3Q24 earnings For Optical Advanced and Packaging, we're expanding Optical business for AI applications, mainly around 800 gig modules, and we started to do the R&D a new product introduction of 1.6 terabytes. Again, good opportunities here. Growth in cloud and data center will drive the growth for this segment for longer term. Sanmina Corp 2Q24 earnings So, we just see 800-gig demand remaining quite robust. And the rate of growth, it seems like the rate of growth of optical interconnect in these AI data centers, it seems to grow more or less exponentially as these data centers grow. Fabrinet 3Q24 earnings call We are seeing some opportunities around power within AI, potentially within the data center, but also power generation. Last quarter, Oliver highlighted on our call a new win with a multinational company around power generation. Plexus Corp Stifel 2024 Cross Sector Insight Conference

Digitalization of vehicles is another growth tailwind

Another huge growth tailwind for FLEX is the digitalization of mobile vehicles. Unlike the past, where there was little software and digitalization involved, cars today (and moving forward) are going to have a lot more of this. Like how AI demand drives up the need for data centers, the digitalization of vehicles also drives up the underlying need for edge computing, storage, and other electronic parts to make the entire architecture work. As assembling these electronic parts is not the expertise of automakers, I believe it makes sense for them to outsource to players like FLEX so that they can focus on designing the end product.

According to an estimate by McKinsey, the global automotive software and electronics market is expected to reach $460 billion (~5.5% CAGR, which is 5.5x faster than the automotive market for passenger cars and light commercial vehicles). One reason why I think FLEX will be able to grow faster than the market is because of its unique, flexible business model. I see this as a key differentiator because of the need for more collaboration between players in the value chain due to the growing complexity of the underlying architecture.

As zonal and central compute units consolidate functionality across several domains, the transition to next-generation E/E architectures will likely accelerate the dissolution of functional siloes and boost research into end-to-end customer functionality. Tier-1 players and OEMs will need to collaborate more deeply, starting with common software architecture and middleware solutions, but also through joint development teams in agile settings to ensure frequent releases. This will be enabled by more stringent hardware and software separation and leveraging best practice in systems engineering. With cross-domain applications running on zonal controllers, OEMs will need to invest even more in software integration and validation. Getting ready for next-generation E/E architecture with zonal compute, by McKinsey & Company.

As such, while automotive is now just ~14% of FY24 revenue, I expect this segment to be a growth driver ahead (management guided for a 10% CAGR from FY24 to FY29).

Valuation

Based on my research and analysis, my expected target price for FLEX is ~$61 in FY28, which translates to a 4-year IRR of 20%.

I broke up the revenue into three parts to illustrate which were the main growth drivers. I believe the growth guidance laid out by management is an achievable target given the strong growth tailwinds in the data center and auto vertical. FLEX’s management also has a pretty decent track record of meeting its guidance; hence, I believe their guidance is credible. Over the past 15 quarters, they only missed twice (by a very small margin of 0.39% in 2Q24 and 1.13% in 2Q22), whereas the other quarters beat by 5 to 8% on average. To reiterate, I expect data center revenue to grow at a 20% CAGR through FY29 and auto vertical revenue to grow at 10% over the same period. For the non-high-growth segments, I am less focused on them, given the lack of visible growth catalysts. In modeling them, I used FLEX historical growth rates (between FY11 and FY19) as a benchmark, which is around 2% growth CAGR.

Earnings should grow faster than revenue, as the high-growth segments carry higher margins (as seen from the difference between the reliability and agility segments). Historically, FLEX net margin revolves around the 2.5% level, but that has risen to 3.5% (which I think is largely due to the greater mix of high margin segments). I assume a similar level of 100 bps improvement over the next 5 years (20 bps a year).

Management has been good allocators of capital in terms of returning capital to shareholders, and I expect this to continue at the same rate.

I think it would make sense for FLEX to trade structurally higher than it did in the past because of the better revenue mix and higher margins. I think the market is also starting to recognize this, given the strong multiple re-rating that the stock saw over the past few weeks. Using the recent peak as a potential multiple, I expect FLEX to trade at 13.5x.

Risk

While FLEX has made great strides in shifting its businesses to more predictable end markets, it is still subject to cyclicality in both its legacy consumer electronics business and its new growth areas. In addition, the value proposition of FLEX (or EMS in general) tends to get commoditized over time as the expertise needed to manufacture them will eventually become commoditized. As such, the very long-term growth outlook of the business is hard to model and forecast.

Conclusion

I give a buy rating for FLEX as it benefits from the strong secular trends within its data center and automotive verticals. I expect these tailwinds to drive revenue growth from historical low-single-digits to mid-to-high-single-digits, with earnings growing even faster due to higher margins in these segments. The risk lies in the very long-term outlook, where the assembly and manufacturing of today’s complex parts become commoditized.