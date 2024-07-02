Flex Provides Exposure To 2 Verticals That Have Strong Secular Tailwinds

Jul. 02, 2024 7:05 AM ETFlex Ltd. (FLEX) Stock2 Comments
May Investing Ideas profile picture
May Investing Ideas
217 Followers

Summary

  • The Company offers direct exposure to high-growth data centers and automotive verticals.
  • Demand for data centers, driven by AI, is a key growth driver for FLEX, with the company covering 80% of the parts needed for data centers.
  • Flex's EPS is expected to grow faster than revenue, supported by higher margins in high-growth segments and strong capital returns.

Automatic Pick and Place machine quickly installs Components on Generic Circuit Board. Electronics and Circuit board Manufacturing. Bright Environment

SweetBunFactory

Investment overview

I give a buy rating to Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX). I believe FLEX gives investors direct exposure to two key verticals that have very strong underlying secular tailwinds. These two verticals should improve FLEX's overall growth profile

This article was written by

May Investing Ideas profile picture
May Investing Ideas
217 Followers
I am an individual investor that is now fully focus on managing my own capital that I have saved up over the years. My investing background spreads across a wide spectrum as I believe there are merits to each approach, for instance: Fundamental investing [Bottoms-up etc.], Technical investing [historical charts analysis], and to some extend momentum investing [share price reaction post earnings etc.]. Over the years, I have used the positive aspects of each approach to hone my investing process. The reason to write on SeekingAlpha is to use this platform as a tracker for my investing ideas performance, and also to connect with like-minded investors that have the same investing interest.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About FLEX Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on FLEX

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
FLEX
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News