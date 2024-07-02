Editor's note: Seeking Alpha is proud to welcome Martin Steinik as a new contributing analyst. You can become one too! Share your best investment idea by submitting your article for review to our editors. Get published, earn money, and unlock exclusive SA Premium access. Click here to find out more »

KatarzynaBialasiewicz

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) is a small-cap funeral consolidation company that competes in an overlooked industry. I believe that Carriage is significantly undervalued due to at-a-glance impressions of high leverage and a one-time decline in revenue. In reality, most of Carriage's debt lies in low interest-bearing senior bonds, any debt not at these rates is being paid down in large sums each quarter, and revenue has climbed to a sustainable all-time high in Q1 2024. After speaking with industry leaders about the valuations on recent acquisitions in this space, I believe that Carriage is due for an almost double price increase at $55 per share and is a likely target for a future acquisition.

About Carriage

Founded in 1991, Carriage Services is the second-largest funeral home and cemetery consolidator on the public market. Carriage operates in the United States with over 165 funeral homes in 26 states, 31 cemeteries in 11 states and 2800 employees. Carriage Services' stock is traded on the New York Stock Exchange with a market capitalization of $414 million at $27 per share and a free float percentage of 86.7%.

Made by Author with Refinitiv Data

Investment Case

Revenue growth has grown steadily after a decline following the COVID-19 pandemic. During the pandemic, the funeral industry experienced a rare increase in funeral cases, with Carriage's revenue increasing 37% in a 2-year span. As the pandemic came to an end, funeral industry revenue decreased in 2022. During this period, Carriage's stock dropped from a high of $64 per share in mid-2022 to $20 per share at the end of 2023. While revenue has grown over the past three quarters to reach a new high in 2024, Carriage's stock price remains priced at the revenue decline in 2022 at $27 per share.

Made by Author with Refinitiv Data

At a closer look, Carriage's debt has favorable terms and is being paid down in large amounts with excess cash flow. Believing their stock price was discounted, Carriage's prior management partially financed a repurchase of 2,906,983 shares (16% of shares outstanding) at an average purchase price of $49 per share. It is our belief that the 2022 decline in stock price was partially due to the firm's leverage ratio increasing to fund this buyback. In response to this decline, Carriage Services announced a credit profile restoration plan in which it intends to delever its balance sheet and achieve a Total Debt to Consolidated EBITDA Ratio of 4.0-4.3 times by the end of 2024. It is worth noting that of their $560 million in debt, $400 million is fixed rate 4.25% senior notes maturing in 2029, and $150 million is drawn on a revolving credit facility with the most recent interest payment at 8.9%. Because the rate spread on the credit facility decreases with the leverage ratio, the company has paid down this debt by $34.5 million in 2023 and $25 million during Q1 2024.

12/31/2023 3/31/2024 Net Credit Facility (In Thousands) 179,100 154,100 Click to enlarge

In May 2024, Park Lawn Corporation (PLC), the third largest publicly traded funeral consolidator in North America and Carriage's primary competitor, announced they are being acquired by both Homesteaders, a privately held burial life insurance company, and Birch Hill Partners, a private equity firm. Park Lawn was purchased at 62.1% over its stock price in a first-mover attempt by the acquirers to vertically integrate Homesteaders' insurance business by locking in Park Lawn's funeral homes as its primary sales locations. Since Carriage Services is the last small-cap funeral consolidator available on the public market with 30% greater revenue and cash flow on assets compared to Park Lawn, it is a likely target for over 5 similar funeral insurance companies to acquire for a similar competitive advantage. If purchased at the same EBITDA/EV multiple as Park Lawn, Carriage's sale price would be $55 per share.

Compared to its peers, Carriage has maintained steady operational performance with a high return on invested capital. As the funeral consolidation industry continues to grow due to retiring funeral home owners and an aging US population, Carriage has seen success with its acquisition strategy by buying the largest funeral homes and cemeteries available in growing markets. In contrast to buying multiple smaller funeral homes, Carriage's strategy allows it to place more administrative focus on each location and eventually generate a higher return on the purchased assets. This is evident in Carriage's 29% 2023 EBITDA Margin, which is noticeably higher than the recently acquired Park Lawn Corporation's 19% and similar to industry leader Service Corporation International's (SCI) 30%. Additionally, Carriage has transitioned to a new management team hired from SCI. I expect this team to bring operational and strategic management styles over from SCI and begin to model Carriage after the largest company in the space.

Industry Expert Opinion

In our research of the company, I spoke with multiple industry leaders for perspectives. One of those conversations was with Vineyard Capital, a private group with 22 years of industry experience. Vineyard owns majority interests in operating groups with up to 120 funeral home locations. Executives at Vineyard, asked not to be quoted, however expressed strong support for the industry and of Carriage's potential and valuation. They mentioned that the current public valuation of Carriage carries a lower multiple compared to the multiples observed in single-location transactions. They informed us that Vineyard has acquired a small stake in Carriage and expects to continue accumulation of shares at current prices.

The Deathcare Consolidation Industry

Made by Author with Refinitiv Data

Industry Overview

Companies in this industry acquire funeral homes and cemeteries, typically from independent operators. These funeral locations provide services such as burials, viewings and memorials, with the fastest growing segment being cremations. Prominent companies in this industry include Service Corporation International, Park Lawn Corporation (PLC:CA), and Carriage Services, with private equity firms moving into the space as well.

According to the NFDA, as of mid-2023, 89.2% of funeral home businesses in the United States are still independent and family owned, with 27% of owners saying they planned to sell their business or retire within five years. In addition to these funeral homes coming on the market, consolidators are also incentivized by major tailwinds in the industry as 73 million baby boomers continue to age, and the US mortality rate is expected to increase.

The sales mix between cremations and burials is one of the fastest changing aspects of the industry due to a decline in religious activities and the cost disparity between the two. According to the NFDA, the U.S. cremation rate is expected to increase from 60.5% in 2023 to 81.4% by 2045.

Risks

Funeral home customers are increasingly choosing cremation over traditional burials in an industry-wide shift toward the more cost-effective option. According to the National Funeral Directors Association, 60.5% of consumers are expected to opt for cremation, and 34.5% are projected to choose a burial service. By 2045, the NFDA expects the cremation rate to top 81.4%. As highlighted below, if a customer opts for a direct cremation (no viewing or service), the cost could be up to 78% less than a traditional burial. Typically, however, customers choose a traditional cremation over direct, which comes at an average 37% discount compared to burials. Funeral home consolidators must adapt to this trend by adjusting high fixed burial-specific costs and making strategic cremation-focused acquisitions. Carriage has followed this trend with a recent $44 million cash acquisition of a cremation business in Bakersfield, CA.

Average Costs Traditional Funeral Direct Funeral Burial $9,995 $5,128 Cremation $6,280 $2,196 Click to enlarge

As mentioned in the key points, Carriage's leverage ratio of 5.3x Debt/EBITDA is higher than some investors would typically be comfortable with. Its interest expense for Q1 2024 was $8.5 million, which would bring its interest coverage ratio for the quarter to 2.42, up from 2.23 in Q1 2023. Carriage has enacted a plan to pay down its high-rate credit facility, and I expect this interest coverage ratio to be in line with Carriage's competitors by years end. While a 5x Debt/EBITDA leverage ratio is historically high, over three-quarters of the debt rests in 4.25% fixed notes, which carry an inherent discount in today's rate environment, lowering the risk exposure.

Park Lawn Corp Acquisition and Broader Implications

In May 2024, Park Lawn Corporation, the second largest publicly traded funeral consolidator and Carriage's primary competitor, announced they are being acquired by both Homesteaders, a privately held burial life insurance company and Birch Hill Partners, a Canadian private equity firm. Park Lawn was purchased at 62.1% over its stock price in a first-mover attempt by the acquirer to vertically integrate its insurance business by locking in Park Lawn's funeral homes as its primary sales locations.

Park Lawn Corp EV Calculations (USD) Enterprise Value $900,000,000 Purchase Valuation EBITDA $75,000,000 2024 Median Annual Adj EBITDA Guidance EV/EBITDA Purchase Multiple 12.00x Click to enlarge

The Funeral Home Insurance Sales Ecosystem

According to Allied Market Research, the 33 top final expense carriers surveyed by the Life Insurance Council had more than 3 million policies in force paying more than $2 billion in premiums, and the average premium per policy sold had grown to an attractive $747 by 2017, with growth expected due to increase in the aging population, marketing strategies and awareness from the COVID-19 pandemic. Companies in this space include Global Atlantic Group, Funeral Directors Life, Investors Heritage, National Guardian Life Insurance Company, Pekin Insurance, Security National Life and others.

Funeral home revenue is either collected at-need with no arrangements prior to the death of an individual, or pre-need with a prepayment direct to the funeral home or through funeral insurance. Through a partnership, funeral homes and consolidators can select insurance companies to write policies for by setting up general agencies under the funeral home's operations. Funeral insurance policies are sold through the funeral locations by registered sales agents who split the commission on these policies with the general agencies, usually owned by the funeral homes. A funeral consolidator with over a hundred locations commands a higher commission and bonus level for agreeing to exclusively write policies for an insurance company.

Funeral homes benefit from this sales structure by getting an increase in pre-need revenue to be used at their location in the future, and additional earnings from large commissions and bonuses on writing these policies.

Vertical Integration of Park Lawn into Homesteaders

As previously noted, Homesteaders, a major funeral insurance company, intends to acquire Park Lawn Corp, the second largest publicly traded funeral consolidator to attempt to create value with vertical integration. Speaking with a leader of a funeral insurance company, I learned that large amounts of annual funeral insurance sales have been lost in the past few years due to consolidators acquiring their individual funeral sales locations. Considering this, an acquisition of a funeral home consolidator would allow an insurance company to lock in the acquired sales locations for exclusive policy writing and possibly allow the insurance provider to adjust commissions and increase insurance profit margins.

Potential for Insurance Acquisition

Seeing that the funeral insurance industry is highly competitive and expected to steadily grow over the next decade, acquisitions of funeral home portfolios could be a clear path to generating income from multiple sources. After the Park Lawn acquisition, Carriage Services remains the last small-cap funeral consolidator on the public market and is a likely target for other funeral insurance companies to acquire for a competitive advantage.

Potential for Other Acquisition

Service Corporation International, the largest funeral home consolidator with a $10.6 billion market capitalization, has acquired three public funeral consolidators in the last 20 years: Alderwoods, Stewart and Keystone. Stewart and Keystone both had an intention to go private when SCI outbid the private buyers. Its synergies as a large consolidator allow SCI to bid higher for these portfolios by reducing overhead. In a hypothetical acquisition of Carriage, it is likely that SCI could reduce Carriage's overhead by half, from $50 million to $25 million. If that difference is factored into Carriage's EBITDA at a 12.00x multiple, Carriage's share price would increase to $73 per share.

Valuation

I used two methods to value Carriage: The first assumes it remains a public company, and the second assumes it is acquired and taken private. I felt this was important because I believe there are equal odds that it stays public or is taken private.

Private Valuation

I spoke to M&A Advisors in the funeral home space, who confirmed that funeral home transactions are valued using EBITDA multiples. Private funeral home groups with 20-40 locations have recently sold for 10-12x EBITDA. As seen in the chart below, SCI is currently valued at 11.99x EBITDA on the public market and Park Lawn is being taken private at 12x EBITDA. Carriage currently trades at 8.60x consolidated EBITDA. If Carriage were to be taken private at the same 12x valuation as the comparable companies, the share price would adjust to $55 per share.

Share Price $55.00 Shares Outstanding 14,838,000 Equity Value $800,053,000 Debt $559,820,000 Cash $1,689,000 Enterprise Value $1,358,184,000 Projected 2024 EBITDA $114,000,000 EV/EBITDA Multiple 12.00x Click to enlarge

Company Name 2023 EBITDA Current EV to 2023 EBITDA Carriage Services Inc $113,182,000 8.60 Park Lawn Corporation $78,735,883 12.00 Service Corporation International $1,245,681,000 11.99 Click to enlarge

Public Valuation

As seen in the chart below, all three public companies are typically valued by the market so that their equity generates an approximate 4%-6% free cash flow return to equity. Carriage's current depressed share valuation yields a 16% cash flow return on equity. For Carriage's cash return to equity to return to both the peer range and its own historical range, the stock will need to be priced at approximately $55 per share.

Made by Author with Refinitiv Data

PROJECTED INCOME (IN THOUSANDS) 2023 2024 2025 2026 Revenue $383 $385 $400 $416 EBITDA $105 $114 $120 $125 Net Income $33 $42 $55 $64 Shares Outstanding 15 15 15 15 EPS $2.24 $2.80 $3.71 $4.33 Click to enlarge

If we assume Carriage will remain publicly traded for the next three years, it will likely pay down its credit facility and continue to focus on organic growth. In this scenario, we can expect a 4% growth in annual revenue and a 30% EBITDA margin due to an internal focus on cost control and preneed marketing. If all outstanding debt on the credit facility was paid off by 2026, the firm would have an additional $13.5 million in annual income that is passed into net income. If Carriage remains on the public market with only organic growth, I estimate its earnings per share to rise from $2.24 in 2023 to $4.33 in 2026, with this increase largely attributable to Carriage's planned debt paydown.

Conclusion

Carriage's take-private valuation using recent EBITDA multiples implies a $55 per share valuation. Carriage's public valuation, using free cash flow to equity comparable also implies a $55 per share valuation. I believe that no matter the outcome for Carriage's ownership, the company is trading at a significant discount and is due for an increase in price to bring its valuation in line with peers.