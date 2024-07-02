Luis Alvarez

Investment Thesis

Since my previous bullish thesis published in September 2023, Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) stock has gained 21.52% with a total return of 22.15%. In my last coverage, I reiterated a buy rating with a price target of about $96 where my bullish stance was backed by a diversified business model and strategic acquisitions. While I still see these two factors as strong long-term growth levers, in this follow-up article I have a hold rating since this stock is almost hitting my price target which is its fair value, and therefore the upside potential is limited.

Even though the stock could rise to a premium valuation based on its strong fundamentals, I don’t think a buy decision is justified at the moment because any gains above the fair price will be subject to overvaluation risks such as market corrections and pullbacks. Consequently, a hold strategy is prudent since it will enable the benefit from the company’s growth trajectory while mitigating the risks associated with overvaluation and market volatility.

Technical Approach: The Bullish Trajectory is Cooling

From a technical point of view, the strong bullish trajectory seems to be cooling as shown by several technical indicators. First off, looking at the MAs, the price has gone below the 20-day moving average an indication of a short-term bearish momentum. In addition, the 50-day and 100-day MAs are converging where a death cross is likely which is a long-term bearish signal. However, the MAs are facing upwards meaning that the bullish trend is yet to reverse despite signs of it losing steam.

Market Screener

Secondly, the RSI and the MACD are all pointing to a declining momentum. The RSI is currently at 61 having bounced off the overbought region of 70 and it is currently phasing downwards showing a weakening bullish momentum. Additionally, the MACD is at the same level as the signal line and moving sideways indicating a neutral outlook for this stock which could mark the onset of a consolidation phase a new rally, or even a trend reversal depending on the catalysts and considering that the price is within its fair value.

Market Screener

While trading volume is critical in assessing the potential movement of a stock, the OBV is currently flattening after what has been a consistently rising incremental trading volume an indication that the stock currently has a relatively static trading volume a sign that the stock's demand has potentially peaked. This can be confirmed by the declining flattening price rate of change [ROC].

Market Screener

Lastly, the Schaff trend cycle shows that this stock is at the onset of a short-term bearish trend which could mark a pullback from its previous upward swing before another bullish burst as seen in the previous cycles.

Market Screener

In summary, based on technical analysis, the bullish momentum is losing steam and the short-term outlook is largely neutral warranting a hold rating as we assess the market.

Why I am Holding: Insiders Aligned With Shareholders

A substantial insider position in any stock is generally viewed as a sign of confidence. Insiders at BRO currently own approximately 17% of the company's shares, which is, in my opinion, sufficient to direct management's decision-making process in a way that maximizes value for shareholders. This is quite optimistic for investors. Insiders' involvement in the company is very encouraging, but shareholders might be questioning whether the compensation guidelines are optimal for them. According to a quick study of CEO pay, they probably are. The median CEO salary for firms like BRO with market capitalizations over $8.0 billion is approximately $14 million.

The CEO of BRO was compensated $9.8 million for the year that ended in December 2023. That is lower than the median for CEOs of businesses of comparable sizes. Although CEO compensation is not the most crucial indicator for investors, modest compensation does encourage better alignment between the CEO and common shareholders. Reasonable compensation scales typically indicate good decision-making.

Given this background, it is apparent that insiders have a substantial position in this stock and this is compelling enough that they are aligned with the interest of shareholders. Consequently, they are likely motivated to work towards enhancing shareholder value since any positive development will benefit them directly through their holding. For this reason, I believe it’s worth holding this stock despite it entering a critical phase around its fair value.

My Final Thoughts

In conclusion, after a double-digit growth since my previous coverage, this stock is currently trading around its fair value of $96 which was my previous price target meaning that it has a limited upside potential at the moment. Technical analysis shows that the upward trajectory is losing momentum which aligns with my assertion that the upside is limited. However, the insiders are aligned with shareholders which instills confidence about this company. For these reasons, I feel a hold decision is rational while remaining watchful for market and company-specific developments. This provides a balanced plan that is consistent with both growth and risk management objectives.