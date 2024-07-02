DS Smith: Not A Wonderful Company Being Overpriced

Jul. 02, 2024 8:25 AM ETDS Smith Plc (DITHF) Stock
Hong Chew Eu profile picture
Hong Chew Eu
739 Followers

Summary

  • DS Smith is not a wonderful business in the Buffett sense, with declining returns despite revenue and profit growth over the past decade.
  • I also have doubts about the company delivering one of its strategic goals of "double the size and profitability."
  • The proposed combination with International Paper may provide synergy, but there is no margin of safety in DS Smith's standalone valuation.

Net zero waste go green SME use eco friendly care sign plastic free symbol packaging carton box wrap paper in small shop retail store. Chva dried water hyacinth on desk reuse packing parcel supplies.

ChayTee

Investment thesis

DS Smith (OTCPK:DITHF) (LSE:SMDS.L) is not a wonderful business in the Buffett sense. Although revenue and profit grew over the past decade, returns were trending down. It was not a productivity or efficiency-led growth.

My valuation

This article was written by

Hong Chew Eu profile picture
Hong Chew Eu
739 Followers
BSc (Eng), MBA. Self-taught value investor with 2 decades of investing experience. Blogger at i4value.asia. The blog is on value investing through case studies where I analyze and value listed companies in the ASEAN and US regions. I have an exceptional perspective having served as a Board member of a Malaysia listed company for several decades. I have value investing book "Do you really want to master value investing?" on Amazon

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About DITHF Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on DITHF

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
DITHF
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News