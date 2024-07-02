ChayTee

Investment thesis

DS Smith (OTCPK:DITHF) (LSE:SMDS.L) is not a wonderful business in the Buffett sense. Although revenue and profit grew over the past decade, returns were trending down. It was not a productivity or efficiency-led growth.

My valuation of DS Smith as a standalone business showed no margin of safety. The market has priced in some synergy from the proposed combination with International Paper. Whether this is realistic would depend on the analysis to be covered in part 3 of this series.

Thrust of my analysis

A couple of months ago, International Paper and DS Smith announced a combination that would be a game-changer for both of them. However, this was almost derailed by the subsequent talk of Suzano acquiring International Paper.

Now that Suzano has terminated its talk to acquire International Paper, the combination between International Paper and DS Smith can be considered back on track.

This is the second part of my 3-parter series looking at this combination. The first part of the series looked at International Paper on a standalone basis. Refer to "International Paper: The Market Has Overpriced It As A Standalone Business".

In this second part, I will also analyze and value DS Smith from a standalone perspective.

Then in part 3 of this series, I will look at the value of synergy resulting from their combination. By comparing the combined value of International Paper and DS Smith with their respective standalone values, you can then assess whether the combination is a good one.

International Paper and DS Smith have different financial years. DS Smith's financial year end is April while it is December for International Paper. To get a meaningful comparison for the past 10 years,

I took FYE 2014 to FYE 2023 for International Paper.

I took the FYE Apr 2015 to FYE Apr 2024 for DS Smith. Note that in this article, 2024 refers to the FYE Apr 2024 performance.

To ensure ease of comparison with International Paper, I have analyzed DS Smith's financial performance in US dollars rather than GBP.

Business background

DS Smith was founded in 1940 in East London. The company has since grown so that today, it operates in more than 30 different countries.

According to the company, it has 3 major products and services:

Packaging delivers fiber-based corrugated products for consumer products, e-commerce, promotion, transit, and industrial packaging.

Paper. The company is a leading international manufacturer of corrugated case material. This is the paper used for conversion into corrugated board. It also manufactures specialist paper.

Recycling. The company is Europe’s largest cardboard and paper recycler. It also sells used fiber to third parties globally.

Unfortunately, the company does not report its revenue by products and services. Rather its segment report is by geographic regions.

DS Smith is essentially a European-centric business. In 2023, Europe accounted for about 92% of the revenue while North America accounted for the balance 8%.

To get a sense of the product and service growth, I looked at the tonnage reported. Refer to Chart 1.

Packaging delivered the highest volume growth rate over the past decade.

There was hardly any volume growth for the Recycling operations.

Chart 1: Products and services (Author)

Operating trends

Chart 2 provides a perspective of how the business has performed over the past decade.

While there were revenue and PAT growths, gross profitability (gross profits / total assets) declined. PAT grew at twice the rate of revenue. Refer to the left part of Chart 2.

The profit spike in 2020 was due to a one-off gain from the sale of discontinued operations.

The company attributed the profit growth in 2023 to “improved selling prices and effective cost mitigation more than offsetting volume declines and inflation”.

You should not be surprised by the reasons for the 2023 performance. In my International Paper article, I pointed out that prices over the past 2 years were about 40% to 50% higher than those 7 or 8 years ago.

Chart 2: Performance Index and Returns (Author)

The interesting feature was that despite the profit growth, returns were declining. Refer to the right part of Chart 2. This meant that relatively more capital was deployed to generate higher profits. For example, total capital employed grew at 12.7% CAGR over the past decade compared to the 8.0% CAGR in PAT.

With reference to Table 1, over the past decade,

ROIC averaged 8.8% compared to its current WACC of 9.3%.

ROE averaged 11.6% compared to its current cost of equity of 11.3%.

I would consider that shareholders' value were created if the average returns were significantly higher than the respective cost of funds. We don't have a clear picture of this for DS Smith.

I am more inclined to conclude that DS Smith did not create shareholders’ value during the past decade as the cost of funds in 2020 to 2023 were probably higher than those currently due to the higher risks associated with COVID-19, inflation and the Ukraine invasion.

Table 1: Cost of funds (Various)

Double the size and profitability

One of the key pillars of DS Smith’s strategy was to double the size and profitability of the business. This was to be achieved by:

“…driving operational excellence, growing our market share and expanding into new markets.” 2015 Annual Report.

I am not too sure what the company meant by “double the size.”

Revenue has not doubled over the past decade. The revenue in 2024 was only about 45% larger than that in 2015.

But PAT and total assets in 2024 were doubled that of 2015.

Even if you accept that we are looking at PAT and total assets when talking about size, I have doubts about the profitability. The declining gross profitability and returns cast doubts on the doubling of profitability.

Chart 3 provides another perspective on operational excellence.

I would say that there was an improving contribution margin. Refer to the left part of Chart 3. However, there was no improvement in the fixed costs which increased from an average of 6% in 2015/16 to an 8% average in 2023/24.

Asset turnover and leverage declined. Refer to the right part of Chart 3.

While the operating margin (NOPAT / revenue) seemed to have improved in 2023/24 compared to 2021/22, I am not sure how much of this was due to the spike in product prices, i.e., externally driven rather than improvements in the operations.

Chart 3: Operating Returns and DuPont Analysis (Author)

Note to Op Profit. I broke down the operating profits into fixed costs and variable costs.

Fixed cost = SGA, Depreciation & Amortization and Others.

Variable cost = Cost of Sales – Depreciation & Amortization.

Contribution = Revenue – Variable Cost.

Contribution margin = Contribution/Revenue

Peer comparison

Table 2 is a repeat of what I showed in my International Paper article. DS Smith's revenue growth rate is in the top half of the peer group.

Table 2: Peer Revenue (Author)

Unlike the revenue growth rate, DS Smith’s return on capital and EBIT margin trends were among the worst compared to its peers. Refer to Chart 4.

Chart 4: Peer comparison (Author)

In summary, I would say that not all the indicators point to improving trends. As such, I would not categorize DS Smith as a wonderful company in the Buffett sense. To qualify for this:

I expect CFROIC to be more than 20%. DS Smith only averaged 14% over the past decade.

There should be a high-growth runway. In the case of DS Smith even with acquisitions, it only achieved revenue growth of 4.2% CAGR over the past decade. And we know that the packaging sector is not a high-growth one.

It should have a low Reinvestment rate so that there are “excess funds” that could be returned to shareholders. As will be shown later, DS Smith had a high Reinvestment rate that averaged 71% over the past decade.

Financial position

I would rate DS Smith's financial position as average as there were both positive and negative points. The positive points included the following:

As of the end of Apr 2024, it had a debt-capital ratio of 40% compared to its 2016 high of 50%. According to the Damodaran Jan 2024 dataset, the US packaging and container sector had a debt-capital ratio of 38% while it was 27% for the paper and forest products sector.

It had USD 653 million cash as of the end of April 2024. This is about 5% of its total assets.

It was able to generate positive cash flow from operations every year over the past decade. Over this period, it generated USD 7.6 billion in cash flow from operations compared to the USD 3.9 billion PAT. This is a good cash conversion ratio.

But not all is rosy. The key negative point is its capital allocation. Refer to Table 3 where I have shown the sources and uses of funds from 2015 to 2024.

The cash flow from operations was barely sufficient to cover CAPEX and acquisitions.

The amount spent on Reinvestments (that included CAPEX and acquisitions) resulted in returns that were lower than the current cost of funds. This meant good money chasing after investments with poor returns.

Table 3: Sources and Uses of Funds 2014 to 2023 (Author)

Reinvestment rate

The other negative point is the high Reinvestment rate that averaged 71% over the past decade. The high Reinvestment rate included the cash acquisitions. If I excluded the cash acquisitions, the Reinvestment rate reduced to 1%.

I defined the Reinvestment rate as Reinvestment / NOPAT.

Reinvestment = Net CAPEX & Net Acquisition – Depreciation & Amortization + Increase in Net Working Capital.

The total Reinvestment worked out to be USD 3.53 billion over the past decade.

Comparing the rates with and without acquisition, I estimated the total Reinvestment attributed to acquisitions to be USD 3.48 billion.

Over the past decade, the company generated USD 7.6 billion cash flow from operations. I assumed that the proportion of CAPEX to acquisition represents the proportion of cash flow contribution due to CAPEX and acquisition.

On such a basis I estimated that acquisitions accounted for USD 3.4 billion of the cash flow from operations.

It suggests that over the past 10 years, the amount spent on acquisition delivered the same quantum of cash flow from operations. I equate this to 10 years payback.

While this is a back-of-envelope analysis, I don’t think this is a good performance in the context of extracting value from acquisitions. Think of this in the context of the International Paper combination.

Valuation

For consistency with International Paper, I projected the revenue, margins, and capital efficiency based on the past 3 years' performance.

I looked at 2 Scenarios:

Scenario 1 – I assumed that there would not be any more major acquisitions. Growth would be based on a 4% perpetual growth rate.

Scenario 1 – I assumed that DS Smith would undertake a major acquisition next year that would increase its revenue by 50% in Year 5. Thereafter growth will be at a 4% perpetual growth rate.

Based on the above assumptions, I estimated the intrinsic value of DS Smith to be USD 1.56 (GBP 1.24) per share under Scenario 1 and USD 3.19 (GBP 2.53) per share under Scenario 2.

The market price of DS Smith as of 2 Jul 2024 was USD 5.28 (GBP 4.19) per share. There is no margin of safety under either Scenario.

Valuation model – Scenario 1

The valuation is based on the single-stage Free Cash Flow to the Firm (FCFF) model where:

Value to the Firm = FCFF X (1 + g) / (WACC – g).

FCFF = EBIT(1- t) X (1 – Reinvestment rate).

EBIT(1-t) was estimated based on the operating profit = Revenue X operating profit margin

The Reinvestment rate was based on the fundamental growth equation.

Details of the computation are shown in Table 4.

Table 4: Valuation model – Scenario 1 (Author)

Valuation model – Scenario 2

The valuation model is illustrated in Table 5. It is a multi-stage growth model.

The business model was based on the operating model shown in the left part of Chart 3.

The growth rate was assumed to be reduced proportionately to double the 2024 revenue in Year 5.

Table 5: Valuation model – Scenario 2 (Author)

Notes to Table 5:

a) Straight-line reduction.

b) Pegged to the growth rate.

c) Assumed 2022 to 2024 average and there is no improvement.

d) Fixed cost + past 10 years other expenses as a start. Assumed growth at a terminal rate.

e) Revenue X Contribution Margin and after accounting for Fixed costs.

f) Assumed 2022 to 2024 average and there is no improvement.

g) Revenue X (Revenue/TCE) ratio. TCE = total capital employed

h) Based on the growth equation.

i) FCFF for each year = e X (1-h).

j) Refer to the WACC table.

k) NPV for each year = (i X j).

l) Terminal for the year discounted at 4% growth rate

Risks and limitations

There are 2 risks/limitations in my valuation.

Acquisition.

Product prices

For Scenario 1, I have assumed no further acquisition. Given DS Smith's acquisition track record, this is not realistic. That was why I considered Scenario 2 more likely. I assumed that DS Smith would undertake further acquisitions even if the International Paper combination does not go through.

The challenge with acquisition is that the value will depend on the size, cost, and performance of the acquiree. Scenario 2 is merely a speculative one regarding these parameters. But even based on this, there is no margin of safety.

I have mentioned that there were extraordinary product prices in 2022/23. Prices have been declining and I do not know where the bottom will be. In my valuation, I have assumed that the past 3 years' prices reflect the future. This is an optimistic case that is open to challenge.

Conclusion

I have shown that DS Smith is not a wonderful company.

While there was revenue and profit growth, returns were declining.

The returns suggest that the company did not create shareholders’ value.

I also cast doubt about the company delivering its strategic goal of “double the size and profitability.”

I also would not rate its financial position as excellent.

My valuation looking at DS Smith as a standalone business (assuming no International Paper combination) does not provide any margin of safety.

I think that that market is pricing DS Smith taking into account that the combination with International Paper would be value accretive. I do not have the answer to this question yet. This would be covered in part 3 of this series.

I have shown that both DS Smith and International Paper are not wonderful companies. Would a combination of two lackluster companies result in a wonderful company?

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.