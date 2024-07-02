brunocoelhopt/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Above: The Lion roars all over the globe: US Las Vegas Strip, US regionals, BetMGM reaching the highest share of the market in US among casino online platforms and third after market leaders FanDuel and Draft Kings.

Premise: Once more, Mr. Market has proven himself so busy chasing AI stocks or other tech “miracle movers” that really solid bargains elsewhere are being missed. Among the orphaned sectors, none is more glaring than the casino and online gaming sectors.

The sector in general is down ~8% ytd with the S&P up almost 15%. Investors seem to believe that the catalysts which have driven sector leaders post covid have burnt out and no strong catalyst is in sight. The biggest anticipated catalyst from late last year was an expectation of M/A deals or REIT transactions in the sector. DKNG has been talking to PENN in what appears to be one of its periodic tire kicking exercises.

Still wafting in strong rumor weather, we have Boyd Gaming tire kicking at Penn. But other bubbling rumors around just continue to bubble and burst. Bubble, bubble toil and trouble whined the witches of Macbeth, foretelling only bad news ahead. In the gaming sector we have the exact opposite omens lead by MGM in terms of their broadest of all presences in every key gaming vertical. It is the core engine of MGM’s case for a much higher valuation. Twenty analysts today have a PT in the range of $56 to $66.

Google

Above: MGM has been stuck significantly below its multi-vertical position in US and global markets.

Strong performances in sales growth for sports betting, has driven the sector up since 2021, but still the structural negatives of it remain. That negative conviction appears to stay firm in the minds of many investors: promotional overspending continues, low barriers to entry, deep pocketed newbies entering late: ESPNBet and Fanatics. Slim margins built into the odds of sports bets concern investors. The normalized hold 7%, periodically dives to 4% as well as fat months 9%. But long run: Seven percent is best case.

The projected 11.45% of sector CAGR has buoyed DKNG over the past TTM from $26.25 to $38.17. But, an overall analyst consensus now believes it is fairly valued, if not somewhat overvalued at this point. Some analysts note that the stock is now trading 45% below its 2021 high. Its co-leader share leader FanDuel has edged below 10% its post listing high NYSE of $205 at $197.

Moving to commercial casino sector trading:

Caesars Entertainment: July ’23: $52.25. At writing, now $38.99, over 16% down ytd.

Las Vegas Sands: July 13, 2023: $52.25 At writing: $44.61. The market’s passing of this stock despite soaring recovery of the Macau and Singapore markets continues to encounter strong resistance to hold above $50.

Wynn Resorts Ltd: Closest to MGM in active verticals with two strip casinos, two Macau properties, one US regional, and a sports betting skin, WynnBet, that has not found any meaningful place in the market. Overall, Wynn shares have dipped from $107 early this year to a current $86. Factors cited were industry-wide, lower tourist arrivals, somewhat slowed pace of Las Vegas.

But Wynn, per its 40-year trading history, has a built-in bullish tone and its stock mostly traded at a premium above peers. This time around, it has shared some of the bearish outlook on its peers. It will need continuing good news out of Macau and more visibility of its big Mideast IR plans to once more grip the imagination of investors.

At present, official sources in Asia are forecasting a dramatic revenue recovery in Macau this year to GGR of $29.8b, which is 79% of the pre-covid year of $37.7b. Near-term, officials forecast GGR reaching $31b in 2025. Calculations based on discussions with Macau analysts conclude the market will run even to 2019 next year with record earnings recovery. From then on, there appears to be a clear path to $40b or more, surpassing the 2013 record win before China began imposing restrictions.

Investors prepare to read the runes of Communist China's sabre-rattling than the explosive surge of Macau GGR.

As to brick and mortar casino wins. Las Vegas doesn’t seem to have the burst out of the gate it did when covid ended. Yet, by most measures, it continues. Latest reports from Vegas officials tell a bullish tale.

In Q1'24, commercial gaming win for brick and mortar casinos hit a record $17.67b. The 2023 total for commercial gaming hit an all-time record of $66.5b. A key driver was her Vegas strip. Where statistics may fail, there’s nothing like eyeballs to reveal truths. In a recent visit to Vegas and four other top gaming cities, we found weekends crushing it, oversold, overcrowded, people jammed belly to belly both on the casino floor, restaurants, clubs, shops and spas.

Add the estimated haul from tribal casinos, and you have an industry that generated over $110b win; Vegas is booming, US regionals are holding their own and Macau’s recovery is literally surging toward meeting 2019 baseline GGR. Online sports betting is setting records, yet the stock market appears to be snoozing right through it. Industry leaders are forecasting that sports betting revenue will top $17b this year.

Briefly, MGM verticals are in every surging market globally, plus moving forward on its multi-billion dollar Japan bet. At $38 a share, it's ready to blast off closer to consensus analyst PTs.

Both some analysts and investors have seemed to dig in against the sector YTD for the various reasons noted above. Otherwise, based on performance, we should have, by now, seen a change to bullish sentiment bringing these stocks closer to the PTs at $56. The September 2023 cyberattacks have had a lingering bear grip among many investors nine months later.

Here comes MGM: First to break out of the doldrums

Making an indifferent case to the prospects for the gaming sector, indeed a negative one, has an element of the old “we have better places now to put our money with promises of greater return” mantra. Top among them, of course, is any stock with AI attached to its prospects. There are many other sectors in favor. That is among the reasons the gaming sector is a laggard.

The one exception we believe at this point is MGM Resorts International. Our reasoning here is basic: Unlike any competitor, MGM has a strong foothold in every sector of gaming. Casino gambling is expected to produce a CAGR of 4.5% through to 2029. Better yet, online gambling’s CAGR scores at 10.91%. According to a survey by Research and Gambling Reports, total global gambling revenue today stands at US$771b. Projected revenue by 2029 will reach an astonishing US$1T.

It is impossible to assume that in this kind of total growth, investors would be passing on the better positioned stocks in the sector. We noted the reason. Going against the tidal wave of AI at the moment and all its related stocks is a tough case to make for certain.

But we do. And in the simplest terms, here it is:

MGM is the only company with a strong foothold in every single gambling sector vertical, driving toward record revenues and a powerful growth of EBITDA.

google

Above: Lingering concerns about future attacks may keep some investors away through the balance of the year. But resurgence in process as 1Q24 shows.

Here is a comparative:

CZR: Dominant positioning in US gaming with a huge footprint in Las Vegas and regional casinos with strong geographic spread in the US. BUT, CZR has, to date, passed on Asia, despite its long marketing history of baccarat play leadership at Caesars Palace. It may go down as the biggest single blunder of the prior management. It had started a Korea project and then cancelled it. We do not expect CZR to ever be a major player in Asia. It sports book is underperforming with a 7% market share at writing. Management is making moves to gain share, but at best it could be a two-year process.

Las Vegas Sands: The perception of this Asia first strategy after having sold its Vegas interests, literally months before the post-covid bounce, irritated many in the investment community. Its current bidding for a metro NY casino is looking like 50/50 odds compared to two operators in business in the state with established credentials: MGM’s Empire property in suburban Yonkers and Genting’s long-established operation in Queens.

After selling its Vegas assets, LVS said it would focus on making a big move in another Asian country, or perhaps the bid process in New York. That was early 2022. Since then, basic crickets from management. Thailand has approved a special committee’s favorable report on legalization. LVS has indicated its readiness but thus far what we see as a possible 3-6 year process to get the market open, we see a long, tortured bidding process that developed in Japan ahead. No question though that LVS leading the Asia recovery is a sound buy.

But as yet, its core Asia story has not sold well in the market. It's had a quick round trip in Pennsylvania. And regardless of statements that it expects to enter the digital fray, nothing has happens there either.

Investors do recognize LVS is a solid entry in the space, but see no future beyond Asia at the moment. Either in the US or Asia, though, we know they are definitely in a fishing mood.

So it sits on tons of cash, all dressed up with no place to go in the eyes of Mr. Market.

Wynn Resorts Ltd: Always an investor favorite, especially during the Steve Wynn era, Wynn is closest in the wide footprint verticals. It has two properties on the Vegas strip, two in Macau, one in Boston and is deep into developing a major property in the Mideast. But its WynnBet entry in sportsbooks is an abject failure to date—too little too late. But it too has fallen with the sector, from $107 a year ago to $89 at writing. It will recover, but with sector peers, as it does maintain some of its special aura, but not to the degree of the Wynn era.

MGM: Every base covered growth strategy obvious

MGM’S 1Q24 results were strong with group revenue reaching $4.4b, beating estimates by $200m. Net income was $217m, up from $182m forecast.

Its debt load was high at $31.3b against $2.72b in Cash and equivalents. The current ratio is considered healthy at 1.51. But MGM’s cost of interest for 2023 was $460m with its growth of interest cost down –(22%) yoy. So, the overall performance of MGM has been good. It has been committed to growing all its diverse verticals simultaneously. And that is where I believe it's going to be first to be recognized by investors coming out of the pack to major price recovery.

MGM has a powerhouse presence on the Las Vegas strip, with properties addressing markets from tourist to high end. It is the biggest component of its net income and revenue. MGM owns two top - shelf properties in Macau combined, of which produce a 17% share of the market. MGM owns 8 casinos in key US cities. MGM’s online sports betting unit, BetMGM holds the third-largest share of the US market with a 14% share and still growing. MGM owns a Scandinavian online sports betting business called LeoVegas. It is being seen as a first step into the European market. MGM has in the past had made two offers to buyout in sports betting partner Entain but has been rebuffed.

Expect more moves from MGM in sports betting. MGM holds first mover position in the casino market to come in Japan. After long political and bureaucratic delays, the opening of its Osaka integrated resort now looks like it may meet a 2031 opening. Its 50% partner is Orix Corporation, a Japanese consumer credit giant. As development begins to go beyond first shovel, the publicity attending the development will be huge. If opening days will be met, or near met, MGM will enjoy at least a 3 to first year moat in the high gaming profile of Japan. With its finances sound despite massive debt, its footprint is in every market unlike no peer. MGM right now at $39 is what I would characterize as a screaming buy. That’s not often the case in companies of its size.

Calculating growth in all its verticals, I am putting a PT of $68 on MGM by the end of 3Q24.

Conclusion:

MGM is by far the most aggressively expansive company in the entire sector. It is the only operator with units in every important gaming market on the globe. From an investor point of view, its simultaneous growth in markets with strong CAGR’s in the out years driving its growth to points where investors will see great returns and move the stock higher.