Carriage Services Targets Continued M&A And Ambitious Organic Momentum

Jul. 02, 2024 9:06 AM ETCarriage Services, Inc. (CSV) Stock
Caffital Research profile picture
Caffital Research
747 Followers

Summary

  • Carriage Services, Inc. has continued reporting stable earnings, showing great growth in pre-need cemetery sales.
  • The company's strategy targets notable growth from continued M&A and ambitious organic growth, but the organic target should be taken with reasonable skepticism.
  • Carriage Services, Inc.'s M&A has been quiet with no new acquisitions in the past year, the strategic alternative review ending with no results. A non-core divestiture is the most notable recent transaction.
  • The valuation continues to undermine Carriage Services' stable cash flows and strategic growth potential.

Dusk at a winter"s English cemetery seen with in-focus flowers in a burial plot.

Nickbeer/iStock via Getty Images

Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV) has continued posting stable earnings with its nationwide funeral home and cemetery assets. M&A has been quieter with no additional notable acquisitions, with only a non-core asset divestiture showing M&A transactions during

This article was written by

Caffital Research profile picture
Caffital Research
747 Followers
I am an avid investor with a major focus on small cap companies with experience in investing in US, Canadian, and European markets. My investment philosophy to generating great returns on the stock market revolves around identifying mispriced securities by understanding the drivers behind a company's financials, and ultimately, most often revealed by a DCF model valuation. This methodology doesn't limit an investor into rigid traditional value, dividend, or growth investing, but rather accounts for all of a stock's prospects to determine the risk-to-reward.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About CSV Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on CSV

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
CSV
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News