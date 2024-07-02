Userba011d64_201

Since I last covered UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH) stock in my April 24 piece entitled “A Hold Based on Demystifying the AI Hype (Rating Downgrade)”, it is down by 34.57% as shown in the chart below, and is trading around $12.9.

Data by YCharts

My cautious stance was mainly due to the excessive enthusiasm around the potential of Gen AI for a company already using previous flavors of artificial intelligence like machine learning to add value to its RPA (Robotic Process Automation) products aimed at automating manual back office processes.

In addition, I foresaw that things could prove more difficult because innovation creates new challenges on the competition front, with profits likely to be impacted. This is precisely what happened during the first quarter of fiscal 2025 (FQ1) ending in April when the profit guidance was slashed by 35%, Also, there was a managerial change at the very top with an emphasis on becoming more agile.

My objective with this thesis is to provide an update and show that this is not a buy-the-dip opportunity as there could be further volatility because of unfavorable macroeconomic conditions likely to influence buyers' behavior together with the disruptive nature of Gen AI to contend with.

I first investigate the reasons for the underperformance.

Both EPS and Topline Consensus Estimates Revised Lower

From $0.58 the consensus EPS estimate by analysts for this fiscal year (FY-25) was lowered to $0.38 as shown in the table below which is a 35% drop.

seekingalpha.com

Consensus estimates for the fiscal year 2025's revenues were also lowered from $1.56 billion to $1.41 billion, which if it materializes would constitute only a 7.7% increase, or three times less than the 23.57% recorded during fiscal 2024 which ended in January. Tellingly, this is despite the investments made in Gen AI as soon as October 2023 in the form of the Autopilot product line somewhat analogous to the Microsoft (MSFT) Copilot concept whereby a chat-based interface using natural (or commonly used) language helps to interact with the tool. Thus, products including Studio, Test, and Process Mining were developed, intending to automate customers' tasks, and were either in public or private previews when I last covered the stock.

However, according to the CEO, these investments made to reaccelerate growth have fallen “short of our expectations”, namely in terms of meeting customer needs. Furthermore, while there is mention of some high-profile customer uptake like SMBC and Orange (ORAN), to others like USDA and HCA, expanding their usage for the combined automation/AI products, the revised and lower-than-expected guidance for fiscal 2025 shows more effort is required. This effort could take the form of more marketing dollars having to be spent to drive the adoption of its product, thereby impacting operating margins.

Margin Pressures and the Execution Problem

Another factor that could pressure margins is the fact that the investment made has resulted in the company becoming "less agile in responding to customer needs”. Now, the company is committed to rectifying these, and this could also imply that it would have to spend more on R&D to improve product competitiveness. Thus, operating expenses could increase as the new CEO emphasizes the need to continue to innovate across their platform to expand the competitive moat.

Now, the UiPath platform can deliver a combination of automation and AI, or the type of product needed by customers to transform their business and respond to increasing competitive threats. In this respect, Gen AI represents a secular tailwind, but to drive sales profitably, execution is key, especially at a time when it is transforming its strategy from a process-oriented RPA to more of an end-to-end and enterprise-wide automation company. The problem is: It has seen inconsistent execution on large deals and high-growth products, as summarized in the table below.

Table prepared using data from (www.seekingalpha.com)

As a solution, the company is shifting the way it engages with customers, but the automation provider could face adoption headwinds because of the competition, one of which is from Microsoft with its Power Automate which essentially allows users to write their instructions to automate the task.

Looking deeper, Power Automate utilizes more of a low code (or less need to program the tool) approach and is more geared at simple automation tasks while UiPath RPA tools are more suited for complex ones like those in enterprises where there are diverse information systems and more scalable and centralized approaches are needed.

Also Has to Contend with the Disruptive Nature of Gen AI Amid Competition

Therefore, UiPath seems to have an edge when it comes to the enterprise market segment, but things could change after the software giant has enhanced its automation product through Gen AI giving way to AI Builder features in Power Automate. This is a powerful tool to put in the hands of citizen developers, or people with little or no programming experience, as with Gen AI, they can interact with the tool more easily and converse using natural languages in a chat-based and interactive manner.

Besides Microsoft, other enterprise-oriented SaaS providers have also embedded Gen AI in their platforms with examples like Salesforce (CRM) and ServiceNow (NOW) just to mention two big players. As such, they can tap into the automation market. Also, let us not forget that corporate IT teams who previously had to outsource work to UiPath can now more confidently figure out how to carry out software development in-house. For this purpose, with GPT or generative pre-trained transformer, an innovative type of machine learning leveraging a large database to generate new text in response to a user's query, software developers can have a "virtual assistant", greatly facilitating the task of coding so that it is performed within a few days instead weeks, according to CIO.com, in an article covering the returns on Gen AI for software development.

Talking figures, according to researchers at McKinsey, with the task of software development becoming easier, more enterprises are likely to build Gen AI solutions and certain software products themselves causing the churn rate for companies currently providing the services to increase by 1% to 3%.

Thus, in order not to lose market share, UiPath must accelerate the pace of innovation in a way to bring differentiation while at the same time making sure that the sales team adjusts to the disruptive nature of Gen AI in the way it engages with customers (see above table). In other words, it becomes important to scrutinize deals in a manner that focuses on rapidly driving high-growth products while increasing efficiency in sales operations.

Has to Execute Amid a Tight Macro-economic Environment

This calls for better execution, but the problem is we are amid a macro environment that is not expected to improve in the near term. Thus, with interest rates having risen to above 5% while inflation persists above 3%, companies are likely to be more cautious in their budgetary allocations, resulting in large multi-year deals being downsized or extended beyond FQ1. This is already happening for UiPath according to its CFO.

Thinking aloud, customer behavior could also change in favor of deals where there are opportunities for product bundling involving volume discounts like, for example, choosing Microsoft Power Automate which already works seamlessly with SharePoint, and Office 365 ecosystems.

Also, coming back to McKinsey while Gen AI is expected to drive software spending to between $175 billion and $250 billion by 2027 thus adding 2% to 6% of growth for the sector, it cautions against the innovation’s disruptive impact. In this case, it mentions that the pace of vendor switching could be 5% to 10%, namely with market share shifting from established players to new upstarts who can rapidly leverage the technology’s capabilities. In such a context, UiPath's sales team should be able to charge additionally for Gen AI-related product enhancements while not encouraging customers to switch to lower-priced competitors, calling for balanced execution.

Viewed from this perspective, I do not consider UiPath to be a buy at the current juncture, especially since it is still trading at 5.16x to forward sales, which exceeds the IT sector median by 77%. This compares to around 9x or when I covered it in April. Therefore, while valuations have come down, they are still on the high side and there could be further volatility in case the rectifications to be applied by the new CEO take time to bring improvements to the top line.

seekingalpha.com

Therefore, despite the drop this is not an opportunity at this moment, but investors will note that I am not bearish.

Wait for Signs of Improvement While it Executes Profitably

The first reason is the management change with the founder Daniel Dines taking the reins and now making the strategic decisions is a positive for ensuring proper execution. Second, the core business foundation remains solid in the way new products like Autopilot have been released.

Third, UiPath has developed two highly customized LLMs (Large Language Models) in the form of DocPATH and CommPATH, which combine certain features of Gen AI and specialized AI in a way that differentiates them from out-of-the-box LLMs. For investors, these tend to be less expensive but cover a restricted number of corporate workflows, while those from UiPath can understand and process virtually any document type including different message formats. Thus, with its customized LLMs, the strategy appears to move to the high end of the automation market, which could also shield it to some extent against entry-level software developers or citizen developers.

Finally, it will ultimately depend on the execution and how the management can invest enough money to make the product line more agile in a way that does not reduce profitability by more than 35% for this fiscal year. Here, some would have noticed the correlation between the percentage of reduction in EPS guidance and the stock performance, or around 35%.

Therefore, executing profitably is key, and can help to mitigate the impact of the unfavorable macroeconomic environment, but it is also important for the management to navigate the disruptive nature of Gen AI in such a way that it gains market share instead of losing out to the competition.