Leaning Into Income In Fixed Income

Summary

  • Total income has returned to credit thanks to higher-for-longer interest rates. We prefer pockets of credit where investors are better compensated for risk.
  • U.S. stocks ticked up to fresh all-time highs last week. U.S. PCE for May was flat month over month, the latest measure showing decelerating price growth.
  • We’re monitoring this week's U.S. payrolls data to see if rapid job gains will continue and if wage pressures remain elevated.

Today’s high-for-longer rate environment makes income-earning assets more attractive than at any time in the past decade.

The total income on offer across the credit space provides long-term investors a relatively safe yield.

We prefer pockets of credit where the total yield better compensates investors for credit risk.

1) Higher rates, higher yields

In the wake of the historic global interest rate hiking cycle, long-term investors no longer need to take on excess risk to generate solid income.

Higher yields mean the income is back in fixed income.

2) Staying selective

While the total income on offer is attractive for fixed income investors, we stay selective in credit. Spreads have tightened, largely as a function of limited new supply and resilient corporate balance sheets.

We get granular, preferring high yield over investment grade credit where the total income is higher. Regionally, we prefer European over U.S. credit where spreads aren’t as tight.

3) Our differentiated credit views

We like private credit over public credit on a strategic horizon of five years and longer.

Yet private markets are complex, with high risk and volatility, and aren’t suitable for all investors.

We like pockets of credit where investors are more compensated for risk. Yet in a whole-portfolio context, we prefer taking risk in equities.

The higher-for-longer rate environment has restored income in a range of different bonds. Total yields on offer in credit – in investment grade, mortgage-backed securities and high yield – provides long-term investors relatively attractive yield returns to risk, especially in shorter-term bonds. We favor areas where investors are more compensated for risk, preferring Europe over the U.S. and private credit over public. From a whole portfolio perspective, we prefer taking risk in equities.

Paying less interest Non-financial corporate net interest payments, 1985-2024

Today is a different world

BlackRock’s purpose is to help more and more people experience financial well-being. As a fiduciary to investors and a leading provider of financial technology, we help millions of people build savings that serve them throughout their lives by making investing easier and more affordable.

