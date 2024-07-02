3M: A Dividend Cutter With A Strong Buy Rating

Jul. 02, 2024 9:19 AM ET3M Company (MMM) StockMMM15 Comments
Leo Nelissen
Investing Group

Summary

  • Investing in dividend growers historically outperforms the market, while cutters underperform.
  • 3M Company shows promising signs of recovery and growth despite its recent dividend cut.
  • Strategic moves like the Solventum spin-off position 3M for a strong comeback and potential substantial returns.
  • Looking for more investing ideas like this one? Get them exclusively at iREIT® on Alpha. Learn More »

Ben Franklin with Black Eye and Band Aid on C-Note

chairboy

Introduction

Dividend cuts aren't great. There's no doubt about it.

Investing in companies with consistent dividend growth isn't just great for income generation, but also a proven way of outperforming the market.

Since 1973, dividend growers and initiators have

Test Drive iREIT© on Alpha For FREE (for 2 Weeks)

Join iREIT on Alpha today to get the most in-depth research that includes REITs, mREITs, Preferreds, BDCs, MLPs, ETFs, and other income alternatives. 438 testimonials and most are 5 stars. Nothing to lose with our FREE 2-week trial.

And this offer includes a 2-Week FREE TRIAL plus Brad Thomas' FREE book.

This article was written by

Leo Nelissen
43.49K Followers

Leo Nelissen is an analyst focusing on major economic developments related to supply chains, infrastructure, and commodities. He is a contributing author for iREIT®+HOYA Capital.

As a member of the iREIT®+HOYA Capital team, Leo aims to provide insightful analysis and actionable investment ideas, with a particular emphasis on dividend growth opportunities. Learn More.

Analyst’s Disclosure:I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of UNP either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About MMM Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on MMM

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
MMM
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News