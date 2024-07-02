JHVEPhoto

Elevator Pitch

I rate The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) stock as a Hold.

My prior April 16, 2024 update drew attention to HAIN's cookie business divestiture and the preview of the company's results for the third quarter of fiscal 2024 (YE June 30, 2024). In this latest article, I write about Hain Celestial's expected Q4 performance and the takeaways from its latest investor events.

I have an unfavorable view of HAIN's fourth quarter results announcement for the following month. But my opinion of the company's growth runway in the Better-For-You food category, financial leverage and operating efficiency is favorable considering its disclosures at recent investment conferences. Taking into account the mix of positives and negatives, I stick with a Hold rating for HAIN.

Unfavorable Outlook For Q4 FY 2024

Hain Celestial will reveal the company's Q4 FY 2024 financial performance in late August, and HAIN will likely deliver a lackluster set of results for the final quarter of fiscal 2024.

In the last three months, 12 of the 14 sell side analysts covering HAIN cut their fourth quarter top-line projections for the company. In specific terms, the market's consensus Q4 FY 2024 revenue forecast was lowered by -9.3% in the past three months. This in turn means that Hain Celestial's YoY top-line contraction will potentially get worse from -3.7% for Q3 FY 2024 to -6.4% in Q4 FY 2024. Wall Street estimates that HAIN's bottom line or normalized EPS will decrease by -25.6% YoY for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2024.

In May this year, HAIN changed its full-year FY 2024 organic net sales growth guidance from a positive +1% previously to a contraction of between -3% and -4%. At its Q3 FY 2024 analyst briefing, the company admitted that "the pivot to growth which we are actively addressing is taking longer than anticipated."

Notably, Hain Celestial stressed at the company's most recent quarterly earnings call that "our starting point in some areas was less developed than we initially anticipated." The company's Terra snacks brand is too reliant on the club store sales channel, so much more work is needed to diversify the snacks business' distribution. On the other hand, its personal care business had overexpanded in the past, which makes SKU (Stock Keeping Unit) rationalization a challenging task.

In my earlier mid-April write-up, I also mentioned that HAIN "is expected to trade off short-term top-line growth for long-term margin expansion with its product portfolio optimization actions" as part of the company's "new 'Hain Imagined' strategy."

In summary, I take the view that Hain Celestial's Q4 FY 2024 performance will probably be underwhelming, and my opinion is that the company's upcoming fourth quarter results disclosure won't be a positive surprise.

Favorable Read-Throughs From Recent Investment Conferences

HAIN participated in the Stifel 2024 Cross Sector Insight Conference and William Blair 44th Annual Growth Stock Conference last month on June 5 and June 6, respectively. There were positive takeaways from Hain Celestial's management commentary at these two recent investor events.

Firstly, Hain Celestial has good long-term growth potential with its positioning as a BFY or Better-For-You food business as evidenced by the success of its new product.

In its June 2024 William Blair Growth Stock Conference presentation slides, HAIN cited a 2023 survey from Kantar indicating that less than 10% of US consumers are "putting less effort into healthy eating." In other words, more than 90% of consumers in the US were equally committed to or more motivated to consume healthier foods last year.

An Overview Of HAIN's New Garden Veggie Flavor Burst Tortilla Chips

Hain Celestial's March 6, 2024 Press Release

The company's Garden Veggie Flavor Burst Tortilla Chips were introduced to the US market in February this year. HAIN shared at the William Blair Growth Stock Conference that Flavor Burst Tortilla Chips became "The #1 new product launch in better-for-you snacks in the industry year-to-date in 2024, and is still ramping up." The company also disclosed at the Stifel Cross Sector Insight Conference that "82% of the (new product's) sales are incremental to the (Garden Veggie) brand."

In other words, the Better-For-You or BFY is a growing product segment, and HAIN has untapped growth potential in this space which can be realized with the launch of innovative product offerings like the recent Garden Veggie Flavor Burst Tortilla Chips.

Secondly, HAIN has improved its operating efficiency in a significant manner judging by a few key metrics.

The in-stock rate metric, defined by consulting firm Hydrian as "the percentage of expected demand that you have in-stock and available for sale", for Hain Celestial expanded by +1.3 percentage points QoQ to more than 94% in Q3 FY 2024. The company's in-stock rate for the third quarter of fiscal 2024 was also +4.0 percentage points ahead of the peer average. These metrics were revealed by HAIN at the William Blair investor conference on June 6.

Separately, the company's inventory days outstanding decreased by 10 days for the past one year, as per Hain Celestial's disclosures at the June 5 Stifel investor event.

In its William Blair conference presentation slides, Hain Celestial highlighted its targets of achieving a 4-5 percentage points gross profit margin expansion and a +$165 million working capital reduction between now and fiscal 2027. HAIN's operating metrics highlighted above suggest that the company is moving in the right direction with respect to meeting its profitability and working capital goals.

Thirdly, the company has made good progress with its deleveraging efforts.

At the Stifel 2024 Cross Sector Insight Conference in early-June, HAIN emphasized that "reducing the net debt" is "a big focus", and indicated that the company is "making of good traction on that." HAIN's net leverage ratio was lowered from 4.3 times as of June 30, 2023 to 3.9 times at the end of March this year. As such, the company is getting closer to realizing its goal of cutting its net leverage to the 2-3 times level by end-FY 2027.

Bottom Line

Hain Celestial's near-term prospects are negative based on my preview of the company's Q4 FY 2024 results. On the flip side, there are positive read-throughs from the company's disclosures at recent investor conferences. More importantly, I deem the stock to be trading at a fair valuation.

HAIN's growth-adjusted EV/EBITDA valuation metric (similar to a PEG or Price--to-Earnings Growth ratio) is close to 1, which supports my opinion that the company's shares are fairly valued. The stock is now trading at a consensus next twelve months' EV/EBITDA multiple of 9.0 times, and the company's consensus FY 2024-2027 EBITDA CAGR estimate is +9.5%. This translates into a growth-adjusted EV/EBITDA ratio of 0.95 times.