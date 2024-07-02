passion4nature

RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX) has stood out in the last nine months, while the Industrials sector has surged 21% since the end of Q3 2023. Relative strength has since turned south in the industrials sector, with the Industrial Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLI) now near multi-year lows in performance versus the S&P 500 (SPY). But with RTX shares up more than 40% in the past nine months even after a recent pullback, investors in this company have been rewarded.

Still, I reiterate a hold rating on the strong-performing large cap. I see RTX as slightly under its fair value with a mixed chart. Shares are up about 21% since I last reviewed the stock, as I anticipated, liability risks and operational challenges to be a headwind in the first half of 2024. That didn’t come to pass. In fact, the Virginia-based company posted a pair of solid bottom-line beats in 1H24 with solid organic growth. The focus now shifts to the execution story in the back half of 2024.

RTX Soars Past the Returns of XLI Since Late September 2023

Stockcharts.com

According to Bank of America Global Research, RTX Corporation is the combined entity resulting from the merger of equals between Raytheon and United Technologies. RTX is the largest Aerospace & Defense company in the world and has three operating units: 1) Pratt & Whitney (military and civil aircraft engines and service operations), 2) Collins Aerospace (interiors, aviation controls, and systems), and 3) Raytheon (previously Raytheon Intelligence & Space and Raytheon Missiles & Defense).

Back in April, RTX reported a solid set of quarterly results. Q1 non-GAAP EPS of $1.34 easily beat the Wall Street consensus forecast of $1.23 while revenue of $19.3 billion, up 12% from year-ago levels, was a substantial $900 million beat. The company’s backlog summed to $202 billion, with $125 billion of commercial demand and $77 billion of defense. The management team reaffirmed FY 2024 sales guidance of $78 to $79 billion, near the consensus estimate, while adjusted EPS was seen in the $5.25 to $5.40 range. RTX now Corporation expects full-year free cash of about $5.7 billion.

There was robust performance from Collins Aerospace, with sales of $6.7 billion, driven by growth in its commercial aftermarket operations. Pratt & Whitney’s net sales of $6.5 billion were particularly impressive for commercial original equipment ("OE") and its military segment. What helped the bottom line was also a significant $105 million in cost savings and big new order growth for Pratt & Whitney’s GTF engines. It will be important to monitor how the firm handles its debt levels and if operating cash flow continues to increase in the quarters ahead.

Key risks include weakness in the commercial aviation industry should the macroeconomic backdrop deteriorate or if geopolitical conflicts disrupt commercial demand. Uncertainty around the upcoming US elections could result in reduced defense spending, while currency exposure is a perennial threat to earnings. And news that Airbus cut its target for plane deliveries this year was not encouraging.

On earnings, analysts at BofA see operating EPS rising by 7% this year to $5.40 while an earnings acceleration is seen in the out year. By 2026, RTX Corp could see non-GAAP EPS close to $7. The current Seeking Alpha consensus figures are about on par with what BofA projects while sales growth is likely to be sturdy in 2024, up 15%, followed by mid-single-digit top-line increases in the following two years.

Dividends, meanwhile, are forecast to climb at a nearly 10% annual rate, which could result in a higher dividend yield from today’s 2.51% forward yield. With a current operation price-to-earnings ratio of 18.7, shares are priced about 2.4 turns cheaper than the S&P 500 while RTX’s free cash flow is seen as improving.

RTX: Earnings, Valuation, Dividend Yield, Free Cash Flow Forecasts

BofA Global Research

If we assume $5.80 of non-GAAP EPS over the next 12 months and apply a sector-median multiple of 18.4x, below RTX’s five-year average P/E, but above the conservative multiple I applied late last year as litigation risks appear well contained today, then shares should be near $107.

That’s a significant $21 fundamental share-price estimate increase. While it leaves the stock near to slightly undervalued, I do see technical challenges and the onus is on the management team to deliver strong operating results in the quarters ahead.

RTX: Mixed Valuation Metrics, Strong Yield & Cash Flow

Seeking Alpha

Compared to its peers, RTX features a weak valuation rating while its growth trajectory has been weak, but shows signs of improvement. With very solid profitability metrics, including impressive cash flow numbers in the past two earnings reports, share-price momentum has responded accordingly bullish.

Still, the sell side is unsure, evidenced by nine EPS downgrades in the past 90 days compared to just 8 upgrades.

Competitor Analysis

Seeking Alpha

Looking ahead, corporate event data provided by Wall Street Horizon shows an unconfirmed Q2, 2024 earnings date of Tuesday, July 23 BMO. Shares trade ex a $0.63 quarterly dividend on Friday, August 16. No other volatility catalysts are seen on the calendar.

Corporate Event Risk Calendar

Wall Street Horizon

The Technical Take

With a better earnings look ahead and a below-market earnings multiple, RTX’s chart is mixed. Notice in the graph below that shares paused at key resistance levels in the $106 to $108 range. With the stock paring gains from its very strong October 2023 through May 2024 rally, I see support near $92 – that's where there was a consolidation zone from earlier in the year and where the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement level comes into play.

Also, take a look at the rising long-term 200-day moving average – it's all the way down at $90. So, we could see further mean reversion in the stock price as the RSI momentum oscillator at the top of the graph dips into technical oversold territory. I would be a buyer both fundamentally and technically if the stock falls into the mid-$90s – that would be a favorable risk/reward entry spot. A breakout above $108 would also be bullish technically.

RTX: Shares Pause at Resistance, Eyeing Downside Targets

Stockcharts.com

The Bottom Line

I reiterate a hold rating on RTX Corp. While I increased my intrinsic value target markedly, the stock is not far from fair value while its momentum has turned south following a massive multi-quarter rally.