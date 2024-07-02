alvarez

Shares of UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT) have risen to fresh all-time highs here, as investors aggressively price in the solid operating performance of the supplier of medical components. Long having operated under the radar as a small business, somewhat of a hidden gem, valuation multiples have expanded to the point at which shares traded at a huge premium in terms of earnings multiples.

The company has made a very interesting and compelling deal, one which rightfully sent shares higher. However, it is this reaction and a high valuation of the standalone business from the get-go which make me cautious here, but interested to learn more about this company.

The Business

UFP Technologies is a designer and custom manufacturer of comprehensive solutions used for medical devices, sterile packaging and other products. The company plays an important role in the medical device supply chain, being a key partner to medical device manufacturers.

These solutions and services are used in a wide range of hospital settings, including wound care, implants, minimally invasive surgery, infection prevention, and some more.

The business was founded in 1963 and by now employs over 3,000 workers who are active across 14 manufacturing facilities as well as 5 R&D centers. Note that while the business is largely focused on medtech, the company has an advanced components business as well. This unit is responsible for 13% of sales, generated from custom products within aerospace, industrial and automotive applications.

Within the medtech segment, it is the robotic surgery business which is responsible for about a third of segment revenues, and thus about 30% of company-wide revenues. The interventional and surgical segment is responsible for about a quarter of segment revenues, complemented by the aforementioned activities, among others.

A Hidden Gem

A $5 stock in the early 1990s was trading at similar levels in the aftermath of the 2009 global financial crisis, and was still trading in its twenties until 2018. Trading at $40 just ahead of the pandemic, shares of the company were only really seeing strong momentum recently.

Shares broke the $100 mark late in 2022, starting this year at $170, with shares now trading at fresh all-time highs around the $285 mark. These huge share price advancements have only in part been backed up by the operating performance of the business.

Over the past decade, the company has tripled sales to about $400 million as operating margins around 10% of sales have advanced to levels around 15% of sales, making that operating profits have risen by 4–5 times over the past ten years. At the same time, shareholder dilution has been very modest. It is clear that valuation expectations and multiples have steadily creeped up over time, although underlying growth is real and solid.

Picking Up The Valuation

In February, UFP Technologies reported a 13% increase in full year 2023 sales to $400 million, on which the company posted operating profits near $58 million. On the bottom line a net profit of $45 million was reported equal to $5.83 per share based on a 7.7 million shares count.

With 7.7 million shares trading at around $170 at the start of the year, a $1.31 billion equity valuation came down to a $1.34 billion enterprise valuation. This valued the business at just over 3 times sales, which frankly is a very reasonable multiple for a medtech player. However, amidst somewhat lower than average industry margins, the company commanded a 30 times earnings multiple. Base on adjusted earnings of $6.19 per share, multiples fell to 27-28 times earnings.

In May, UFP posted a solid start to the year 2024. First quarter organic sales rose by 7.4%, with total revenues up by a similar percentage to $105 million. Amidst some margin pressure, adjusted operating profits were up just 3% to $16.2 million. First quarter adjusted earnings were up twelve cents to $1.66 per share, trending at a $6.50-$7.00 per share run rate here.

With shares trading around the $260 mark following the release of the results, a $2.0 billion equity valuation resulted in a similar enterprise valuation amidst net debt of $23 million. This pushed up sales multiples to nearly 5 times, with shares now commanding a near 38 times annualized earnings multiple.

A Deal

On the first day of the second half of the year, the company announced a relatively substantial deal, one which sparked enthusiasm among investors. The company reached a $110 million deal to acquire AJR Enterprises, a developer and manufacturer of single-use safe patient handling systems.

The company generates some $75 million in sales for the twelve months trailing March 31, 2024, suggesting that a mere 1.5 times sales multiple has been paid. This comes in at a roughly 70% discount to its own valuation based on sales multiples.

With revenues coming in $5 million higher on a trailing basis than the calendar year 2023, that suggests that the business is posting solid growth, with trailing EBITDA of $18 million translating into margins of 25%. Note that this actually exceeds the EBITDA margins posted by UFP itself.

So it looks like the company is being able to buy a faster grower, more profitable business at a 70% discount versus its own valuation. The $75 million revenue contribution will boost sales by nearly 20%. Even after factoring in financing costs, I expected earnings to grow by around a dollar per share, all while pro forma leverage is seen just over 1 times.

All this looks very compelling. Based on the own valuation, the company is buying this asset at a quarter of a billion discount, with such a discount equal to just over $30 per share. Investors recognize this as well, as shares have risen some $24, or 9%, in response to the deal announcement, with shares now trading at $285 per share.

What Now?

The truth is that UFP Technologies, Inc. is a very interesting company, which seems to have made a great deal for AJR Enterprises. This looks highly compelling, but this has been priced in, as valuations were demanding from the start now, with investors in recent times aggressively pricing in the track record of the business.

This deal puts UFP Technologies, Inc. stock and company on my radar, and while I have no intention to chase the shares here, I am keen to watch the development from here onwards.