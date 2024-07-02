Aerial view of Neste oil refinery and process plant in Porvoo in summer. Jarmo Piironen/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

Down 70% from its all-time high to date, Neste Oyj (OTCPK:NTOIF) has become a good value stock today. Despite what I believe to be temporary difficulties, the company remains profitable and has a favorable valuation. Although Neste's management describes the prospects for 2024 as rather poor, in the long term, market demand for the company's renewable fuels is steadily growing. The world's climate problems will persist, and so will the demand for renewable diesel for trucks and green fuels for airplanes. Investing in Neste requires patience, but the company's chosen strategy seems right. In addition, the company offers a decent 7.36% dividend yield.

Business Overview

Neste was founded in 1948 as Finland's national gasoline company. In 1995, the company was listed on the Helsinki stock exchange. The company started producing biofuels in 2007 at the Porvoo refinery. In 2011, a new refinery was launched in Rotterdam, the Netherlands. Since 2015, the company has focused on the renewable energy business. In addition to the factories in Porvoo and Rotterdam, Neste also has a refinery in Singapore, which was established in 2010. The Singapore plant is the world's largest renewable fuel refinery. The annual production of this plant is 2.6 million tons, of which 1 million is sustainable aviation fuel (SAF). In terms of total production volumes, the Singapore plant ranks 15th in the world, if plants operating on fossil raw materials are also taken into account.

Neste produces dozens of different types of gasoline. The company's product list includes more than 100 different end products. The company has set a goal to make its production carbon neutral by 2035.

Neste Oyj has 4 business segments. These include Oil Products, Renewable Products, Marketing & Services and Other segments.

The Oil Products segment offers petroleum-based fuels for road, sea and air transportation. The refining of these products takes place mainly at the Porvoo plant. In 2023, the revenue of the oil products segment was 9.57 billion euros. This is approximately 41% of the company's total sales.

The Renewable Products segment produces Renewable Diesel Fuel and Renewable Aviation Fuel (SAF). In addition, this business segment also produces renewable polymers and chemicals. For example, liquefied plastic is also produced from plastic waste, which is used as a fuel component. The revenue of the renewable products segment last year was 8.21 billion euros, which is approximately 36% of the company's total revenue. The percentage revenue share of this business segment is likely to increase significantly in the coming years, as the number of renewable products is planned to increase from the current 3.3 million tons to 6.8 million tons by 2026.

The Marketing and Services segment offers various fuels and other products through the company's service stations. In addition, high-capacity charging of electric vehicles is currently offered at 13 service stations. Neste has 722 stations in Finland and 226 stations in the Baltic countries. In Finland, the company has a leading market position. The revenue of the Marketing and Service segment was 5.12 billion euros in 2023, which accounted for approximately 22% of the company's total revenue.

The company's fourth business segment, called Others, has a marginal revenue of 26 million euros. This segment offers engineering solutions.

The Results Of The Last Decade

Since Neste started its renewable energy strategy largely 10 years ago, let's take a look at the company's results during this period. First the top line.

Year 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 2021 2022 2023 Revenue 19.11 12.31 12.87 15.21 17.53 17.71 13.59 17.56 27.01 24.87 Click to enlarge

Neste's revenues 2014-2023 in billions of USD Source: companiesmarketcap.com

As can be seen, the company's revenue has been steadily increasing since 2015. The only exceptions are the years 2020 and 2023. The 2020 results are probably due to Covid, and the 2023 revenue decline is related to the exceptionally high fuel prices in 2022. Average annual revenue growth in the period 2015-2023 has been 9.18%. That's a good rate of growth.

The picture is somewhat different with the company's profits.

Year 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 2021 2022 2023 Net Income 0.19 0.78 1.25 1.30 1.18 2.36 0.94 2.33 2.49 1.85 Click to enlarge

Neste`s net income 2014-2023 in billions of USD Source: companiesmarketcap.com

The CAGR of Neste's net profit in the period 2015-2023 has been 11.39%. If we also consider the year 2014 with a low base value, the CAGR of the company's net profit from 2014 to today has been 28.77%. However, let's limit ourselves to the growth rate of 11.39%. This is a very decent result, and in addition, the net profit has grown at a faster pace than the company's revenues. This is probably due to improved cost efficiency. At the same time, the growth of net profit has not been very stable. There have been years where it has increased by 300%, but there are also years where the net profit has decreased by 60%. A positive sign, however, is that Neste has never been unprofitable in the last decade.

Neste's share price has been falling for the last 3 and a half years. It started at the same time as the company's profit margin began to decline.

Neste share price vs. EBIT margin 1997-2023 (seekingalpha.com)

It can be concluded from this that the market overestimated previously Neste's ability to be profitable. By now, however, we have reached the other extreme. The market has unreasonably underestimated the company's profitability. If we add to this the ever-increasing demand for the company's renewable fuels, it can be concluded that Neste has become a good value company.

Profitability

In its Q1 results published at the end of April, the company reported that the comparable sales margin for renewables was USD 562 per/ton. A year earlier, the same measure had been 945 USD/ton. A 40% drop in sales margins indicates a significant negative result.

In May, a guidance was added that the sales margin for renewable products in 2024 will be in the range of 480-650 USD/ton.

Matti Lehmus, the outgoing CEO, was brief in his explanation. He pointed to a distinctly weaker renewable diesel market compared to a year ago. Because of this, the EBITDA of the renewable products segment was only 242 million euros in the first quarter, compared to 415 million euros a year ago. As renewable diesel prices have been lower than in 2023 and feedstock prices have remained roughly at the same level, this has caused the sales margin to decrease. The following table shows the sales margins of Neste's renewable products over the past 2 years.

Quarter/Year I/22 II/22 III/22 IV/22 I/23 II/23 III/23 IV/23 I/24 Sales Margin of Renewable Products in USD/t 783 841 732 755 945 800 912 813 562 Click to enlarge

Neste's renewable product sales margins 2022-2024 Source: Quarterly reports 2022-2024

If we take into account that the prices of raw materials remained at approximately the same level, we can see here the reason why Neste's sales margins have fallen.

As can be seen from the table, a sharp drop in the sales margin has occurred precisely in the first quarter of 2024. In the past, the sales margin has been in the range of 730-940 USD per ton.

In addition, I also provide a renewable diesel price chart based on California data. These prices also broadly reflect the world market price level.

Renewable Diesel Prices in California 2017-2024 (energy.gov)

While in October 2023, the price of a gallon of renewable diesel was 6.38 USD, in April 2024 it had fallen to 5.36 USD. The price drop was therefore 16%. It is true that it must be admitted that the drop in sales margins has been considerably greater in percentage terms than the drop in the price of renewable diesel.

Comparing Neste's gross profit margin of 16.31% with the sector's 44.34%, we can confirm the significantly lower profitability of renewable energy products. The weakness of the market in the current period is indicated by the fact that the company's gross profit margin is currently 21.69% lower than its 5-year average of 20.83%. However, compared to its industry, Neste's gross profit margin is roughly close to average at 16.31%. So it can be concluded that nothing drastically bad has happened to the company because its profitability is roughly the same as its industry competitors.

Dividends

Neste is a stable dividend company. To date, dividends have been paid for 17 consecutive years. Neste has also formulated its own dividend policy, which is to pay a competitive dividend that grows over time. Considering the regular dividend, the company has been able to increase its dividend payment in the last 8 out of 9 years. The following table provides an overview of Neste's dividends over the last decade.

Year 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 2021 2022 2023 Dividend per share 0.22 0.33 0.43 0.57 0.76 1.02 0.80 0.82 1.52 1.20 Ordinary dividend 0.92 1.02 Extraordinary dividend 0.1 0.5 Click to enlarge

Neste dividends in euros 2014-2023 Source: neste.com/investors

During this period, the dividend payout rate has remained in the range of 35-51%. The current dividend payout rate of 48% is also within that range. Due to the low share price, Neste's dividend yield has now risen to a record 7.36%. However, foreign investors should take into account that the Finnish Tax Administration applies an income tax rate of 35% to dividends of non-Finnish resident investors. To avoid double taxation, an application and relevant documents should be submitted.

Renewable Aviation Fuel Has Huge Growth Potential

Neste's renewable aviation fuel (SAF) has a very high-growth potential. According to Mordor Intelligence, the global renewable aviation fuel market is currently worth $6.58 billion. By 2029, this market should grow to $45.37 billion, giving an average annual growth of as much as 47.16%. This growth rate even outstrips the growth of the artificial intelligence market.

A major catalyst for the growth of the renewable aviation fuel market is national government regulations that seek to reduce greenhouse gas emissions. Among the regions, the renewable aviation fuel market in North America is growing the fastest. The annual growth rate of renewable aviation fuel in this region until 2029 is projected to be 52%. Neste is rapidly expanding its reach into the US renewable jet fuel market. At the end of 2022, the company announced that it had bought a used cooking oil collection business in the state of Oregon from Crimson Renewable Energy Holdings. Neste's renewable diesel and SAF production has also reached the US territory today, as a joint venture with Marathon Petroleum has been established. This joint refinery is located in Martinez, California, and will increase Neste's production of renewable fuels by approximately 1 million tons per year. Some of this renewable fuel is SAF.

Neste's main competitors in this business area are companies such as Swedish Biofuels AB, TotalEnergies (TTE), SG Preston Company and Gevo, Inc. (GEVO). Two of them, Total Energies and Gevo, are publicly traded companies. Total Energies is a French energy giant, which is currently 10 times larger than Neste in terms of market capitalization.

Neste`s SAF production has grown very quickly. If only 100,000 tons of renewable aviation fuel were produced in 2019, by now it has increased to 1.5 million tons. The chart below provides an overview of the world's largest SAF producers in the past year.

Main producers of SAF (statista.com)

Neste currently ranks 5th in the world in terms of production of renewable jet fuel, producing 2.29 billion liters of SAF per year. The largest producer of SAF with annual production of 9.36 billion liters is Colorado-based Gevo, which has a market capitalization of only $135 million.

For comparison, the prospects of the renewable diesel fuel market should also be mentioned. The renewable diesel market is projected to grow at an annual growth rate of 12.56% over the next 6 years. By 2030, this market is expected to reach $70.33 billion. However, in the long term, the CAGR of renewable diesel is more modest. For example, marketsandmarkets forecasts a CAGR of just 7.1% trough 2044 in North America. Renewable diesel currently accounts for 82% of Neste's renewable products.

Maintenance Works Reduce Production Volumes

In the current and the following quarters, all three of Neste's main refineries are undergoing maintenance and transformation works. In the Singapore factory, a 6-week maintenance shutdown is planned in the III quarter and an 8-week maintenance shutdown in the IV quarter. In addition, a 4-week maintenance is planned in Q3 in Rotterdam. However, the largest redesign project is underway at the Porvoo plant, whereby in the middle of the next decade it is planned to completely reconfigure the plant based on the refining of petroleum products to renewable products. EBITDA will decrease by approximately EUR 230 million due to redesign works at the Porvoo plant in the second quarter.

The Martinez plant is currently operating at only 50% capacity. The reason is a fire that occurred at the end of 2023, the consequences of which are still being eliminated with repair works. Because of all these redesigns and maintenance, Neste's near-term revenue and profit will be significantly lower than a year ago. For example, the revenue for the II quarter is forecasted at only $3.3 billion, versus the result of $5.35 billion a year earlier. The EPS forecast for the same quarter is just $0.15 versus $0.63 a year ago.

Financial Health

Neste's financial health is good. The company's debt-to-equity ratio is currently 42.9%, which can be considered pretty solid. Neste's equity is 7.7 billion euros and the total debt is 3.3 billion euros. Over the past 4 years, the debt/equity ratio has become slightly weaker, but it does not represent anything dangerous. The graph below shows the evolution of debt/equity over the last decade.

Neste's debt/equity history 2014-2024 (simplywall.st)

Year 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 2021 2022 Debt 1.73 1.77 1.38 1.09 1.04 0.90 0.90 1.31 2.08 Equity 2.65 3.10 3.75 4.33 4.61 5.92 5.93 6.98 8.32 Debt/Equity ratio 65.1% 57.2% 36.8% 25.2% 22.5% 15.3% 15.2% 18.8% 25.0% Click to enlarge

2020 2021 2022 2023 TTM 0.90 1.31 2.08 3.10 3.29 5.93 6.98 8.32 8.46 7.66 15.2% 18.8% 25.0% 36.6% 42.9% Click to enlarge

Neste`s Debt/Equity ratio 2014-2024. Data in billions of dollars. Source: simplywall.st

The highest debt/equity ratio was 65.1% in 2014 and the lowest was 15.2% in 2020. From 2020 until today, this metric has gradually increased.

Neste's interest coverage ratio is very conservative: 19.90. The company's EBIT is 1.592 billion euros and interest expense is 80 million euros. In summary, investors should not be concerned about Neste's financial health at this time.

Valuation

If Neste's valuation metrics are compared with the sector's median metrics, it can be seen that Neste is valued cheaper than the average in at least 4 metrics. The company's P/E ratio (TTM) is 9.41 versus the sector median of 12.02. EV/Sales is 0.70 vs. sector median 2.18. Price/Sales 0.57 vs. sector median 1.48. Dividend yield 7.22% vs. sector median 3.59%.

True, there are also metrics according to which Neste is close to the median of the sector. For example, EV/EBITDA is 6.89 vs. sector average 6.39. But also P/B ratio 1.65 vs. sector median 1.62. However, the overall picture clearly indicates that Neste is an undervalued company compared to the sector.

How does Neste's valuation compare to its own historical relative metrics? The following table shows the company's P/E ratios over the last decade.

Year 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 2021 2022 2023 2024(TTM) P/E ratio 12.7 9.95 15.0 23.1 13.3 63.6 18.8 17.5 15.9 9.39 Click to enlarge

Neste's P/E ratios 2015-2024 Source: companiesmarketcap.com

Excluding the year 2020 with an extremely high P/E rate, Neste's average P/E rate for the last 9 years is 15.07. Since the number of shares of the company has been fairly constant over the last decade, the P/E valuation should not give a distorted result. By multiplying Neste's EPS (TTM) of 1.77 euros by the average P/E ratio of 15.07 over the last decade, we get the fair price of the company at 26.67 euros. Although the company's EPS will probably be lower in the near future due to the maintenance work carried out at the factories, in the long term, an increase in production volume is expected. Based on the relative valuation, Neste's share safety margin is approximately 60%, which is a very strong indicator.

What is Neste's valuation according to the discounted cash flow method?

Neste`s valuation by DCF method (finmasters.com)

Determining the valuation according to the DCF method gives a relatively similar result compared to the P/E method. According to the current EUR/USD rate of 1.08, Neste's fair price in euros would be 23.52. I used 8% as the discount rate in the data here, since the European Central Bank has already lowered interest rates once this year. Among other figures, the following data were used in the calculation: Initial Cash Flow $568,468,000, Total Cash $1 476 200 000, Shares Outstanding 768 200 000, Total Debt $3 209 200 000. I calculated 6% as the expected growth rate, which is roughly equal to the projected sales growth for the next five years. The DCF method gives a safety margin of 35.08%.

So it could be said that Neste is currently a significantly (35-60%) undervalued company.

Risks

An important risk factor for Neste's business is a negative change in government regulations. For example, Neste's business was negatively affected by the Swedish government's decision on May 10, 2023 to reduce the share of biofuel in diesel fuels from 30.5% to 6%. Since Sweden, Norway and Denmark account for 3.28 billion euros of Neste's approximately 23 billion euros in total sales, such a decision will definitely have a negative impact on the company's biodiesel demand.

In my opinion, one source of risk is the geographical area of ​​operation of the company's Marketing and Services segment. This region is Finland and the Baltic states. Most of Neste's service stations are located there. Since these countries directly border the Russian Federation, there is a great risk of falling victim to possible Russian aggression. I think that this risk factor is factored into the current low price of Neste shares. In case of possible aggression, not only the service stations are at risk, but also the Porvoo refinery in Finland, which is one of Neste's three main refineries.

In Conclusion

Neste is an exceptional business among large refining companies because of its environmentally sustainable strategy. In my opinion, the company's prospects are definitely good, since climate problems will not disappear from the world in the coming decades. At the moment, investors' faith in this company has wavered and this has caused a significant drop in the share price. At the same time, the company's business model has remained profitable to this day, even though sales margins have fallen. Neste's stock has become a good value stock with a safety margin of 35-60% at the moment. Despite the rather large geopolitical risks, I give Neste a buy rating.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.