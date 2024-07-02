Economic And Inflation Information Create Market Jubilation

cemagraphics

Ever since the Federal Reserve went on a crusade to increase interest rates and slow the progression of inflation at the beginning of 2022, investors have been cheering for a Goldilocks-type of economic “soft landing.” Last month, this narrative remained intact.

The S&P 500 index (SPX) surged +3.5% for the month, the technology-heavy Nasdaq rocketed +6.0% (fueled by Nvidia (NVDA, NVDA:CA) and other AI-related companies), and the Dow Jones Industrial Average a more modest +1.1% move thanks to the contribution of older economy stocks.

Despite the looming presidential election this November and the recent debate, the stock market has continued on a +56% bull market tear since the October 2023-low, eight months ago (see chart below). The not-too-hot, not-too-cold economic data has provided comfort to investors. For example, growth in Gross Domestic Product (GDP), the broadest measurement of economic activity, was positive (+1.4%) during the first quarter, and it is expected to modestly accelerate in the second quarter (+2.2%), as forecasted by the Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta.

In addition, the job and inflation stories are staying consistent with the “soft landing” plot line, as well. The unemployment rate has been creeping higher, but currently remains near multi-decade lows at 4.0%. Inflation also continued its downward trend as evidenced by last week’s Core PCE inflation data (the Federal Reserve’s favorite inflation gauge), which came in at +2.6%, the lowest level since March of 2021 (see chart below).

Gasoline and food costs are significant inputs to the overall declining inflation dynamics. The two largest crops in the United States are corn and soybeans, and with those prices down significantly year-over-year (see chart below), it should come as no surprise that consumers are finally seeing some relief in skyrocketing food prices. Declining gasoline prices have also chipped-in to the improving inflation outlook.

With all these economic statistics harmoniously aligning with a “soft landing” scenario, investors are currently comfortable in forecasting one interest rate cut over the next six months, and three and a half interest rate cuts over the next 12 months (see chart below).

But a bull market cannot survive on interest rate cut expectations alone. Over the long-run, stock prices generally follow the direction of corporate profits, and as the chart below indicates (red line), fortunately, the path of profits has been rising after a period of stagnation last year.

The last eight months have been an exhilarating ride in the overall stock market, which has been propelled by the multi-trillion dollar technology companies participating in the A.I. (Artificial Intelligence) buildout revolution (i.e., Nvidia NVDA, NVDA:CA), Microsoft (MSFT, MSFT:CA), Alphabet-Google (GOOG, GOOGL), Apple (AAPL, AAPL:CA), Meta Platforms (META, META), Amazon AMZN, AMZN:CA), et.al.). However, neither trees nor stock markets can grow, uninterrupted, to the sky forever. The recent environment has been jubilant for investors, but party participants cannot go on forever without experiencing a hangover. The best advice is to celebrate responsibly, while managing the risk of your investment portfolio, because eventually the cops will arrive and the party will come to an end.

