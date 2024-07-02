Economic And Inflation Information Create Market Jubilation

Wade Slome, CFA profile picture
Wade Slome, CFA
1.32K Followers

Summary

  • The S&P 500 index surged +3.5% for the month.
  • Despite the looming presidential election this November and the recent debate, the stock market has continued on a +56% bull market tear since the October 2023-low, eight months ago.
  • The job and inflation stories are staying consistent with the “soft landing” plot line.
  • Investors are currently comfortable in forecasting one interest rate cut over the next six months, and three and a half interest rate cuts over the next 12 months.

Digitally Generated Currency and Exchange Stock Chart for Finance and Economy Based Computer Software and Coding Display

cemagraphics

Ever since the Federal Reserve went on a crusade to increase interest rates and slow the progression of inflation at the beginning of 2022, investors have been cheering for a Goldilocks-type of economic “soft landing.” Last month, this narrative remained intact.

