Co-authored by Treading Softly.

Douglas Adams is famously recognized for his series of books, radio shows, and, eventually, movie adaptation entitled The Hitchhiker's Guide to the Galaxy. In the past, we have frequently referenced parts of his works in a humorous fashion to illustrate a point when we are discussing the topic within the market or a principle with our investment philosophy. We even adhere to the Rule of 42 — guiding us to have at least 42 unique investments for the sake of diversification — which is a play on 42 being "the answer to life, the universe, and everything."

When it comes to the known universe, nothing travels faster than the speed of light, except for maybe bad news. Douglas Adams had some unique thoughts on this as well:

"Nothing travels faster than the speed of light with the possible exception of bad news, which obeys its own special laws. The Hingefreel people of Arkintoofle Minor did try to build spaceships that were powered by bad news but they didn't work particularly well and were so extremely unwelcome whenever they arrived anywhere that there wasn't really any point in being there."

Within the stock market, nothing travels faster through share prices, brokerage houses, or the investor community than bad news. We can see that when the share price drops rapidly due to investor reactions, it just causes the news to spread faster. Often, good news is received and partially disbelieved with a level of skepticism, but bad news is overwhelmingly accepted and reacted upon before being evaluated for its long-term implications. This is because investors are more afraid of potential downside risks than they believe in the potential upside.

Today, I want to look at a company that we have covered multiple times before, that was recently hit with another rash of bad news, causing investors to be concerned about the company's outlook for the long term. We will review what we've discussed before concerning the negative sentiment that already exists. We're going to discuss the negative sentiment currently swirling around and the potential outcomes from that negative sentiment on the life of the company to evaluate whether we still think it's worth holding to reap strong income.

Do I Stay Or Do I Go?

NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP), yielding 14.2%, is a "yieldco" that invests in green energy assets. The purpose of a yieldco is to hold cash flow producing assets that are "dropped down" from the parent. For the parent, in this case, NextEra Energy (NEE), the yieldco provides the opportunity to free up room on the balance sheet. This allows the parent to reinvest capital into other expansion opportunities and build more assets. The main appeal of a yieldco to investors is the yield it produces.

It is a financial relationship that is mutually beneficial. Investors who are looking to invest capital and receive a steady stream of cash flow will buy shares of the yieldco, allowing it to raise capital to buy more assets from the parent that produce long-term cash flow. The parent can then build more, and sell it to the yieldco — Rinse, wash, repeat. The yieldco investors get cash flow, the parent frees up capital to reinvest, and that reinvestment provides growth for both the parent and the yieldco. Everyone gets what they want.

NEP struck this balance for years, growing quickly as investors raced to buy shares at increasingly higher prices. This positioned NEP well to support NEER (NextEra Energy Resources), NEE's subsidiary that builds power plants, to quickly sell its assets as it built them.

In 2023, there was a disruption in the form of a rising cost of capital for NEP. First, interest rates were climbing quickly. Since every acquisition from NEER used a portion of equity and a portion of debt, this meant that new acquisitions were less profitable than the acquisitions in a zero-rate world.

In response to this reality, the price of the common equity started to slide, which meant that raising equity became more expensive as well. These factors came to a head in September 2023, when management announced that the math simply didn't work, and slashed guidance from growth at 12-15% to 5-8%. With growth guidance cut in half, the share price collapsed.

This brings us to where we are today. NEP trades at a much lower price than is necessary for them to consider issuing common equity. Fortunately, NEP doesn't need to issue equity right now. Management has come out with a plan that gives them runway until 2027 before they need to issue equity.

Under NEP's current plan, they expect to deliver annual distribution growth of 5-8%, with a target of 6%. Source.

NEP's plan is to sell off its pipeline assets to satisfy its CEPF (Convertible Equity Portfolio Financing) arrangements without having to issue units at these low prices. Its Texas pipeline portfolio sold for enough to cover the buyout costs through 2024 and 2025. The Meade pipeline is expected to be sold later to cover their buyouts through 2026.

For growth, NEP will be focused on "repowering." This is where their current wind farms are upgraded with newer, more efficient technology, allowing them to produce more power with a relatively low amount of capital.

The bottom line is that to be useful for NEE, NEP will need to be in a position to issue equity. Currently, they can't aggressively buy assets from NEER, which disrupts the entire relationship. Today, it appears that many investors are doubtful that NEP will be able to deliver on the 6% growth it is targeting, even though NEP has increased its distribution three times since it revised its guidance.

A starting yield of 14.2% with 6% annual growth is an extremely attractive investment profile if it can be delivered. The question becomes, what if it can't be delivered? What if NEP fails to deliver 6% growth, and its share price remains too low to issue equity for growth? This is the fear that has many investors avoid the investment altogether.

If this happens, we see two options, with the recognition that it is NEE calling the shots.

NEE "rolls up" NEP. A roll-up is when the parent company merges with the subsidiary. It is important to note that shareholders likely would not be able to prevent a roll-up, even if it is on unfavorable terms. A roll-up would likely happen at a small premium to market pricing when it is announced, but that might be well below where the price was in the months leading up to the announcement. Since investors don't have a lot of power, there have been some horror stories of the parent causing shareholders to realize large losses. NEE markets NEP for sale, similar to how Atlantica Yield (AY) was recently sold.

We believe that option 1 is very unlikely for the straightforward reason that NEE doesn't want to commit capital to holding those assets. NEE is trying to expand aggressively to ensure that it produces the electricity needed for its customers of FPL (Florida Power & Light). NEE created this setup for a reason. This isn't like some cases in the oil industry, where the General Partner didn't have other material business interests. NEE is not looking to make a quick buck on NEP. NEE has a much more substantial business with FPL, that is much more important.

As a result, if NEP is still just muddling along in 2027, selling the company or liquidating the assets is a much more likely course of action. NEE will still focus on producing electricity and will be happy to move its contracts to a new buyer. These are assets that are producing cash flow, and that isn't going to change. How much will that cash flow be worth in 2027? That is anyone's guess, as the value of cash flow is impacted by various factors, with interest rates being a huge one. The sale of AY is one watermark to measure the value of cash flow, selling at a hefty premium to where NEP is trading today. The value of cash flow in 2027 could be much higher or lower.

Buying NEP today provides us with an upside if NEP does deliver on its 6% growth target and investors warm up to it again. The upside potential is significant both in price and distribution growth. Even if we assume that NEP's days of 15% growth are forever gone, in a world where NEP can issue equity and grow consistently at 8-10%, a share price of $60+ would be very reasonable.

On the downside, our risk is that NEP can't deliver on its growth targets, that it pauses its distribution hiking, or, in the worst-case cuts its distribution. If NEP's share price doesn't get high enough to issue equity by 2027, NEE has to consider an exit. In that event, our downside is insulated by the value of the underlying assets and the cash flow they produce. In our opinion, that terminal value is likely north of $30/unit.

While we wait, NEP is producing a very high yield right now and is increasing its distribution every quarter. Since management has set its new target, it has hit that target every quarter. While the market chases its tail worrying about 2027, we are happy to collect our distribution. We will continue to monitor earnings to make sure that management remains on track to grow at 6%. If they can keep hitting that goal, then NEP can be a home run.

Conclusion

When we consider all the negative dues that have been swirling around NEP, from the anger of investors with the guidance cut to the recent analyst downgrades over concerns about their ability to manage their debt obligations going from 2026 through 2032, we can see that even with all of this negativity, the overall risk-reward ratio was still skewed towards reward.

For now, we can collect a strong +14% yield that is primarily treated as a return of capital on your taxes and continue to evaluate management's progress towards tackling future debt maturities.

When it comes to retirement, cash flow is king. Looking at a company's ability to manage its current obligations, its ability to cover its dividend, and the outlook for the sector can provide you with wonderful income opportunities that others would otherwise avoid. While I love thinking and planning for the future, I love holding companies that can afford to pay me now because of their ability to manage the present while planning for that future. Your mortgage or your power company isn't going to care about your great plans three years from now. They only care about collecting what's due today. That is why we focus so much on cash flow with our investments. You need money today, and the Income Method can help you find it.

That's the beauty of my Income Method. That's the beauty of income investing.