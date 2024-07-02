Sodexo S.A. (SDXOF) Sales Call Transcript

Sodexo S.A. (OTCPK:SDXOF) Sales Call Transcript July 2, 2024 3:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Virginia Jeanson - Investor Relations
Sebastien de Tramasure - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Simona Sarli - Bank of America
Vicki Stern - Barclays
Julien Richer - Kepler
Leo Carrington - Citi
Jaafar Mestari - BNP Paribas
Estelle Weingrod - JPMorgan
Neil Tyler - Redburn Atlantic

Operator

Good morning. Thank you for standing by, and welcome to the Sodexo Third Quarter Fiscal 2024 Revenues Conference Call. [Operator Instructions] I advise you that this conference is being recorded today on Tuesday, July 2, 2024.

At this time, I would like to hand the conference over to the Sodexo team. Please go ahead.

Virginia Jeanson

Thank you. Good morning, everyone. Welcome to our Q3 fiscal 2024 revenues call. Sebastien de Tramasure, our new CFO, will host the call. He'll start with the presentation and then open up the call to your questions. The call, the slides and the press release are all available on sodexo.com.

Specifically, the call will be available for the next 12 months and may not be reproduced or transmitted without our consent. Don't hesitate to get back to the IR team if you have any questions after the call. And I remind you that the fiscal 2024 results will be announced on Thursday, 24th of October.

So, I now hand over to Sebastien.

Sebastien de Tramasure

Thank you, Virginia. Good morning. Very pleased to be here with you today. So I propose going through the presentation and then taking your questions. So let's start with Slide 4. Here, you can see that Q3 revenues were EUR6.1 billion, up 5.6%. The currency effect has fallen to only minus 0.2% after minus 3.3% in the first half. The dollar has now stabilized year-on-year, but there have been fluctuations in other currencies with the strength of sterling offsetting the

