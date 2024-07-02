Earnings Bar Lowered As Q2 Reports Begin

Jul. 02, 2024 9:55 AM ETS&P 500 Futures (SPX), SP500
Lance Roberts profile picture
Lance Roberts
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Wall Street analysts continue significantly lowering the earnings bar as we enter the Q2 reporting period.
  • Analysts still believe that the first quarter of 2023 marked the bottom for the earnings decline.
  • Even with the decline in earnings from the peak, valuations remain historically expensive on both a trailing and forward basis.

Financial static analysis. Online trading and Investment growth chart.

Peach_iStock

Wall Street analysts continue significantly lowering the earnings bar as we enter the Q2 reporting period. Even as analysts lower that earnings bar, stocks have rallied sharply over the last few months.

As we have discussed previously, it will

This article was written by

Lance Roberts profile picture
Lance Roberts
31.08K Followers

After having been in the investing world for more than 25 years from private banking and investment management to private and venture capital; I have pretty much "been there and done that" at one point or another. I am currently a partner at RIA Advisors in Houston, Texas.

The majority of my time is spent analyzing, researching and writing commentary about investing, investor psychology and macro-views of the markets and the economy. My thoughts are not generally mainstream and are often contrarian in nature but I try an use a common sense approach, clear explanations and my “real world” experience in the process.

I am a managing partner of RIA Pro, a weekly subscriber based-newsletter that is distributed to individual and professional investors nationwide. The newsletter covers economic, political and market topics as they relate to your money and life.

I also write a daily blog which is read by thousands nationwide from individuals to professionals at www.realinvestmentadvice.com.

Recommended For You

About SPX Ticker

SymbolLast Price% Chg
52 Week High
52 Week Low
Open
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on SPX

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
SP500
--
SPX
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News