Unless you've been hiding under a rock, you're probably aware that it has been a strong year for NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) so far.

The company has gone on a run for the ages, briefly topping Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) and Apple Inc. (AAPL) to become the largest company in the world by market cap:

Powering NVDA's surge has been intense demand for the company's GPUs and data center chips, which have been a key component in powering generative AI apps that have taken the world by storm.

The company has a number of key advantages, and we recently rated the company as a "Buy," for context.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD), a close industry peer, is in an interesting position.

On the one hand, the company manufactures a similar suite of semiconductor products to NVDA, including GPUs and data center chips that have AI use cases. Bulls say that this should power strong growth on the back of GenAI demand, which should lead to better results and higher EPS down the line.

On the other hand, despite the competitive position, bears argue that AMD has seen MUCH less interest from cloud and corporate buyers for AI use cases, and the multiple has been pushed up to an unsustainable level.

Our view remains mixed.

AMD seems well-positioned to capture some AI chip demand as the company's products get better and better, but it's difficult to see the company catching up with NVDA anytime soon.

How well the company competes on this front will directly inform AMD's stock returns and make today's price either an attractive entry point or a foolish bet.

Today, we'll explore our feelings about AMD's prospects and cover the pros and cons of investing in the company at the current juncture.

Sound good? Let's dive in.

AMD's Financials

Let's start by taking a look at where things currently stand.

Over the last few years, AMD has done a relatively good job of meeting or beating analyst targets, with the sole exception being Q3 2022, which was a hard period for companies across the market:

This solid track record shows that the company has persistently outperformed market "base" expectations, but actually growing top and bottom-line results on a nominal basis has proven much harder.

YoY sales growth has been quite choppy, and TTM top line sales have been stagnant since the start of 2023. Profits have also plunged since 2021, only recently finding their way back up above $1 billion TTM:

Why the dip?

In short, gross margins have remained highly stable at around 50%, but R&D spend has grown by more than 100% from 2021 through today:

On one hand, this is a good thing, as it indicates that AMD is investing in exactly the right places to power future success. R&D is critical to staying competitive in such a tech-heavy industry like semiconductor design & manufacturing.

Concurrently, it's a bad thing because this spending isn't likely to relent anytime soon due to the company's product gap vs. NVDA. AMD has a LOT of ground to make up, and these figures show just how large that gap is.

AMD's Products

From a chip perspective, AMD is well diversified across segments, which makes it a "jack of all trades, master of none" competitor across the board.

AMD does derive revenue from a number of different places which gives it natural hedging during a downturn, but the lack of focus has also meant that the company doesn't have a "best-in-class" GPU product, something that the market seems painfully aware of when things get stacked up vs. NVDA.

As of last quarter, on the top line, gains in the data center (+80% YoY) and client (+86% YoY) were largely offset by losses in the embedded (-46% YoY) and gaming (-46% YoY) segments:

Gaming had a slow Q1 on the back of a long-in-the-tooth console upgrade cycle and embedded did poorly due to weak cyclical conditions.

Unlike NVDA, AMD's segments are all roughly in the same ballpark size-wise, which means that data center and PC gains haven't outstripped weakness elsewhere.

This is why top line sales have been flat for so long.

First, the good news - AMD recognizes the opportunity with data center and AI and is working to capture it. On the recent earnings call, CEO Lisa Su had the following to say:

AI represents an unprecedented opportunity for AMD. While there has been significant growth in AI infrastructure buildouts, we are still in the very early stages of what we believe is going to be a period of sustained growth driven by an insatiable demand for both high-performance AI and general-purpose compute. We have expanded our investments across the company to capture this large growth opportunity from rapidly expanding our AI software stack to accelerating our AI hardware road maps, increasing our go-to-market activities and partnering closely with the largest AI companies to co-optimize solutions for their most important workloads. We are very excited about the trajectory of the business and the significant growth opportunities ahead.

And, to be fair, this opportunity has already driven strong results for AMD over the last few quarters:

Turning to our broader data center portfolio, we delivered our second straight quarter of record data center GPU revenue as MI300 became the fastest-ramping product in AMD history, passing $1 billion in total sales in less than two quarters. In cloud, MI300x production deployments expanded at Microsoft, Meta, and Oracle to power generative AI training and inferencing for both internal workloads and a broad set of public offerings.

Plus, with the update of ROCm, AMD's open-source competitor to CUDA, the value proposition for clients continues to improve as having a world-class software suite available to cut down tooling times is of paramount importance for deploying AI at scale:

We also released a major update to our ROCm software stack that expands support for open-source libraries including VLLM and frameworks including Jax, adds new features like video decode and significantly increases Generative AI performance by integrating advanced attention algorithm support for sparsity and FP8. Our partners are seeing very strong performance in their AI workloads. As we jointly optimize for their models MI300x GPUs are delivering leadership inferencing performance and substantial TCO advantages, compared to H100.

Here's the problem - AMD is still comparing the MI300 to NVDA's H100 Hopper setup. This makes sense from a marketing POV because the MI300 actually performs well against the H100 from both a performance and TCO perspective:

However, NVDA expects to launch both the H200 and Blackwell architecture this year, which should outpace anything AMD has by a large margin.

Blackwell promises to cut power usage by up to 25x while growing performance at the same time, which makes it a better solution in terms of product and cost of ownership. For data center, right now, this is the gold standard. Plus, now that the industry is being seen as more and more of a "suck" on the grid, we expect Blackwell's efficiency improvements to be almost politically important to CSPs. This should drive further demand for NVDA's products.

NVDA expects to do a substantial amount of Blackwell revenue this year with the chips & architecture launching in Q4. Given that the MI300 was released in December 2023, and the H100 launched in March 2023, AMD appears to be about a full year behind NVDA. In some competitive environments, a lag like this doesn't matter as much, but in the bleeding-edge world of AI compute, nobody wants to be buying second-tier chips. Worse performance and higher costs can easily lead to a worse AI product for paying end users.

For AMD, catching up in performance, building out ROCm to be a real competitor to CUDA, and gaining the trust of NVDA's large customer base are critically important objectives, but they are extremely challenging from an execution standpoint.

Plus, fed up with paying NVDA's prices, Microsoft, Meta, OpenAI, Amazon, and Google are all looking to create their own AI chips, which only heightens competition for share and talent in the space. As the smallest relative player out of the aforementioned companies, AMD is in a tough spot.

Overall, we think that AMD has a lot of potential here, but the company also faces very, very high execution hurdles looking forward.

AMD's Valuation

This is ultimately what is significant for the stock price. For us, it's also where things get interesting as an investor.

Currently, the AI chip opportunity is massive, with NVDA doing fully 10x the amount of quarterly revenue of AMD right now:

On the flip side, the total state of AMD's valuation is as follows:

TTM Revenue: $22.8 billion

TTM Profit: $1.1 billion

Market Cap: $249 billion.

This gives AMD a terrible-looking valuation, and Seeking Alpha rates it a "D-":

11x sales and more than 100x GAAP income both appear wildly expensive by any metric. NVDA, even at more than 10x the size, is actually cheaper, simply based on how much profit that company is producing.

However, if AMD can catch up more quickly than anticipated, and if AMD can capture some of this fast-growing, high-margin opportunity, then suddenly ~$250 billion doesn't actually appear that expensive. The semiconductor industry moves fast, and AMD is definitely still in the race.

On the high side, we see AMD headed towards $400 billion in market cap if the data center really gets going (+60%), and on the low side, we see AMD headed towards $150 billion in market cap if the company can't make any progress on this opportunity (-40%). Thus, the R/R is quite well-balanced, in our view.

One other negative to mention - as the AI chip market gets more crowded, it's likely that margins across the sector will come down on the back of increased competition and pricing. NVDA has a lead now, and thus enjoys incredible profitability, but we expect industry margins to come down over time as a result of competition. This dampens the upside for the second company that achieves scale in the data center GPU market.

Summary

All in all, AMD is an interesting blend of risk and opportunity right now, and whether shares see material upside or downside in the coming year is squarely on the shoulders of company execution.

If AMD can begin winning more of the massive data center GPU market share, then we expect shares to pop materially. If the company gets crushed under the weight of trying to compete with competitors that are much larger and more well-funded, then shares appear expensive, and the company should see material downside as a result.

Overall, we're staying on the sidelines for now. Sure, you might get some upside if things work out with AMD, but owning the number 2 company in a winner-take-all sector like this isn't our favorite position to be in.

Thus, our "Hold" rating.

That said, it's a risk that you can choose to take.

Cheers!