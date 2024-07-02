June 2024 New Analysts Cover Uber, TG Therapeutics, CarMax, And More

Luis Alvarez/DigitalVision via Getty Images

We have 21 new analysts to highlight this time around, who published their first-ever article on Seeking Alpha in June.

We've revamped the structure of the article a bit for this installment. The first five introductions will offer a bit more of a spotlight on the new analyst's investment thesis by offering an excerpt from their article covering the thesis.

The rest of the new analysts will be highlighted after these with a more brief excerpt, and organized by rating from Strong Sell to Strong Buy.

Each section includes details about the newcomers' areas of interest and background, so you can get to know them a bit more. We wanted to make the overall article a more easily perused reference by adding a bit more structure. Please let us know what you think about the new format after reading it, as we're always aiming to make this a better resource for you. Nothing like getting feedback from the source!

And please also share with others what you think about the ideas: are any of these worth following up on?

To our new analysts: welcome to the community! And please don't hesitate to share more and introduce yourself further in the comments for our readers.

Strong Buy | ARLP

"Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (ARLP) has demonstrated strong returns over the past several years, with thermal coal as its primary product, as well as a growing oil and gas royalty portfolio. Unit holders received over 11% in distributions in 2023, and unit holders could receive another ~9.75% in distributions in 2024. The company is the largest coal producer in the eastern United States and could have additional upside amid increased energy demand driven by EVs, data centers, and the AI revolution. A growing royalty portfolio and new strategic ventures into high-growth segments are additional drivers of value. I use a discounted cash flow analysis to arrive at a target price of $30/share."

Areas of Interest: Long/Short Equity, Deep Value, Value, Special Situations

Bio: "I have over 15 years of professional investing experience at various financial services firms on the sell-side, as well as the buy-side. My goal is to share my institutional-level buy-side experience with my followers, using an unbiased, independent, and fundamental approach towards investing."

Grigorii Borisenko | Hold TG Therapeutics For Intriguing Outcomes

Hold | TGTX

"On August 1, 2023, shares of TG Therapeutics, Inc. (TGTX) lost half of their value because investors lost faith in the potential near-term company takeover and were disappointed with sales. Since then, TGTX has demonstrated consistent sales growth and stock rebound. However, the current market capitalization may be well below the potential fundamental value. We believe that this value will be revealed upon the clearance of several competing R&D uncertainties followed by company acquisition. TG Therapeutics trades at the low level of the fundamental value range (ublituximab NPV is $2-5bn). The near-term stock price primarily depends on sales performance."

Areas of Interest: Long Only, Value, Medium-Term Horizon, Event Driven

Bio: "International executive with 10+ years' experience in the biotechnology and healthcare industry, combined with a prior award-winning 15 years' biomedical research experience and interdisciplinary medical education. I provide and rely on a systematic analysis that helps to estimate the risks, clinical values, and commercial prospects of innovative projects and to facilitate decisions."

Sameer Essa | Grab: Reducing Costs And Growing Through Tourism

Buy | GRAB

"Grab Holdings Limited (GRAB) is a Singapore-based superapp that offers deliveries, mobility, and digital financial services for individuals and institutions across eight countries within Southeast Asia; namely, Singapore, Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Thailand, and Vietnam. Its stock price is down roughly 70% since its IPO in 2021 because, much like many other superapps, it has been operating at a loss for multiple years. Its first profitable quarter was 2023Q4, which was followed by another unprofitable quarter. Despite short-term profitability issues, I believe the company's increasing cost-efficiency and profitability, paired with its continuing growth in customer base, make it a buy. Grab has a dominant market share and a strong brand name. The company will continue to grow due to its newer financial services segment and the rise of tourism in Singapore."

Areas of Interest: Long/Short Equity Bio: "I am an undergraduate student studying mathematics and economics with a passion for analyzing public equities. My passion for investing began with paper trading when I was young. While I enjoy analyzing companies from all industries, I have always had a particular interest in the technology, energy, and consumer sectors."

Hugo Ferrer | End Of Bull Cycle Is Near With Expensive Market And Divergences In Market Breadth

Sell | IWM, RSP

"This has been an extraordinarily expensive market for some time now. No longer compared to times long gone, but even compared to the range of valuations observed over the last 3 decades. "Thus, the P/E ratio of the S&P 500 Index (SP500) using estimated earnings for the next 12 months is at 20.47x, a level that has only been touched at the end of the technology bubble between 1998 and 2000 and during the explosive stock market rally that occurred during the pandemic, in the heat of the enormous monetary and fiscal stimuli launched by the competent authorities. "Of course, knowing that this is a very overvalued market, when the time comes I would go for its weaker parts. I would not go short the NASDAQ 100-Index (NDX) or the S&P 500 index, but would go short the equal-weighted versions, such as the Invesco S&P 500® Equal Weight ETF (RSP) or through a small-cap ETF such as iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM), as these are the weakest parts of the market right now...That said, I remain bullish, but like my finger on the trigger to fire if things play out as I have outlined here."

Areas of Interest: ETF investing, Macro

Bio: "Professional investor registered in Spain, Professor of the Stock Market Expert Degree at the University of Alicante (Spain), and columnist in several national media."

Sell | PRTA

"Prothena Corporation plc (PRTA) is a late-stage biotech which specializes in proteinopathies and neurodegenerative diseases. They have a diverse pipeline. However, their main assets in attention currently are a first-in-class amyloid depleter, Birtamimab (wholly owned), and a Parkinson's a-synuclein mAb, Prasinezumab (collab with Roche). Their revenue is primarily dependent on key milestone payments from collaborators. The stock has been dropping since its peak about a year ago, and I believe it still has room to drop for the foreseeable future due to the risk of failure of late-stage trials. "With a couple of catalysts approaching in the next year and a half for Prothena's late-stage assets, I analyze the medical literature and past clinical trial data to get an idea of what the future holds. I believe these late-stage assets will fail their upcoming catalysts, which in turn will be bearish for the valuation of the stock."

Areas of Interest: Long/Short Equity, Biotech, Healthcare, Currencies

Bio: "I graduated with an M.D. from the University of Pavia, Italy. Soon after starting my clinical career, I realized I was much more drawn towards statistics and analyzing clinical trials/research. Around that time, I was also introduced to the world of Finance and realized that Biotech investing is the perfect amalgamation of all my skills."

Sell | KMX

"Continued share loss should drive de-rating going forward. CarMax, Inc. (KMX) needs to address broader structural concerns to arrest share loss, given the seeming lack of benefit to both growth and margins from investing in omnichannel and wholesale."

Areas of Interest: Long Only, Value, Long-Term Horizon, Growth At A Reasonable Price

Bio: "I am a financial journalist who has been investing since when I was still at university. I primarily cover tech stocks, but many times I have to cover other industries like real estate and energy as well."

Michael Ngan | FXI: A Portfolio Capturing China Reversal And Secular Trends

Hold | FXI

"China's risks seem apparent, but we can take a step back and see if the economic fundamentals are truly distorted amid all the challenges we've seen. A recovery is likely. iShares China Large-Cap ETF (FXI) trades at a historically weak multiple (~11x) and a P/B ratio of 1.25."

Areas of Interest: Long Only, Value, Growth, Bonds

Bio: "I am Michael, and soon will be a graduate of Bachelor of Commerce at the University of Toronto, a specialist in finance and economics with high distinction. I aspire to become a CFA charter and have recently completed my level 2 exam in May 2024."

Hold | COR

"Cencora, Inc. (COR), formerly known as AmerisourceBergen, presents a complex investment puzzle for even the savviest of investors. It shows potential undervaluation per DCF analysis, but comparable company analysis indicates possible overvaluation."

Areas of Interest: Activist, Long-Term Horizon, Value, Deep Value

Bio: "I am set to join UCLA's Master of Financial Engineering program this fall. I hold undergraduate degrees in finance and computer science from Indiana University Bloomington. My professional background includes internships in private equity, investment banking, and venture capital."

FTS Research | XLY: Poor Valuation Grades Overshadow Strong Profitability Grades For Top 10 Holdings

Hold | XLY

"Mixed signals in the consumer discretionary sector, due to high inflation and interest rates, are leading me to assign a Hold rating on The Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR® Fund ETF (XLY)."

Areas of Interest: ETF investing, Tech, Gaming, Media

Bio: "I am currently a college student, but I have been around the investment industry for my entire life. My parents are/were both in the industry, which helped create my interest in the market."

Hold | UBER

"For investors who keep holding on to Uber Technologies, Inc. (UBER) stock at the current market price, I expect a return of >10% over a 5-year holding period, assuming a constant current EV/Sales."

Areas of Interest: Long Only, Value, Growth, Long-Term Horizon

Bio: "I gained my experience through multiple years working in Private Equity where I have dealt extensively with company valuations, financial modelling, and market analyses. I also hold the Chartered Financial Analyst ("CFA") designation and have completed a Master's in Corporate Finance."

Buy | FIVE

"Shares of Five Below, Inc. (FIVE) have declined by 37% in the last two months, presenting a buying opportunity for long-term investors."

Areas of Interest: Deep Value, Value, Growth At A Reasonable Price, Contrarian

Bio: "I have owned stocks since I was a child. Initially, because my father would gift me shares of stock while growing up, and intensifying as I started to fully understand exactly what he was trying to teach me."

Buy | LEG

"Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (LEG) has had a rough three-year stretch…However, I believe the market has punished the shares to an unreasonably low level and created a buying opportunity for investors with a long-term horizon."

Areas of Interest: Long Only, Value, Growth At A Reasonable Price, Long-Term Horizon

Bio: "I manage a handful of portfolios, all of which have outperformed the S&P 500 index since inception in 2020. I like to evaluate businesses as a business - not a stock ticker - and invest when I judge the market to have significantly mispriced them."

Buy | TFC

"Post-merger challenges and high interest rates have weighed on Truist's profitability and investor confidence. After a combination of events brought Truist Financial Corporation (TFC) deep below its book value, the stock presents a value opportunity."

Areas of Interest: Long Only, Value, Growth At A Reasonable Price, Long-Term Horizon

Bio: "I am a passionate value investor with a focus on identifying investment opportunities in large-cap companies with risk/reward supported by fundamental analysis to reliably outperform the S&P500 index."

Axel Krause | Monster Beverage: Bullish On EPS Upside Despite Headwinds

Buy | MNST

"Amid concerns that the American consumer is reducing their spending, Monster Beverage Corporation (MNST) is well positioned within the non-cyclic market of beverages. The company has room for future growth, as it is underrepresented in many global markets."

Areas of Interest: Long Only, Preferred Stocks, Consumer Staples, Healthcare

Bio: "I am a German engineer who has invested successfully in stocks outperforming the majority of indices for more than a decade by focusing on non-cyclic, profitable companies of high quality for a reasonable price."

London Stock Market Research | Indie Semiconductor: Artificial Intelligence Processing Is A Game Changer

Buy | INDI

"I am bullish on indie Semiconductor, Inc. (INDI) because I expect successful collaboration with Expedera, together with efficiency improvements and efforts at improving scalability and enhancing power consumption."

Areas of Interest: Long Only

Bio: "London Stock Market Research is a service offered by an ex-investment banker from the City of London. After around 11 years in the industry…I appreciate value investments, and I usually buy companies that trade at close to 10x earnings, and offer dividend yield."

WS Investing | NorthWest Healthcare Properties: Deserves More Credit Than Given

Buy | NWH.UN:CA, NWHUF

"NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (NWH.UN:CA) (OTC:NWHUF) is a diversified investment in the real estate sector. The stock is currently undervalued compared to historical averages and shouldn't be ignored when compared to other REITs."

Areas of Interest: Long Only, Value

Bio: "I am currently a CFA Candidate, working in the food and beverage industry as a finance guy. I have a passion for equity research and am an individual investor primarily focused on North American equities."

Buy | PGNY

"Progyny, Inc. (PGNY) finds itself in an industry enjoying numerous secular tailwinds that they are well-positioned to capitalize on."

Areas of Interest: Short Only, Activist

Bio: "I'm in the last year of my law PhD on the topic of corporate wrongdoing. My main focus in equity research is following up on companies that have been targeted by activist short sellers."

BetaNiche Society | Brambles Limited: Why This Logistics Player Is A Buy

Strong Buy | BXBLY, BMBLF

"My personal rating on Brambles Limited (OTCPK:BXBLY) (OTCPK:BMBLF) is a strong buy, as I think that the company has been managing its debt reasonably well. The company is a supply chain logistics company, primarily operating through the CHEP brand."

Areas of Interest: Value, Growth, Long Only, Deep Value

Bio: "BetaNiche Society is a financial writer and an equity research enthusiast. His focus remains on covering mid-cap and small-cap stocks, with an investment horizon of around 3-5 years."

Laerthe da Silva Cortes | Sega Sammy Holdings: A Profitable Gaming Stock With Surging Revenue And A Deep Discount

Strong Buy | SGAMY, SGAMF

"Despite annual sales growth of 23% over the past three years, Sega Sammy Holdings Inc. (OTCPK:SGAMY) (OTCPK:SGAMF) is still undervalued due to its unusual mix of assets and past management decisions…shares are a great opportunity for investors seeking growth and value in the coveted gaming industry."

Areas of Interest: Long Only, Value, Growth At A Reasonable Price, Long-Term Horizon

Bio: "I am a dedicated self-learner and long-term value investor focused on identifying undervalued companies in attractive sectors. As a long-term value investor, I look for companies that will withstand the test of time."

Diego Perza | ILF: Strong Latin American Equity ETF With High Yield And Low Valuation

Strong Buy | ILF

"The iShares Latin America 40 ETF (ILF) has important positive characteristics, including its high dividend yield and medium-term growth potential. In my view, it is a strong investment fund and one which should suit the needs of many investors."

Areas of Interest: Long Only, Value, Income, Long-Term Horizon

Bio: "I am an Industrial Engineer specializing in Production Management and Logistics. I'm also a small business owner and cost analyst at a local company, but I have always been passionate about finance."

Strong Buy | HIMS

"Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (HIMS) stock is still undervalued despite the recent run-up in price, initiating a Buy rating based on subscriber growth, GLP-1 sales estimates, and increased revenues."

Areas of Interest: Long/Short Equity, Deep Value, Value, Growth

Bio: "Evan Urbanski is an individual investor looking for deep value within stocks across all sectors. Evan recently graduated with a degree in finance from the University of Tampa and wants to learn all about equity markets."

