June 2024 New Analysts Cover Uber, TG Therapeutics, CarMax, And More

SA Editor Ryan Bowen profile picture
SA Editor Ryan Bowen
483 Followers

Summary

  • 21 new analysts joined in June and are highlighted today. Each is introduced with some details on their first investment thesis on Seeking Alpha and their background.
  • Analysts cover a range of sectors including biotech, technology, consumer staples, and real estate.
  • Take a look for new authors to follow and investment ideas to consider.

Portrait of a multiracial business group standing in office

Luis Alvarez/DigitalVision via Getty Images

Showcase Intro

We have 21 new analysts to highlight this time around, who published their first-ever article on Seeking Alpha in June.

We've revamped the structure of the article a bit for this installment. The first

This article was written by

SA Editor Ryan Bowen profile picture
SA Editor Ryan Bowen
483 Followers
Ryan joined the Seeking Alpha team in 2023 as a Senior Editor after years of writing for the site. In this role Ryan works with our team of editors to read, edit, and curate articles for our audience. Prior to joining Seeking Alpha, Ryan worked as a business analyst and Salesforce administrator for a social entrepreneurship-focused nonprofit for seven years.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given that any particular security, portfolio, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The author is not advising you personally concerning the nature, potential, value or suitability of any particular security or other matter. You alone are solely responsible for determining whether any investment, security or strategy, or any product or service, is appropriate or suitable for you based on your investment objectives and personal and financial situation. The author is an employee of Seeking Alpha. Any views or opinions expressed herein may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank.

Recommended For You

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
ARLP--
Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. Common Units
TGTX--
TG Therapeutics, Inc.
GRAB--
Grab Holdings Limited
IWM--
iShares Russell 2000 ETF
RSP--
Invesco S&P 500® Equal Weight ETF
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News