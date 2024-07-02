How To Pick Top Pharma Stocks: Novo Nordisk And More

DMP

Analyzing the pharmaceutical industry, whose products play a key role in improving the quality of life of people around the world, is complex and thorny.

Moreover, it requires deep knowledge and a careful approach, as I believe that investors should consider many factors, starting with evaluating the efficacy of the analyzed company's medications, including in relation to its competitors and the "gold standards," and ending with an analysis of its financial indicators.

This article begins a series of analyses of various global therapeutic markets, with a particular focus on the most promising companies that I believe will demonstrate significant growth in the coming years.

My methodology for selecting pharmaceutical companies

Before I move on to discuss the obesity treatment market, as well as my analysis of Novo Nordisk and its portfolio of product candidates, I want to introduce you, dear Seeking Alpha readers, to my nine steps that help me select the most promising stocks, as well as avoid the various pitfalls that are often encountered when investing in the healthcare sector.

The first step- Understanding the risks associated with investing in pharmaceutical companies

In my opinion, this is the most important step, which is why I started this article with it. At the very beginning, an investor, a trader, and, more critically, a Seeking Alpha reader must recognize that the pharmaceutical industry is highly competitive, where a company's investment attractiveness depends not only on the rate of expansion of its portfolio of product candidates, revenue growth, margins, the amount of total debt and cash on the balance sheet but is also heavily influenced by the expiration of patents on medications and vaccines.

In addition, in recent months, the healthcare sector has increasingly felt the impact of the upcoming 2024 U.S. presidential elections, as some politicians are aiming to further tighten regulation of drug prices despite the existing Inflation Reduction Act.

The second step- Using the Seeking Alpha tools

The second step involves using a wide range of Seeking Alpha tools, including its stock screener, transcripts of earnings calls, financial results for the last quarters, analyst expectations, options data, and more. The goal of this step is to exclude companies in poor financial condition, as well as those that trade at a significant premium to the sector and/or competitors.

I would also like to point out that in the current market environment, with Fed interest rates remaining at multi-year highs, I do not recommend investing in companies with market caps below $500 million, as they typically have low cash reserves, as well as weak support from institutional investors.

The table below outlines the parameters I use in the Seeking Alpha screener to initially select pharmaceutical companies with market caps between $500 million and $5 billion.

Source: table made by the Author of the article

Also, I would recommend investors to read 10-Ks and 10-Qs, especially the section related to debt and sources of financing of the company's operations, to reduce the likelihood of an "unexpected" drop in the share price. A striking example is Invitae (OTC:NVTAQ), which declared bankruptcy in mid-February 2024.

Was there a prerequisite for this? The answer is yes, since the company continued to generate negative cash flow and also had convertible senior notes maturing in 2028.

Source: Invitae

Convertible notes can involve significant financial risks if the company cannot effectively use the cash to grow the business and break even. In this case, management will not be able to pay off the bonds with cash reserves and will have to resort to significant dilution of investors. In my opinion, Pacific Biosciences of California (PACB) may face this problem because it has convertible senior notes maturing in 2028 and 2030.

Source: Pacific Biosciences of California

Factors that concern me include the company's declining revenue and total cash and short-term investments in recent quarters, while its operating expenses remain extremely high at around $80 million per quarter.

Let's return to the second step in my approach to selecting the most promising assets in the healthcare sector.

When selecting companies with market caps between $5 billion and $40 billion, I use more parameters since most of them already have FDA-approved drugs and/or vaccines.

As a result, it is also necessary to consider the rate of growth of operating income, net debt/EBITDA ratio, and how management copes with increased marketing and production costs.

Source: table made by the Author of the article

Finally, let's move on to the last basket, which contains pharmaceutical companies with market capitalizations exceeding $40 billion. In my opinion, this group is best suited for more conservative investors looking for assets offering attractive dividend yields and growing net income, supported by a rich portfolio of FDA-approved and experimental drugs.

Source: table made by the Author of the article

So, from Big Pharma, I like Pfizer (PFE), AbbVie (ABBV), Merck (MRK), and AstraZeneca (AZN) the most, the analyses of which were published over the past two months. I also want to include Novartis (NVS) and Roche Holding (OTCQX:RHHBY) in this group, a detailed analysis of which will be presented this month.

In addition, as written in the table, sometimes investors need to make exceptions, namely if one larger company buys out a smaller player and/or when a major partnership agreement is concluded, as was the case between Merck and Daiichi Sankyo (OTCPK:DSKYF) in 2023.

Also, in the event of a major acquisition or merger, the company's debt may temporarily increase sharply. If its management has previously implemented effective R&D and financial policies, the "net debt/EBITDA ratio" cannot be used in the Seeking Alpha screener.

In my opinion, a remarkable example of a company falling into the "value trap" is Takeda Pharmaceutical (TAK), which overpaid for Shire. This deal did not significantly strengthen or rejuvenate the Japanese company's portfolio of drugs.

As a result, it had to sell off billions of dollars in assets to pay off its debt partially. However, despite all the efforts of Takeda's management, its net debt/EBITDA ratio, although it fell below 5x, remains high, namely about 4.7x at the end of March 2024.

The third step- Search for the most promising therapeutic areas

Once I have selected assets using Seeking Alpha's tools, my next task is to find the most promising therapeutic areas. In general, the more prevalent a disease is, the larger the total addressable market for a drug and, as a result, the higher the chances that it will become a commercially successful product.

According to Statista, global spending on cancer medications will reach $377 billion by 2027, followed by immunology, and diabetes will come in third with an estimated spending of about $168 billion.

Source: Statista

What are the pitfalls when selecting pharmaceutical companies?

Firstly, there are quite a few.

Investors should also keep in mind that the larger the market, the higher the competition between medicines, as companies strive to grab as big a piece of the pie as possible.

As a result, for drug sales to take off, they need to have significant competitive advantages over the “gold standard.” These competitive advantages may include greater efficacy in treating a particular disease, less frequent administration, a more favorable safety profile, and a more convenient route of administration.

So, in recent years, competition in the global spinal muscular atrophy treatment market has intensified. Spinal muscular atrophy [SMA] is a genetic condition. Currently, three drugs have been approved to combat the disorder, including Biogen's Spinraza (BIIB), Roche/PTC Therapeutics' Evrysdi (PTCT), and Novartis' gene therapy Zolgensma (NVS).

All three products have similar efficacy, but Evrysdi has a more favorable safety profile and is the more convenient route of administration, namely the oral route, which is reflected in its sales growth rate from year to year.

Source: graph was made by Author based on 10-Qs and 10-Ks

The second pitfall is the company's pipeline of experimental drugs.

I believe that financial market participants opening an investor presentation that presents a company's pipeline, especially if its market cap is below $5 billion, should also pay close attention to what stage of clinical trial activity its experimental drugs are in.

So, if a pharmaceutical company has most of its product candidates in the early stages of development, this represents a significant risk because, in this case, institutional and retail investors are often overly optimistic about the prospects for the drugs' mechanisms of action and/or clinical data obtained in a small group of patients. Simultaneously, as is often the case, the higher the optimism, the less favorable the risk/reward profile.

In most cases, the larger and more diverse the patient population, the weaker the efficacy of a drug relative to what was seen in Phase 1/2 clinical trials. This ultimately leads to a downward valuation of its likelihood of approval and casts doubt on its ability to take significant market share from approved medications.

This may subsequently reduce the company's investment attractiveness, making it more difficult to attract financing for its operating activities.

As a result, I recommend excluding any company that, instead of focusing its financial resources on the most promising product candidates, conducts multiple early-stage clinical trials to evaluate the efficacy of its experimental drugs.

In my experience, the most successful pharmaceutical companies focus their efforts on bringing up to three product candidates to market and then reinvesting the revenue from their commercialization into developing the rest of the pipeline.

The table below highlights the following parameters that I use to screen out the least promising companies.

Source: table made by the Author of the article

A third factor that investors, especially those new to the investment world, should consider is that large pharmaceutical companies are leaders in certain therapeutic areas, with a rich portfolio of patents covering various mechanisms of action and delivery methods of drugs, making it more difficult and more prolonged for smaller players to find product candidates that could potentially have the competitive advantages.

So, Novo Nordisk (NVO) and Eli Lilly (LLY) have long been leaders in the global diabetes and weight loss drugs markets, and only very recently, they may be joined by Amgen (AMGN), Roche Holding, and several other companies, whose analysis will be presented in the following article.

The fourth step- Analysis of the company's portfolio of drugs and comparison with competitors

In my opinion, this is the most important step, as analyzing the efficacy, safety profile, and mechanism of action of a medication, as well as comparing clinical data with its competitors, takes a lot of time and effort. The table below highlights my approach, as well as comments that I would recommend readers take into account.

In addition, in each step, I provided examples of drugs and the most promising mechanisms of action in the obesity treatment market. Their manufacturers are Eli Lilly, Novo Nordisk, Roche Holding, Viking Therapeutics (VKTX), Amgen, Pfizer, Altimmune (ALT), OPKO Health (OPK), Boehringer Ingelheim, and Zealand Pharma (OTCPK:ZLDPF).

Source: table made by the Author of the article

The fifth step- Understanding when market exclusivity for a company's key medications ends

Let's return to the discussion of financial risks. In my opinion, every financial market participant who is considering investing in pharmaceutical companies should consider the expiration time of key patents of medicines.

Marketing exclusivity represents protection against the entry of a generic version and/or biosimilar of a branded drug into the market, thereby allowing the company to recoup the resources spent on its development and, in the event of its commercial success, also reinvest the money received to accelerate the development of the remaining product candidates.

Where and how do I look for information about the expiration date of the key patents?

The answer is simple, namely, all the necessary information is either in 20-Fs/10-Ks or on the FDA website, namely in the "Orange Book" section. Since one of the topics of this and the following article is the analysis of the anti-obesity medication market, let's take Eli Lilly as an example. Open the latest 10-K. Then, the CTRL + F combination opens the ability to find specific words in the document. I usually enter "Expiry Date" or "compound patent" to find the patent section.

Source: Eli Lilly's 10-K

Investors can also find information about patents on the FDA website.

Source: FDA

As an example, I enter "Mounjaro" in the top line, and a list of patents opens that protect Eli Lilly's blockbuster from the introduction of its generic versions onto the market.

Source: FDA

Then, clicking on "Appl. No." will open information about the submission date of the patent and when it will expire.

Source: FDA

The sixth step- Analysis of the impact of purchases and sales of shares by the company's management on its price

The next step in selecting the most interesting assets in the healthcare sector is to analyze Form-4s. The CEO, CFO, and other key members of the company's management buy or sell shares from time to time. In general, I am only interested in analyzing purchases since, most often, sales by management are option exercises carried out to pay taxes.

When management starts making large outright purchases of a company's shares, it can signal that it believes in its long-term growth potential. In my experience, if more than two top managers buy a large block of shares within two weeks of each other, it significantly increases the likelihood of the company's stock price rising in the next two months from the moment of their transactions.

But as with everything, there are exceptions, such as in the case of OPKO Health, which is developing a long-acting oxyntomodulin analog for the treatment of obesity together with LeaderMed Group.

Over the past 12 months, OPKO's management, especially CEO Phillip Frost, have purchased over 12 million shares.

Source: Nasdaq

However, despite this, its stock price has fallen by 27% over the same period. I believe that the key reasons for the divergence between these two facts are investors' lack of confidence in Phillip Frost's ability to make the company profitable again, as well as its low cash reserves. Therefore, companies like OPKO Health have already been eliminated at the second step of selection using Seeking Alpha's screener.

The seventh step- Analysis of CEO's successes and failures in developing the company's business

The CEO of a company plays one of the key roles in realizing its potential.

Since the pharmaceutical industry is highly dynamic, and the competition between Big Pharma is especially high, I advise readers to pay attention to the track record of the CEO, especially how he copes with force majeure situations, as well as how effective the R&D policy is carried out under his leadership.

In the table below, I have indicated the names of the leading players in the obesity market, their CEOs, and why I believe these leaders can bring success to the companies in the future.

Source: table made by the Author of the article

The eighth step- Identification of entry and exit points in long-term investing

The eighth step is that in addition to the information that was obtained in the previous steps, as well as the analysis of financial risks and various financial metrics of the company, including its net debt, maturity dates of bonds, historical revenue growth rates, EBIT, gross margin, I build a DCF model with the ultimate goal of determining the price target.

In addition, I consider the price targets of Wall Street analysts to determine the most optimal exit point for a long position. For example, according to Seeking Alpha data, analysts have an average price target of $112 for Viking Therapeutics, indicating a potential growth of over 100% from its current share price. My price target for the company is $105.

Source: Seeking Alpha

Once I have selected the stocks and determined their target prices, it is necessary to conduct a technical analysis of them, as well as the main ETFs that include them. In my opinion, the key ETFs are the SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (XBI), Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF (FBCG), iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB), and VanEck Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF (PPH). The purpose of technical analysis is to determine the stop-loss level and entry points at which the risk/reward profile is most favorable.

My technical analysis is based on the Wyckoff method and Volume Spread Analysis and contains the following steps noted in the table below.

Source: table made by the Author of the article

The ninth step- Adding liked stocks to the watchlist based on risk/reward ratio

Step nine is my final step, the purpose of which is to create a watchlist of the companies I have selected based on the previous steps. In Seeking Alpha, I make several lists of companies based on their market caps and also rank them according to risk/reward profile, that is, in the first place is the stock that I think has minimal risks and at the same time can bring the greatest potential profit.

I also advise creating small notes on each company, which can include information about risks, support/resistance zones, dates of publication of clinical data, and any thoughts you have that will make your decision more conscious when opening a position.

Top 7 pharmaceutical companies in the global anti-obesity medication market

After presenting my methodology for selecting promising assets in the healthcare sector, let's move on to discussing seven companies developing and/or commercializing medications for the treatment of obesity that, in my opinion, deserve special attention.

Source: table made by the Author of the article

Novo Nordisk

Novo Nordisk is a Danish pharmaceutical company that is the global leader in the anti-obesity medicines market and also holds a dominant 36.2% share of the insulin market in the US.

My previous article, published on June 18, provided a detailed analysis of the company's financial results for the first quarter of 2024. However, since some Seeking Alpha readers may have missed it, the table below outlines the growth rates of revenue, operating income, and other metrics, which once again underscore why Novo Nordisk has garnered substantial attention from institutional and retail investors in recent quarters.

Source: Seeking Alpha

In addition to Wegovy's year-over-year sales growth, Novo Nordisk continues to aggressively develop next-generation experimental drugs, aiming to enhance its position in the fast-growing obesity treatment market.

Source: Novo Nordisk

Let's move on to a more detailed discussion of Novo Nordisk's progress in developing its pipeline of product candidates. As I noted in my June 18 article, CagriSema, which contains cagrilintide and also semaglutide, has demonstrated significantly greater efficacy in reducing weight and HbA1c levels in patients in clinical trials than semaglutide 2.4 mg, making it the next logical in the evolution of the Danish company's obesity franchise.

Back in 2022, the company published the results of a phase 2 clinical trial, which demonstrated the extremely high efficacy of the combination of cagrilintide and semaglutide among patients with type 2 diabetes and obesity.

So, at the 32nd week of treatment, the group of patients taking CagriSema experienced a decrease in HbA1c levels by 2.18%, while the reduction in body weight exceeded 15%, which is significantly higher than in the group of patients who received either once-weekly 2.4 mg semaglutide or 2.4 mg cagrilintide alone.

Source: Novo Nordisk

Currently, Novo Nordisk continues to conduct several pivotal clinical trials, the results of which are expected to be published in late 2025/early 2026. In my assessment, based on the mechanism of action of CagriSema, as well as already published data, it will become the most effective medication on the market until 2029, when more innovative products being developed by Novo Nordisk and its competitors, including Roche Holding and Eli Lilly, could potentially be introduced on the US and European markets.

I also want to highlight a more promising anti-obesity drug candidate, amycretin, a co-agonist of both GLP-1 and amylin receptors that demonstrated a 13.1% reduction in patient weight after only 12 weeks of treatment in a phase 1 clinical trial, significantly better than Wegovy and Eli Lilly's Tirzepatide.

Source: Novo Nordisk

Takeaway

In the first part of the article, I presented the key steps in selecting pharmaceutical companies, which, in my opinion, will help Seeking Alpha readers find stocks with the most attractive risk/reward profile.

Next, I presented an analysis of a Danish pharmaceutical company whose share price has continued to rise since the publication of my article "Novo Nordisk: Leading the Fight Against Diabetes and Obesity."

Overall, in recent months, financial market participants have continued to closely monitor the development of the GLP-1 receptor agonist market, which, according to JPMorgan analysts (JPM), will exceed $100 billion by 2030.

Also, on July 4, I plan to present a detailed analysis of the remaining six stocks that represent significant investment interest due to the accelerating pace of expansion of the anti-obesity medicines market.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.