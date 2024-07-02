Opportunities In The Preferreds Sector

Jul. 02, 2024 11:35 AM ETFPEI, LDP, PFFA1 Comment
ADS Analytics profile picture
ADS Analytics
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • We take a look at the preferreds sector across individual preferreds and funds.
  • Preferreds offer high tax-adjusted yields for high-rate taxpayers and can act as "drier-powder" options.
  • Individual preferreds offer advantages over passive ETFs in the $25-par market.
  • I do much more than just articles at Systematic Income: Members get access to model portfolios, regular updates, a chat room, and more. Learn More »

Candlestick chart and data of financial market.

tadamichi

In this article, we take a look at the preferreds sector as well as how various key market dynamics are guiding our allocation. This is how preferreds look across the broader income space:

The sector's yield

Check out Systematic Income and explore our Income Portfolios, engineered with both yield and risk management considerations.

Use our powerful Interactive Investor Tools to navigate the BDC, CEF, OEF, preferred and baby bond markets.

Read our Investor Guides: to CEFs, Preferreds and PIMCO CEFs.

Check us out on a no-risk basis - sign up for a 2-week free trial!

This article was written by

ADS Analytics profile picture
ADS Analytics
11.48K Followers

ADS Analytics is a team of analysts with experience in research and trading departments at several industry-leading global investment banks. They focus on generating income ideas from a range of security types including: CEFs, ETFs and mutual funds, BDCs as well as individual preferred stocks and baby bonds.

ADS Analytics runs the investing group Systematic Income which features 3 different portfolios for a range of yield targets as well interactive tools for investors, daily updates and a vibrant community.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of USB.PR.A, NLY.PR.F, MS.PR.A, MET.PR.A, WFC.PR.L, PFO, LDP either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
FPEI--
First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF
LDP--
Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc
PFFA--
Virtus InfraCap U.S. Preferred Stock ETF
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News