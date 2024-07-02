Fokusiert

The Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) has been heavily criticized by some passive income investors as of late, primarily because the exchange-traded fund put up weaker performance reports compared to the past.

Furthermore, the Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF raised its dividend by a disappointing 4% in 2023, which has created some dissatisfaction amongst the exchange-traded fund’s holders.

Though it is true that the Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has disappointed in the short-term, primarily due to its overweighting of the financial sector, the ultimate goal in dividend growth investing is to focus on the long-term.

Since the Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has delivered robust returns in its history, passive income investors should not be discouraged by the ETF’s recent performance dip and the ETF’s dividends will continue to grow.

My Rating History

The Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF became my largest exchange-traded fund investment in March, despite persistent inflation headwinds. The pro-cyclical nature of the Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF was one justification for my Buy and it supported my decision to overweight SCHD in my portfolio.

I think that the exchange-traded fund will be able to change its dividend growth trajectory in the future and estimate that this year’s dividends could grow 7% YoY.

Financials Weigh On Short-Term Performance

The portfolio of the Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF is pro-cyclical, yet defensively structured, which has not served the exchange-traded fund any favors in 2024, particularly which is when investors chased quick gains in the technology/IT/semiconductor sectors.

The Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF is overweight the finance sector, which accounts for 17% of the ETF’s investments. Health Technology and Non-Durable Consumer are the next two biggest sector weightings.

Holdings Breakdown (Finviz)

The portfolio itself has not changed much, with pretty much the same names in the top ten as before. However, the ETFs rebalancing earlier this year dropped Broadcom, Inc. (AVGO) which has enjoyed a big rise in the stock price due to exposure to artificial intelligence.

It is dropping winners like Broadcom, which raised its quarterly common stock dividend by 14% in 4Q23. Home Depot (HD), Cisco Systems Inc. (CSCO), ABBVIE Inc. (ABBV), Amgen Inc. (AMGN) and Chevron Corp. (CVX).

Top Holdings (The Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF)

Dividend Growth Is Disappointing, But Probably Only In The Short-Term

The Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF raised its dividend only 4% in 2023 which is substantially below the exchange-traded fund’s average of the last couple of years.

Since 2019, the ETF increased its dividend 11.5% per annum, so the most recent increase has been quite a bit of a disappointment, probably not only for me but for a lot of other passive income investors that have grown accustomed to more generous dividend hikes. Below are the annual dividends in the last five years:

2019: $1.72

2020: $2.03

2021: $2.25

2022: $2.56

2023: $2.66

2024: $2.87 (estimated, based on 1H24 annualized dividends)

Based on already paid (and annualized dividends) in the first two quarters of 2024, the Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF could pay total dividends of around $2.87 this year which implies a YoY growth rate of 8%, so we could be seeing some kind of acceleration in dividend growth here compared to 2023.

In the long-term, the Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has hardly disappointed with a dividend growth rate of 10%, and I think that investors are presently a bit too critical of the exchange-traded fund, though the drop of Broadcom was clearly a big disappointment.

It is not only that the Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF’s dividend growth has underperformed as of late, the ETF itself, in terms of price performance, has not done well either. The year-to-date return of 4% widely lags behind any long-term performance measure. The 5-year annualized return, for instance, is 13.4% which is hardly a return to scoff at.

Annualized Returns (The Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF)

SCHD NAV Premium History

The Schwab website shows the last reported net asset value as of June 28, 2024 as $77.74. Since the ETF sells for $77.28 at the time of writing, the valuation reflects a 0.02% premium, which historically is not indicating either an undervaluation or an overvaluation.

The value of an ETF is broadly the sum total of the NAVs of its underlying ETF constituents. Hence, in the long-term, as one would expect, the ETF was indeed priced at about net asset value.

Net Asset Value (The Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF)

Why The Investment Thesis Might Disappoint

There can be no assurance that the Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF will grow its dividend in the future at the same rates as it did in the past.

The Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has taken a backseat lately to other more favored segments in the market, such as Semiconductors, and underwhelmed with its performance, in terms of both price appreciation and dividend growth. In the long-run, however, the ETF has done quite well, and I don’t see any reason why this performance record should be challenged.

Since the Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF is concentrated in the financial sector, I think that the ETF could get clobbered in case we have another banking crisis.

All things considered, I think the risk/reward relationship, taking into account the ETF’s solid long-term performance and dividend growth history, favor an investment in SCHD more than they speak against it.

My Conclusion

Tech names, particularly in the semiconductor market, have pulled the market up so far in 2024 and core, more defensive exchange-traded funds like the Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF have been less popular as a consequence.

In the long-run, however, I would think that the Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF will continue to deliver dividend growth on-par with the past, particularly if risk attitudes in the market change and investors allocate larger shares of their portfolios to more defensive investments.

The ETF’s approach to focusing on companies that grow their dividends and have high yields has paid off handsomely for passive income investors in the long-run.

As usual, investors that stay the course and keep investing funds and reinvesting their dividends are poised to come out on top as compounding works its magic.