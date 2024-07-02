SCHD: A No-Brainer ETF With A Growing 4% Yield

On the Pulse profile picture
On the Pulse
11.58K Followers

Summary

  • Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF is criticized for weaker performance and disappointing 4% dividend increase in 2023.
  • Despite short-term disappointments, ETF's long-term focus on dividend growth remains strong.
  • Recent performance dip should not discourage passive income investors, as ETF's dividends are expected to continue growing.

Hand is turning a dice and changes the direction of an arrow symbolizing that the value of an ETF (Exchange Traded Fund) is going up (or vice versa)

Fokusiert

The Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) has been heavily criticized by some passive income investors as of late, primarily because the exchange-traded fund put up weaker performance reports compared to the past.

Furthermore, the Schwab US Dividend Equity

This article was written by

On the Pulse profile picture
On the Pulse
11.58K Followers
A financial researcher and avid investor with a keen eye for innovation and disruption, as well as growth buy-outs and value stocks. Keeping an eye on the pace of high tech and early growth companies, I write about current events and the biggest news surrounding the industry, and strive to provide readers with ample research and investment opportunities.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of SCHD either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About SCHD ETF

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Expense Ratio
Div Frequency
Div Rate
Yield
Assets (AUM)
Compare to Peers

More on SCHD

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
SCHD
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News