Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) started the year right, with better-than-expected topline metrics and lower-than-expected operating loss.

We saw some early signs of success from its cloud go-to-market transformation initiative and stabilized cloud consumption trend even amidst a softer software backdrop.

I see Confluent as a beneficiary of generative AI workloads and its positive fundamental bias in the quarter relative to peers demonstrated that.

1Q24 review

Confluent revenue grew 25% from the prior quarter to $217 million, 3% above consensus expectations.

This was largely due to the Confluent Platform, which saw revenues beat by 5% and Confluent Cloud beat by 2%.

Confluent Cloud grew 45% to $107 million, making up 49% of revenue, while Confluent Platform grew 15% from the prior year to $100 million, representing 46% of revenue.

As I will explain later, the strong Confluent Cloud performance was driven by the ramp in consumption from select customers added in the past few quarters, along with stabilization in the new use case expansion within its existing customer base.

Turning to the geographical mix of revenue, revenue from the U.S. grew 23% to $127.4 million. Revenue from outside the U.S. grew 28% to $89.8 million.

Hybrid model (Confluent)

Gross margins were up 470 basis points to 76.9% and subscription gross margin was up 320 basis points to 80.7%, and Confluent is operating above its long-term target of 75% for gross margin.

Operating margin came in at negative 1.5%, an improvement of 22 percentage points from the prior year.

This was 240 basis points ahead of consensus, which was largely due to the improvement in gross margins and continued improvements in efficiency, especially in sales and marketing.

Within sales and marketing, Confluent managed to drive operating leverage and improve unit economics.

There was a 33-percentage points improvement to free cash flow margins this quarter to negative 14.6%.

EPS came in at $0.05, $0.03 above consensus.

Confluent ended the first quarter with $1.9 billion in cash and short-term investments.

Cloud consumption stable

Confluent Cloud continues to be the fastest growing part of the business, growing 45% from the prior year in the first quarter, and this was 2% ahead of consensus.

In addition, Cloud revenue is now 49% of the revenue mix compared to 42% from the prior year and now represents the largest part of the business.

There was stabilization in the cloud consumption trend in the quarter, which is a positive development.

In addition, Confluent saw net-new use cases in the broader customer base, including with the digital native customers.

There was also a consumption ramp from select customers added in the past few quarters including companies like OpenAI that lead to the improving Cloud consumption trends.

Last but not least, management noted that the consumption trends in the first quarter actually continued into April, the first month into the second quarter, which is of course a positive given the negative sentiment around a slowdown in growth for software companies.

NRR remains stable

The net dollar retention rate came in between 120% to 125% in the first quarter.

This was an improvement from just under 125% from the prior quarter.

In addition, management reiterated that NRR will exceed mid-term target threshold of 125% starting fiscal year 2025 as Confluent goes through the consumption transformation.

Gross retention remained stable at above 90%.

Guidance

In terms of 2024 guidance, while revenues were revised higher, the profitability outlook was maintained.

Revenue guidance for 2024 was raised by $7 million, or less than 1%, which was slightly above the beat. This implies that revenue growth is now expected to be 23%, compared to 22% earlier.

Subscription revenue was guided to $910 million, growing 25% from the prior year.

Again, Confluent reiterated that it expects to breakeven on the operating margin and free cash flow margin perspective.

For the second quarter, management guided Confluent Cloud revenue to grow 39% from the prior year to $116 million, which was 2% above consensus.

Green shoots from cloud go-to-market transformation

There are early signs of success from Confluent's cloud go-to-market transformation. Earlier in 2024, Confluent started its cloud go-to-market transformation, with the first quarter marking a full quarter of these changes taking effect.

Recall that Confluent made several changes around sales compensation orienting it more toward incremental cloud consumption and new logo acquisition. As a result, Confluent introduced new systems, metrics, and also made some pricing adjustments to reduce friction in landing new customers.

The company has highlighted some early success as the efforts mentioned above have already resulted in Confluent adding 160 customers in the first quarter, which is similar to the first quarter of last year and highest in the last four quarters.

Also, Confluent shared that it introduced new ways to capture pipeline, including more focus on new workloads and the go-live of those workloads, aligning to the software development lifecycle of customers.

The company has also introduced more training and enablement around the newer products.

Confluent indicated that it has also made pricing adjustments, including introducing things like Freight Clusters, along with further refining core pricing for throughput, with a goal to drive higher total cost of ownership for its cloud offerings and making it very attractive for open-source Kafka users.

I think it is also encouraging that apart from increasing the customer count by 160 in the quarter, the largest sequential growth since the first quarter of last year, the company was able to target high potential customers and increase the quality of the customer additions.

All in all, I am encouraged by the early success of the go-to-market transformation, but I think the full effect of this will materialize over multiple quarters.

Multi-product adoption taking shape

This was the first quarter where Confluent explained more about the opportunity surrounding its newer products and the long-term vision of the data streaming platform.

Its cloud native streaming product, Kafka, has accounted for a large majority of cloud revenues thus far.

That said, Confluent has evolved to become a multi-product platform as it has added Connect, Process and Govern to the platform.

Within Process, its stream processing product, Flink, has seen strong early customer reception. Management expects that Flink will contribute meaningfully to revenue in 2025.

Apart from streaming and streaming processing, management shared that Connect and Govern's potential is often underestimated.

Connect is important for Confluent's customers as legacy integration companies have a massive install base around connectors and this is a significant opportunity for the company's Connect portfolio. In fact, Connect's revenue growth trajectory has been solid, and it is the first and largest data streaming platform product after streaming.

Govern is also important as Confluent's customers are increasingly seeing higher levels of complexity with data, security and regulation, and now with generative AI, Govern is starting to gain some traction.

Management shared that stream governance is the fastest growing product that management has launched to date.

The newer products, which include Connect, Govern and Flink, now make up 10% of Confluent Cloud revenue. At the same time, these newer products are also growing substantially faster than the overall growth rate of the company.

This multi-product strategy helps to bring additional growth drivers to Confluent that will lengthen and grow its market opportunity over time.

To be fair, each product has the potential to become a large and independent business individually.

At the moment, Connect, Process and Govern are in the earlier part of the S-curve in terms of maturity relative to Kafka, which highlights the growth opportunity ahead in terms of the adoption of Connect, Process and Govern.

Lastly, management shared that customers that adopt multiple products on the platform have a NRR that is substantially higher than the company average. As a result, I expect management to tap on the multi-product strategy to grow the company and bring in positive network effects as more customers adopt more products on the platform.

Confluent is actively addressing the $60 billion market opportunity in front of it, although it does take time for some of its businesses to ramp, I think they are off to a good start.

Market opportunity (Confluent)

Valuation

Confluent has an interesting opportunity ahead of it given that the streaming, process, connect and govern business remains in the early stages of adoption.

I forecast 23% revenue CAGR over the next five years for Confluent, while EPS is expected to grow at 117% CAGR as it inflects to profitability and benefits from operating leverage.

Summary of my 5-year financial forecasts for Confluent (Author generated)

My intrinsic value for Confluent is $30.88.

My intrinsic value for Confluent is based on 55x terminal multiple and 13% discount rate. I lowered the multiple down from 60x to embed slightly more conservatism in the valuation.

As a result, I would enter Confluent at $24.70 or better.

My 1-year and 3-year price targets for Confluent are $30 and $46, which imply 90x 2025 and 60x 2027 P/E respectively.

Conclusion

Confluent has executed well this quarter although the overall software industry was relatively weaker as it showed more resilient consumption numbers.

Management commented about the stabilization in the cloud consumption trend in the quarter, along with net-new use cases in the broader customer base, including with the digital native customers.

There was also a consumption ramp from select customers added in the past few quarters including companies like OpenAI that lead to the improving Cloud consumption trends, and the resilient consumption trends in the first quarter actually continued into April.

There are early signs of success from Confluent's cloud go-to-market transformation as the company added 160 customers in the first quarter, which is similar to first quarter of last year and highest in the last four quarters.

Lastly, I liked the commentary about the multi-product platform and while still early, I do think they could bring additional growth drivers in the long-term.