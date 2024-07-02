H1 Was Solid - Why H2 Could Be Even Better

Indysystem

It was an exciting quarter with so many AI developments and other factors. Also, H1 has ended (that was quick). Seemingly, we discussed Q1 results only yesterday, and now Q2 is in the rearview. Markets performed very well in the first half, with the S&P 500 (SP500) gaining 14.5% and the Nasdaq Composite appreciating by 18%, respectively.

Our diversified All-Weather Portfolio, "AWP," appreciated by 4.33% in Q2, elevating the H1 gains to 28.56%. This dynamic brings us closer to our 40-50% AWP target return range for 2024. While major market averages are around ATHs, we should see more gains as the year progresses.

The economy remains resilient. Earnings season is approaching, and corporate earnings could generate stronger-than-expected results. Inflation is retreating. The Fed will likely lower interest rates soon. AI revenues, efficiency increases, and other advancements could continue propelling higher-quality equities as we advance.

While the AWP is set up well for solid gains in H2, we should review the winners and losers from last quarter to determine which stocks we could add to, which to drop, which positions we could initiate, and which we'd better stay away from as we prepare for more outperformance in the second half.

The Diversified Tech Segment

The AWP's most significant segment is the diversified technology space. Many AI-oriented companies are doing big things, and we should see more advancements in this space. We are still likely in the early innings of the AI ballgame, and there should be plenty of growth ahead for the highest-quality companies in the tech space.

In Q2, the AWP's tech sector appreciated by over 9%, beating the Nasdaq composite and other major averages. Some top-performing components included Nvidia (NVDA), which gained 46%; Snap (SNAP), which went up by 45%; Sea Lmtd. (SE) experienced a 35% gain, my partial Tesla (TSLA) position had a 40% increase, Alphabet (GOOG) appreciated by 20%, Palantir (PLTR) by 20%, Meta (META) by 21%, Zscaler (ZS) by 22%, and others.

Note: Some gains apply to partial positions that may have been bought around low points in the quarter and sold around peaks during the quarter. This dynamic applies to all sectors, not just tech.

Despite the lackluster performance of some of our tech underperformers, such as Match (MTCH), Super Micro (SMCI), and SoundHound AI (SOUN), it's important to note that these stocks still have solid upside potential going into H2 and year-end.

Moving Forward - Due to significant upside potential, enormous AI prospects, constructive corrections, the likelihood of better-than-expected earnings/guidance, and other favorable factors, I am keeping the AWP's tech allocation heavy going into H2.

I increased several core positions, including Palantir, Tesla, Amazon (AMZN), AMD (AMD), and other high-quality tech holdings. I've also cut several stocks that were dragging the portfolio down. Several tech stocks that got ejected included Block (SQ), Zoom (ZM), Sea Lmtd., Intel (INTC), and the ARK (ARKW) ETF. I also decreased Super Micro and several other positions.

Saying Goodbye to China

The "China segment" appreciated by about 4.5% in Q2. China holdings included Baidu (BIDU), PDD Holdings (PDD), Tencent (OTCPK:TCEHY), Alibaba (BABA), and NIO Inc. (NIO). However, I sold all China holdings (excluding Baidu) during the last quarter. The PDD position returned 32% and 25%, respectively. Tencent returned about 25%, and Alibaba and NIO returned 10% each (roughly) in the second quarter.

Despite the positive performance of the China segment, I am mindful of the opportunity costs and increased risks associated with China. Therefore, I decided to lock in profits in most Chinese stocks. This strategic move is aimed at managing potential risks and maximizing returns. If there is more clarity surrounding the stocks, I may switch to more China positions. Yet, there is one Chinese stock I am still holding here, Baidu.

Why Baidu, you ask?

Baidu may be one of the most overlooked and undervalued companies globally. It is the top search engine in China, interested in online media, multiple apps, AI, FSD, and much more. Some call it the "Google" of China, yet this market-leading tech company is valued at only $30B (market cap). Baidu also has a huge cash position and relatively little debt, putting its EV at just around $18B, which is ridiculously cheap.

Baidu's consensus revenue estimate is around $20B this year, putting its price to EV well below 1. Baidu is dirt cheap here. The market needs some positive growth news, and the stock could fly. Therefore, I am keeping the Baidu stake as is here, and I've moved it over to the diversified tech segment, closing out the China segment for now.

The Energy Segment

Due to the underperformance in oil/oil services stocks and most alt energy and solar equities, I reduced the energy segment's holdings in recent quarters. First Solar (FSLR) experienced considerable appreciation in Q2, and I sold the stock. I've narrowed the segment to just three holdings, and I may increase the Enphase (ENPH) position this quarter. I may also initiate oil/oil services positions if oil breaks out of its sideways pattern.

Lithium Space - Clobbered

If the portfolio had an "ugly" element, it was the lithium space last quarter (combined down by 26%). I had positions in several lithium stocks, including Albemarle (ALB), Arcadium Lithium (ALTM), Lithium Americas (LAC), and Sociedad (SQM). They all got clobbered. We witnessed double-digit losses in several positions, with LAC getting hit the worst. Dollar Cost Averaging provided mixed results, as it is unclear whether the lithium stocks have achieved a bottom or more volatility lies ahead.

Moving Forward - Despite the volatility, I remain committed to the bullish lithium thesis. The fact that only several companies control much of this space and the likely transitory nature of the glut in lithium, coupled with the potential for lower rates to spark EV demand, all point towards a promising future. Therefore, these badly beaten-down lithium companies could appreciate sevenfold in future years, offering the potential for significant returns and igniting excitement in this overlooked and highly undervalued sector.

Gold And Silver - Shine Bright

Last quarter's best-performing segment was the gold, silver, and mining "GSM" space, which appreciated by about 12%. Some of the top-performing stocks in this segment were Kinross Gold (KGC), up 36%, Pan American Silver (PAAS), up 32%, and other top gainers.

Looking Forward - We could continue seeing outperformance in the GSM space as the Fed moves closer to cutting and likely begins to cut rates in September (62% probability). Therefore, I continue to have a relatively large presence in the gold and silver mining sector.

The Cryptocurrency Basket

There was significant volatility in cryptocurrencies last quarter (Bitcoin down by around 14%). Therefore, the 2% loss in the digital asset segment is a victory. Despite losses in some digital assets, the AWP's positions in MicroStrategy (MSTR) and the Ethereum Trust (OTCQX:ETHE) returned 27% and 55%.

Looking Forward - Despite the recent volatility, BTC and other top cryptocurrency assets could have substantial upside. The digital asset bull market could continue advancing in H2, potentially delivering excellent results by the end of the year.

The Bottom Line

H1 was solid, and H2 has many strong catalysts that could send stocks to new ATHs into year-end. I continue to be bullish on the top AI stocks that may still be overlooked by the market. We've seen an excellent showing from the hardware/chip stocks, and the high-quality AI software/services stocks could have significant moves next.

The upcoming earnings season should be very exciting, as it could provide better-than-anticipated results from many top companies. Additionally, inflation is retreating, and the Fed will likely start cutting rates in September, opening the door to future rate decreases and possibly rounds of QE down the line. At the same time, the economy remains remarkably resilient, and a soft landing is still the base case.

My AWP delivered a solid return of 28.56% in the first half, beating the SPX's 14.5% and the Nasdaq's 18% gain, respectively. We can have another excellent quarter in Q3 and have a strong finish going into year-end. Due to the constructive set-up for our portfolio's high-quality equities and other assets, I am keeping my FY 2024 target return range at 40-50%. I am also keeping my year-end S&P target at 6,000, and my year-end Nasdaq target remains at 20,000.