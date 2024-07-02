Yongyuan Dai

In the current market, single-digit P/E and P/FCF multiples are typically reserved for companies that are facing contraction. When a company with such multiples is also selling at a discount to book value, the problems the company is facing can be assumed to be quite dire. In the case of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU), the Chinese Internet search giant with a P/E of 7.2, a P/FCF of 6.3, and book value in excess of its market cap, nothing could be further from the truth.

While Baidu’s growth rate has slowed amid consumer weakness in its domestic economy, the company maintains a commanding grip on China’s web search market. Baidu is also an emerging leader in the robotaxi industry, counts one of China’s top streaming services among its subsidiaries, is on the cutting edge of AI technology, and has a growing presence in cloud services. As a market leader within numerous high-growth industries, Baidu’s long-term prospects are extremely favorable. That said, when buying at today’s prices, growth is not even a requirement for the attainment of solid returns.

About Baidu

Baidu is commonly referred to as the “Google of China,” which is a very apt description. The company operates China’s leading search engine, holding a monopoly-like position over web search services in the world’s second-largest economy. Much like Google, Baidu generates the lion's share of its revenue from digital advertising, including pay-per-click (PPC) advertising for paid options that display at the top of users’ search results. Also like Google, Baidu has a hand in numerous other endeavors such as video streaming, cloud services, autonomous driving technology, mobile mapping/GPS software, an app store, and artificial intelligence.

Among Baidu’s broad suite of products and services, its search engine leads the pack with nearly 700 million MAUs and online marketing revenues approaching $10 billion annually. In Q1 2024, online marketing revenues grew 3% YoY. Smaller segments of the company are growing faster, with Cloud revenue up 12% and robotaxi division Apollo Go featuring 25% YoY growth in terms of rider count. On the company’s Q1 earnings call, CEO Robin Li stated that, in his belief, Apollo Go is “the largest autonomous ride hailing service provider globally, measured by the rides provided to the public.” With the exception of streaming, these units are not yet significant contributors to the company’s financial results. However, their strong growth is indicative that the company is doing something right as it diversifies into cutting-edge industries.

Baidu is also investing heavily in its large language model ERNIE, whose representative chatbot was just reported to have amassed 300 million users less than 3 months after surpassing the 200 million user mark. ERNIE software is also being used to improve Baidu search results, increase advertising efficiency, assist developers with coding and app design, and enhance Baidu’s cloud service offerings. Furthermore, Baidu retains a significant stake in iQIYI, a leading Chinese video streaming service with hundreds of millions of MAUs and >50 million paid subscribers. While iQIYI’s sales growth has dried up in recent years, the subsidiary is now profitable and contributes hundreds of millions in FCF to Baidu’s bottom line annually.

For better or worse, Baidu is now rebranding as a leader in the field of generative AI. The market is clearly unimpressed with management’s AI-first vision, as the stock has traded down by 39% over the past year. I share the market’s skepticism about this transition, but I do not view the shift in focus as a meaningful disruption to the company’s core Internet businesses. Baidu is not de-emphasizing its core businesses, but rather layering in AI features to its existing products and services – as are many other tech giants throughout the world. At best, as management predicts, the company’s AI initiatives will help drive a re-acceleration of growth. At worst, they will help keep Baidu’s products and services relevant and the company’s market share stable.

Inconsistent Growth

Baidu exhibited runaway sales growth for years, compounding its annual revenues by more than 15x from RMB 7.9 billion in 2010 to RMB 124.5 billion in 2021. To the chagrin of investors, Baidu’s growth rate has since stalled. Revenue dipped to RMB 123.7B in 2022, but returned to the growth track in 2023 with 9% growth to RMB 134.6B. The company’s growth is once again showing signs of slowing in 2024, with Q1 revenues of RMB 31.5B growing only 1% YoY and contracting 10% QoQ. Just as troublingly, Baidu’s GAAP net income has been on a wobbly trajectory since peaking at RMB 22.5B in 2020. The CEO acknowledged the slowdown in growth on the company’s Q1 earnings call, attributing it to the challenging macro environment and predicting a return to sustained growth in 2025:

“While we operate our legacy business in a challenging environment and experience lower revenue growth in the near term, we remain confident that AI will bring us sustained growth in revenue and profit in the long run. We expect our cloud business to accelerate and the loss of our robotaxi business to narrow for the rest of the year. We expect mobile business to be soft in the near term and start to recover when gen-AI becomes the new core of our existing products next year.”

To be clear, I do not share management’s stated confidence in an AI-fueled growth rebound. It’s no doubt cool that Baidu is at the global forefront of AI technology, but I don’t quite buy into the hype just yet. The good news is that the company’s storied track record indicates that its core Internet businesses are likely to grow organically as the macro outlook improves.

I believe that improvements in the Chinese consumer spending environment (and corresponding increases in companies’ marketing spend) are more likely than AI to reignite the growth trajectory of the core business. Baidu is a market leader within a growth industry, and it is therefore logical to assume that there is more growth in store. Regardless, Baidu’s stock is so heavily undervalued that further growth need not be a factor in the buy thesis.

Price Multiples

Baidu trades at a TTM GAAP P/E ratio of 10.97, non-GAAP P/E ratio of 7.23, and levered P/FCF ratio of 6.26. Stock-based compensation contributes to the company’s elevated free cash flows, yet even subtracting SBC from the P/FCF denominator would yield a bargain-basement P/FCF ratio of 7.65. With a GAAP earnings yield of >9% and an FCF yield in the mid-teens, Baidu could deliver solid returns even absent meaningful growth. BIDU is set to outperform the market if even minimal growth materializes, while the downside risk is mitigated by the company’s extremely pessimistic valuation.

Discount to Book Value

Much of the discourse around Baidu’s stock focuses on its low price multiples, which are an important part of the equation for investors. What often goes overlooked, however, is that Baidu trades at a discount to book value. The company boasts $57.4 billion in total assets, including $25 billion of cash and short-term investments. By contrast, total liabilities are $20.3 billion.

Book value is $37B+ and growing, comfortably exceeding the company’s $30.3B market cap. Tangible book value checks in at $85.99, a rounding error away from the current share price. This valuation is untenable for a profitable company of Baidu’s pedigree. The company’s book value provides a significant margin of safety against the backdrop of an uncertain growth trajectory, which is one of the primary reasons why I’m excited by the opportunity to buy in at these levels.

Share Buybacks

In February 2023, Baidu’s Board authorized a $5 billion share repurchase program effective through 2025. As of mid-May 2024, the company had repurchased $898 million of shares under the authorization. It is fortunate that the company has not executed on the buyback initiative more aggressively, as the stock has traded down by close to 40% since the buyback program was announced. Now, however, may be the time to ramp up the pace of share retirements. With the stock trading at a small premium to Baidu’s cash pile, more than 80% of shares outstanding could be repurchased at today’s prices using only cash on hand. For the same reason that I am buying Baidu at its current beaten-down valuation, I am hopeful that Baidu’s management team will aggressively utilize the company’s cash to do the same.

The AI Factor

As previously alluded to, predictions of explosive AI growth do not really factor into my Baidu investment thesis. As far as I can tell, Baidu is jumping headfirst into AI not as a gamble on the future of such technology, but as a matter of necessity to remain competitive within its core operating industries. As support for this perspective, U.S. search giants like Google and Bing are also investing heavily in the development of their own AI capabilities. OpenAI, the parent company of ChatGPT, is reportedly working on its own search engine.

Suspicions of an AI bubble run rampant among value investors, fueled by companies like Nvidia spiking to eye-watering valuations on the basis of AI hype. Baidu, despite its increasing focus on generative AI technology, has been left behind by the market amid extreme bullishness around the sector. This is good news for investors buying shares of the company today, as we stand to benefit from the likelihood of long-term AI growth without having to bank on it.

Short-term sentiment around AI players may be overly optimistic, but the long-term potential of such technology is unquestionably significant. As Stanley Druckenmiller succinctly put it, “The big payoff might be four to five years from now. So AI might be a little overhyped now, but underhyped long term.” While Baidu is undervalued regardless of the future of AI, the company’s strong position within the emerging industry provides further cause for optimism moving forward.

China Risks

Most of the key risks Baidu faces relate to its status as a Chinese company. I have previously covered many of these risks in prior articles about other Chinese companies. Here, I will briefly summarize the China-specific risks as applicable to Baidu.

Geopolitical tension is a primary risk faced by all Chinese companies listed in the U.S. The world’s two largest economies are not on friendly terms, and acrimony runs high on a number of economic, social, and military fronts. A deterioration in bilateral cooperation between China and the U.S. could adversely affect the performance of Chinese companies and/or the security of U.S. investors’ interest therein.

The current macro environment in China also presents risks to consumer-facing companies like Baidu. It has been well-reported that consumer spending in China is in the midst of a serious slowdown, with deflation and falling home values chipping away at consumers’ willingness to spend. This environment is unfavorable for digital advertising and the other consumer markets in which Baidu operates, and it has no doubt contributed to the company’s relatively stagnant growth rate in recent years.

Currency risk also applies. The yuan has generally weakened against the dollar over the last decade-plus, and there is a possibility that this trend could continue. If the USD continues to strengthen against the RMB, Baidu’s performance will be adversely affected in USD terms.

Regulation is also a concern. While the Chinese government has eased regulatory pressure on the country’s tech giants following a lengthy crackdown from 2020-2023, it remains the case that Big Tech companies in China are always subject to increased scrutiny and the heavy hand of Chinese regulators. In Baidu’s case, particular concerns may involve antitrust enforcement actions as well as content censorship. However, it’s worth noting that the company has apparently managed to stay on the government’s good side to this point and has not seen the same kind of regulatory aggression in recent years as fellow domestic tech giants like Alibaba and Tencent.

Other Risks

One obvious risk is that Baidu’s growth stagnation could morph into sustained fundamental deterioration, a possibility which is largely tied to the strength of the Chinese economy. Aside from this potentiality, which I view as unlikely, there is also some risk that the company’s focus on AI could lead to de-emphasization and neglect of its core businesses. As noted, I view the company’s AI pivot as primarily focused on improving – rather than replacing – its existing products and services. That said, some of the company’s language on this front has been a bit concerning. On its Investor Relations site, the company describes itself as “a leading AI company with a strong Internet foundation.” If it was up to me, these descriptors would be reversed. As investors monitor the situation moving forward, we will want to ensure that the company’s AI endeavors are not straying too far from, or being developed to the detriment of, its existing cash cow businesses.

Shareholder dilution is another concern, as the company awards significant stock-based compensation to its insiders each year. Stock-based comp totals close to $1 billion annually, though it has come down a bit over the last few years as the stock price has declined. The company’s share count has marginally ticked up since 2020 despite some annual buyback activity, though I am hopeful that this trend will reverse itself if and when the company begins to more aggressively execute on its outstanding repurchase authorization with $4 billion of remaining firepower.

Conclusion

Despite trading at rock-bottom multiples and a discount to book value, Baidu isn’t going anywhere. The company remains at the forefront of not only the Chinese web search and newsfeed market, but also autonomous vehicles, streaming, and AI. On top of these initiatives, Baidu has a small but growing presence in the cloud services market. Baidu’s operational performance and scale place it in the ranks of global tech giants, yet its valuation does not come close to doing justice to its market position and hefty profits.

Though Baidu’s growth has been inconsistent in recent years and is likely to remain so throughout 2024, the company is well-positioned to benefit from the long-term growth of both the Chinese economy and its operating markets. With the stock trading at a mid-teens FCF yield, it is poised to deliver market-beating returns whether or not its full growth potential is realized. Baidu’s margin of safety is huge, as is its upside potential. For those who believe in buying cheap shares of great companies facing temporary obstacles, few companies meet the bill better than Baidu.