Wirestock/iStock via Getty Images

Introduction

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation's Series A 8.2% preferred shares (NYSE:CHMI.PR.A) have performed in line with the iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (PFF) so far in 2024, posting a mid-single-digit total return:

Cherry Hill Series A preferred shares vs PFF in 2024 (Seeking Alpha)

Looking ahead, I think the Series A preferred shares offer an attractive ~9% yield and a small double-digit capital appreciation potential should rates move lower as expected over the next few years. While not stellar, preferred dividend and market capitalization coverage metrics are enough in my opinion to compensate for the risks.

Company overview

You can access all company results here. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation (CHMI) is a mREIT specializing in residential mortgage-backed securities, or RMBS, which account for 81% of its portfolio, and mortgage servicing rights, or MSRs, at 19%:

Asset and leverage overview (Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Q1 2024 Results Presentation)

As visible from the figure above, leverage currently runs at about 4.52 times. From a geographic perspective, 13.7% of servicing-related assets are in California, followed by New York and Virginia at 8.3%:

Servicing related assets by state (Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment 10-Q For Q1 2024)

Preferred dividend coverage

In Q1 2024, preferred dividends of $2.3 million were well-secured by net income, with net income of $12.1 million covering preferred distributions 5.2 times. Looking further back in time on a trailing twelve-month /TTM/ basis (which better captures the dynamic change in the valuation of the company's portfolio as interest rates change) we observe that the company easily covered its preferred distributions prior to the FED interest rate hikes of 2022, with a period of no coverage begging in March 2023 as mortgages lost value in a higher interest rate environment:

Quarterly net income and preferred dividends, TTM basis (Seeking Alpha)

Outlook for FED rates

Futures pricing indicates the Federal Reserve is likely to bring rates to 4.25-4.50% in July 2025, 1% lower from current levels. As a result, I think a return to the period of non-coverage of the preferred dividend is unlikely for the foreseeable future. Furthermore, in its June 2024 summary of economic projections, FED officials signaled they expect further cuts post 2025, to a level of about 2.8% in the long-term:

Outlook for macroeconomic indicators (Federal Reserve June 2024 Summary of economic projections)

I reckon lower rates will boost the housing market, which in turn will improve credit metrics on RMBS which account for the bulk of Cherry Hill's investments.

Preferred stock comparison

In addition to the Series A 8.2% fixed-rate preferred shares, the company has a Series B floating rate preferred stock (CHMI.PR.B) which pays a dividend based on the "Three-Month CME Term SOFR plus a spread of 5.89261%" (10-Q report for Q1 2024). As the three-month CME Term SOFR is currently around 5.35%, the yield on the Series B shares is running marginally above 11%, which is quite attractive, but again subject to interest rate risk from FED rate cuts.

The company has an active $50 million preferred share repurchase program, although during Q1 2024 only Series B shares were repurchased for a cumulative $7 million. As I expect interest rates to decline in line with the FED's projections, I think Cherry Hill may soon repurchase Series A shares as well. A return to par value of $25 (at which Series B shares trade at) offers an 11.5% capital gain on top of the current circa 9% yield offered by the Series A shares.

Preferred coverage by market capitalization

As of the end of Q1 2024, Cherry Hill had $112 million in preferred shares outstanding across its Series A and B preferred stock (the current amount is likely lower as the company repurchases preferred shares). Against a market capitalization of circa $111 million, the preferred shares are covered by market cap one time, which is sufficient in my opinion.

Furthermore, the company trades at a discount to its book value of $247 million, so coverage from a book value perspective is even higher.

Risks

Given the decent preferred dividend coverage in Q1 2024, the main risk facing shareholders is either turmoil in the mortgage market (which would increase mortgage spreads, negatively affecting valuations) or increases in the FED funds rate (which is a view held by some economists given sticky inflation in the 2-3% area) which would severely reduce demand for fixed-income investments such as real estate. I would argue that these risks are well-contained given the outlook for monetary policy.

Another company-specific factor to mention is that the company is currently exploring strategic alternatives to "maximize stockholder value". While there are no further details and it is uncertain whether anything comes out from the committee established to explore strategic options, the uncertainty around the company's future may keep investors at bay, limiting the rerating potential of the Series A shares.

Conclusion

In the current economic environment, distributions on Cherry Hill Investment Corporation's Series A and B preferred shares are well covered by net income. Given the outlook for monetary policy, coverage metrics are expected to remain robust in the foreseeable future. While the current ~9% yield on the company's Series A preferred shares is sufficient in itself, Series A preferred stock offers capital appreciation potential, which will likely be realized if:

The company decides to repurchase Series A shares in addition to the Series B shares.

Interest rates decline broadly, boosting demand for fixed-income assets.

As a result, even if interest rates develop less favorably than currently expected, it is not a foregone conclusion that the Series A shares will continue to trade at the current discount to par. As such, I recommend buying the Series A preferred shares as they offer both high current income and some capital gain potential.

Thank you for reading.