Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment: Series A Preferred Shares Look Attractive

Ivo Kolchev profile picture
Ivo Kolchev
471 Followers

Summary

  • Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation is an mREIT specializing in residential mortgage-backed securities.
  • Q1 2024 preferred dividend coverage was superb at 5.2 times but the company will struggle if mortgage spreads or interest rates move higher as in recent years.
  • The company is actively buying back its Series B preferred shares which offer a higher current yield but no capital gain potential.
  • The Series A preferred shares offer a ~9% yield and potential for capital appreciation if interest rates decline as expected.
  • Cherry Hill is exploring strategic alternatives to boost stockholder value, bringing uncertainty until a decision on the future is made.

Aerial view of a typical American residential area in New Jersey

Wirestock/iStock via Getty Images

Introduction

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation's Series A 8.2% preferred shares (NYSE:CHMI.PR.A) have performed in line with the iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (PFF) so far in 2024, posting a mid-single-digit total return:

This article was written by

Ivo Kolchev profile picture
Ivo Kolchev
471 Followers
I ventured into investing in high school in 2011, mainly in REITs, preferred stocks, high yield bonds. More recently I have been combining long stock positions with covered calls and cash secured puts. I approach investing purely from a fundamental long-term point of view. Currently I mostly write articles for various websites. Previously I have worked as a data analyst at Dynamo Software serving clients in the asset management industry, at the Bulgarian stock exchange cash market operations desk using the T7 trading system, as an analyst/portfolio manager focused on Western Europe, as well as a junior accountant for special purpose vehicles issuing CLOs & CDOs . I just started a PhD in Finance (topic is valuation of banks, REITs, insurance companies and asset managers) and have passed the Level 3 of the CFA exam.- Disclosure: I am not a financial adviser. All articles are my opinion - they are not suggestions to buy or sell any securities. Perform your own due diligence and consult a financial professional before trading.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About CHMI.PR.A Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
EPS
PE
Div Rate
Yield
Short Interest
Market Cap
Volume
Compare to Peers

More on CHMI.PR.A

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
CHMI.PR.A
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News