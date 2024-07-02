Editor's note: Seeking Alpha is proud to welcome Value Unlock as a new contributing analyst. You can become one too! Share your best investment idea by submitting your article for review to our editors. Get published, earn money, and unlock exclusive SA Premium access. Click here to find out more »

Investing in Industrial Research & Development

U.S. Silica has been investing heavily in their Industrial business. The company grew industrial profit by 10% last year and has guided to an 8-10% profit growth rate for the next few years. The company recently opened an R&D facility to promote more high margin product growth over raw mineral sales. Among the R&D advancements, the company is most excited about their TiO2 alternative that has a multi-billion total addressable market and can replace imports at a lower cost with less price volatility. With new technology-led products like this, the company is expecting to improve their growth, margins, and returns on capital. U.S. Silica's ability to commercialize and develop this market can potentially be a game changer for their financial performance and long-term stockholders. One of the keys to watch is the company's plant-level expansion plans to support customer-led growth for this product.

Core Industrial Sand Business Benefiting from Domestic Solar Panel Manufacturing Resurgence

U.S. Silica is one of the largest domestic providers of premium white sand for the solar manufacturing business. The recent Inflation Reduction Act not only supports more renewable energy growth, but also promotes growth from a domestic manufacturing supply chain. The company has already announced investments in their facilities to increase their ability to support their customers' domestic growth plans.

Strong Industrial Growth Supports $2 Billion Segment Valuation

The nearly double-digit industrial profit growth at improving margins puts the Industrial segment in a strong peer group of specialty chemical and aggregate companies that are valued at approximately 12x 2025 EV/EBITDA. Using a peer group of companies that have similar double-digit profit growth such as MLM, VCM, EXP, and ESI indicates the Industrial business could be worth approximately $2 billion or $25 per share by itself before net debt.

Overall Oil & Gas Contribution Shrinking

The O&G sand segment is in the midst of a downturn due to a frac sand supply-demand imbalance and this has led to earnings volatility recently weighing on SLCA's valuation. While the majority of the earnings currently come acts from the O&G segment, this is likely to shrink to about 30% in the coming years as O&G shrinks and Industrial grows at nearly double digits per guidance.

Oil & Gas Currently Over Earnings on Contract Coverage

The company's O&G assets include two in-basin Permian sand mines that produce about 8 mm tons of dry sand with the ability to sell above nameplate capacity for wet volumes bringing the total volume to 8.5 MM tons of sellable production. In 2024, the company is nicely contracted at about 80% for the year and could realize pricing in the mid to high $20/ton with a cost of about $14/ton yielding a contribution margin of roughly $13/ton or $110 MM. The spot market has eroded and current pricing is about $20 per ton, which would make the mark-to-market profit at about half of the 2024 levels when the contracts roll off. The company also sells into the Oil & Gas market from a few industrial mines and was planning to re-segment to move those sales into the Industrial segment to further beef up the Sum of the Parts valuation.

According to the CEO on the last conference call, Industrial EBITDA is worth 4x as much as Oil & Gas EBITDA or 12x and 3x, respectively using the AESI-Hi-Crush as an Oil & Gas anchor point and industrial comps with similar profit growth profiles. The company also generates an estimated 30-40% of their O&G profit from logistics services through their Sandbox solution that is also seeing industry headwinds from more efficient solutions and softer industry-wide demand.

Oil & Gas Valuation

The declining earnings trajectory and lower visibility provide a lower EV/EBITDA multiple for the Oil & Gas segment and make it less meaningful for SLCA overall. Using a recent peer multiple from the AESI- Hi-Crush acquisition of 3x EV/EBITDA results in a value of $6-$8 per share, which roughly equates to the net debt per share of $5-$6.

Sum of the Parts Valuation

A Sum of the Parts valuation methodology is best for SLCA because the company has two segments with vastly different economic prospects in different industries. Based on the current guidance and comps, a reasonable target for the company would be $26/share based on $25/share for the Industrial business, $7/share for the O&G business less $6 for net debt. If one were to haircut the current industrial valuation by 20% to $20/share ($1580 MM) assuming perhaps a 10x EV/EBITDA multiple instead of 12x to be conservative until the growth is further along and assume the O&G business did not have contracts using a punitive 50% haircut or $3.50/share ($277 MM) less net debt of $6/share ($474 MM), one would still arrive at a valuation of $17.50/share or a market cap of $1580 MM in a risked scenario.

Low Current Offer Price

Currently, Apollo has bid just $15.50 per share to purchase the stock, and shareholders are set to vote in a couple of weeks. The purchase offer is based on the Industrial business being worth 7-8x EV/EBITDA with guidance to grow nearly double digits in profit for the next few years. This undervalues the Industrial business since half of that segment, EP Minerals, was purchased at 12.5x EV/EBITDA with a mid-single digit growth rate. Moreover, the last comp that was purchased was W.R. Grace for 11.9x EV/EBITDA or a 59% premium.

Patience is the Key for Long-term Holders to Maximize Value in a Split

The way for long-term shareholders to benefit the most is by forgoing the meager 18% premium Apollo offered and splitting the company to let the Industrial business growth and valuation shine. Furthermore, the O&G business would benefit from having a public currency to consolidate the fragmented proppant and logistic space. The current downturn could prove to be a great time to consolidate the proppant and logistic space to compete with a consolidating E&P and OFS customer base. Fortunately, the company has reduced its net debt and could be close to $400 MM by year-end, which should make a split-off feasible.

Risks

The company currently generates about half of its profit from the Oil & Gas sector and further weakness in those earnings could lead to downward earnings revisions and weaker cash flow for the company.

On the Industrial side, if the company is not able to commercialize new products and meet their nearly double-digit growth projections, the multiple re-valuation might not take hold.

Shareholders could elect to accept the Apollo offer at $15.50 per share and there would be limited upside for new investors. If the offer is not accepted, the stock could see selling pressure from risk-arb holders or other investors who are more worried about the Oil & Gas weakness than the long-term Industrial growth outlook.

There can be no assurance the company will decide to split itself to maximize value. And even if the company does split itself, the value of each component is uncertain at this time.

Conclusion

US Silica is in the middle of a multi-year transformation towards growing their industrial business and transforming its valuation. The Oil & Gas business is currently the majority of earnings, which is weighing on the overall stock valuation. Apollo has realized this value and put in an offer of $15.50 per share representing an 18% premium. However, the intrinsic value of the industrial business is greater than that offered before including the remaining value of the Oil & Gas business. Long-term investors would be better off forgoing the Apollo offer and waiting for the company to split the segments into two companies.