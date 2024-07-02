Jacob Wackerhausen

Cartesian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNAC) just reported positive results from its phase 2 study using Descartes-08 for the treatment of patients with Myasthenia Gravis [MG]. These positive results translate to a possible catalyst that investors can look forward to towards the end of this year. That is, it will meet with the FDA in an end-of-phase 2 [EOP2] meeting to discuss the trial results that were just released in using this drug to treat this specific patient population. The goal here is to eventually get a phase 3 study for this program going, and the start of such a trial would be another major milestone for investors to consider. Besides this, these positive results lend credence to the fact that the company's autologous messenger RNA [mRNA] CAR-T can be applied to the targeting of autoimmune disorders.

Having said that, there is an expansion opportunity that exists in potentially using Descartes-08 for the treatment of patients with systemic lupus erythematosus [SLE] or lupus. Speaking of which, the first patient was recently dosed in an open-label phase 2 trial using this autologous mRNA CAR-T to treat this patient population. The premise of this biotech is to use Descartes-08 as an outpatient treatment option. What makes the SLE program ideal is that it is attempting to use CAR-T treatment for these patients, but without the use of lymphodepletion.

There is even an eventual goal to continue the basket study, to test Descartes-08 towards other autoimmune disorder types. Lastly, there is a next-generation anti-BCMA mRNA CAR-T known as Descartes-15. The goal of this candidate is to be used to target the considerable multiple myeloma [MM] market space. Plus, it is working on advancing its CAR-Ts as an allogeneic option as well. With positive results from the phase 2b trial using Descartes-08 for the treatment of patients with MG, plus a meeting with the FDA expected by the end of 2024 for further development, I believe that investors could capitalize on any gains made.

Descartes-08 For The Treatment Of Patients With Myasthenia Gravis

As I stated above, Cartesian Therapeutics was able to achieve positive results from its phase 2b study using Descartes-08 for the treatment of patients with Myasthenia Gravis. Before going over this phase 2b study, plus any other catalysts to come out of this program, it is first important to understand what this disorder is and what the possible market opportunity for it could be.

Myasthenia Gravis [MG] is a type of autoimmune disorder characterized by a breakdown between the nerves of the body and muscles. In essence, this means that a patient's skeletal muscle cannot function as it should. What happens is that the body attacks receptors in the muscles, this then inhibits a chemical necessary for muscle contractions, which then causes limited movement for these patients. Some symptoms that these patients with MG experience are as follows:

Trouble swallowing.

Muscle weakness.

Fatigue.

Visual problems.

The global market for generalized myasthenia gravis is projected to reach $7.5 billion by 2031. This is a massive market opportunity for sure, and Cartesian hopes to have a huge impact. Why does it believe that it has a chance? That's because current treatment options require chronic treatment, and it hopes that it can address this by giving patients Descartes-08, which requires less frequent treatments.

Consider that the way this autologous mRNA CAR-T was designed was to give patients a specific loading dose, which is 6 weekly doses only. From there, patients no longer need to receive any additional dosing after that. It is expected that the CAR-Ts will continue to work [be durable] for an extended period of time. Speaking of which, another terrible thing about current SOC, is that durability for them is limited.

To see if Cartesian Therapeutics can use Descartes-08 effectively to treat these patients, it ran a phase 2b study targeting these patients with MG. A total of 36 patients were randomized 1:1 to receive either treatment with Descartes-08 or placebo. The split makeup of the randomization was as follows:

14 patients treated with Descartes-08.

12 patients treated with placebo.

The primary efficacy endpoint measure to be evaluated was the proportion of patients to achieve an MG composite score improvement of ≥5 points over a 3-month period. What is this score? Basically, it is used to determine the severity of disease in a patient with MG. Having said that, it is a 10-item, 60-point total weighted instrument scale.

The thing is that this company is in excellent shape in terms of meeting the primary endpoint. Why do I state that? That's because in order for patients to be considered to have improvement in disease, the endpoint only needs to be designed to have ≥ 3 points. With highly positive data in a prior study, it chose to go with a harder endpoint to meet, which was the ≥5 points noted above. This was a confident move, but one that paid off, nonetheless, because the primary endpoint was still met with statistical significance. About 10 out of 14 patients [71%] had achieved a ≥5 points improvement at month 3 compared to only 3 out of 12 [25%] of patients given placebo.

Thus, it can be concluded that the primary endpoint was met with statistical significance in terms of this primary endpoint with a p-value of p=0.018. The results themselves are impressive, but what's even more impressive is to change in the CAR-T treatment landscape. That's because all of this positive data was achieved with the need for prior lymphodepletion. This avoids a huge amount of adverse events for the patient. The only downside of this treatment is that it takes about 3 weeks to harvest cells from the patient in question and then reinfuse them back into their body.

Even though this catalyst has come and gone, that doesn't mean that there aren't some for investors to consider in the coming months. The first of which is that Cartesian expects to meet with the FDA for an end-of-phase 2 [EOP2] meeting by the end of 2024. A positive outcome from this meeting could mean a huge rise in the stock price. Of course, that's if the company is given the green light for further advancement. From there, a second catalyst to consider regarding this program would be the initiation of a phase 3 study using Descartes-08 for the treatment of patients with MG. It is not clear though whether this study would be initiated by the end of 2024 or in the 1st half of 2025. Regardless, the initiation of such a late-stage study will be a big deal for it.

Financials

According to the 10-Q SEC Filing, Cartesian Therapeutics had cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash of approximately $104.8 million as of March 31, 2024. It believed that it would have enough cash on hand to fund its operations into the 2nd half of 2026 based on its projected cash runway.

However, after the release of the positive results from the phase 2b study of Descartes-08 for MG, it chose to raise cash anyway. It entered into a securities purchase agreement for a private investment in a public equity [PIPE] financing agreement. With this financing in place, which is expected to close on July 3rd, 2024, it is expected to bring in roughly $130 million in cash before deducting expenses. With this latest cash raise, I believe the company is in good shape to reach the several milestones expected to take place, including the potential launch of a phase 3 study targeting patients with MG. Its cash burn is roughly $19.2 million per quarter.

Risks To Business

There are several risks for investors to consider before investing in Cartesian Therapeutics. The first risk to consider would be regarding the recent positive results, which were released from the phase 2b study using Descartes-08 for the treatment of patients with MG. That's because the goal of the company is to meet with the FDA in an EOP2 meeting by the end of 2024. There is no assurance that the FDA will feel that the data is enough to move forward with phase 3 testing. Even if a phase 3 study is ultimately initiated for this specific program, there is no assurance that the primary endpoint will be met with statistical significance.

A second risk to consider would be the use of Descartes-08 as an autologous mRNA CAR-T as a treatment option for patients with systemic lupus erythematosus [SLE]. Even though this treatment was able to perform exceptionally well in being able to treat patients with MG, there is no assurance that a similar or superior outcome will be achieved for this other patient population. Nor, that the recently initiated phase 2 open-label study targeting lupus patients, will have the primary endpoint met with statistical significance.

While Descartes-08 is an anti-BCMA mRNA CAR-T being used to target patients with autoimmune disorders, there is a next-generation anti-BCMA mRNA CAR-T that it is developing in its pipeline known as Descartes-15. This next-generation treatment is expected to be more potent than Descartes-08, but this remains to be seen. Not only that, but with this next-generation therapy, the goal is to go after patients with multiple myeloma [cancer]. Even though efficacy has been established thus far in being able to use its anti-BCMA mRNA CAR-T technology towards the targeting of autoimmune disorders, there is no assurance that it will be able to perform well in the oncology space.

Conclusion

Cartesian Therapeutics has done well to target the considerable autoimmune disorder space. It has already been able to establish that Descartes-08 is effective in being able to treat patients with MG. The global market for generalized myasthenia gravis is projected to reach $7.5 billion by 2031. This is a huge market opportunity, but only if you consider that it can only effectively target this patient population. The goal, besides already having initiated the phase 2 open-label study to target patients with SLE, would be to start a basket study.

The goal of the basket study would be to go after many other autoimmune disorder indications like Rheumatoid Arthritis [RA], Systemic Sclerosis [SSc], and juvenile dermatomyositis [JDM]. The global autoimmune disease therapeutics market is expected to reach $123.5 billion by 2033. The good thing about this biotech is that it can effectively conquer this space if its technology continues to be proven in other indications. In essence, the ability for less frequent dosing and durable responses that extend for a lengthy period of time.

Not only that, but what is highly impressive is being able to achieve all of this with no prior lymphodepletion being needed. This means a safer treatment alternative with no cytokine release syndrome [CRS] being present and no neurotoxicity or ICANS. Plus, no genomic integration either. With the efficacy of Descartes-08 being established for autoimmune disorders like MG, plus being safe/tolerable, I believe that this company could change the CAR-T treatment landscape.