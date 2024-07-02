Shutter2U/iStock via Getty Images

Topline Summary and Update

Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) is a biotech company focused on development of novel therapies for myeloid cancers with a specific dysfunction. In my first coverage of the company, I expressed a lot of interest in their main drug candidate, but with significant reservations about their ongoing phase 3 trial that is now their center of focus. Since then, the share price has declined some 30%, indicating that whatever market hype the company had going for it has cooled off substantially.

Pipeline Updates

Tamibarotene

As I covered in my previous article, the main pipeline candidate of focus for SYRS is the RARα activator tamibarotene. Overexpression of RARA is common in myeloid cancers like AML and MDS. I previously covered the ASH 2023 update for the randomized, phase 2 study in AML, suggesting a 48% increase in the rate of complete remission when adding tamibarotene to standard venetoclax-azacitidine with favorable tolerability. The study population is newly diagnosed patients with RARA-positive AML and who cannot tolerate standard high-intensity chemotherapy.

Of note, SYRS anticipates presenting more data from this study later in 2024.

Based on the positive signals observed to date, SYRS elected to initiate a randomized, phase 3 trial in RARA-positive higher-risk MDS (which has a strong chance of transforming to AML in my opinion), which has completed enrollment and is expected to read out in Q4 2024.

To date, we have not seen any data readouts in the MDS space for tamibarotene, although they did guide in their most recent quarterly discussion that an interim review with their data monitoring committee found no need for modification to the study, and it should continue as designed.

Financial Overview

As of their latest quarterly filing, SYRS held $112.2 million in current assets, including $83.5 million in cash and equivalents and another $24.8 million in marketable securities. They had another $11.7 million in current debts, as well.

Meanwhile, the operating loss for the quarter reached $30.9 million. After interest income ($1.5 million) and expense ($1.3 million), SYRS recognized a loss of around $31.0 million. With this cash burn rate, the implied cash runway for SYRS is under 4 quarters.

Strengths and Risks

Strength - Late-stage clinical trial poised for a data readout

SELECT-MDS-1 is expected to read out in the fourth quarter 2024, with the potential to yield data sufficient to pursue drug approval. This is undoubtedly going to produce some volatility and hype as we head into the latter half of the year. And of course, their fortunes will be forever changed if this study is positive. With a Fast Track designation and positive data in a biomarker-driven population, approval would be all but a lock.

Risk - Higher-risk MDS has been a very challenging area to move the needle in

One needs to keep in mind that higher-risk MDS has been a focal point for research interest in recent years, with numerous high-profile failures in phase 3 clinical trials. With a biomarker-driven enrollment criterion, SYRS is likely setting up SELECT-MDS-1 for a higher chance of success, but this recent lack of progress probably has the market in a "show me" mode, which could very well mean valuation for the company will be pretty flat for the year.

This is particularly worth pointing out: the other drugs that have failed took a similar path to what SYRS has elected. Promising early efficacy has led to the conduct of a big, randomized, phase 3 trial without some kind of study confirming activity in patients with MDS. This raises the risk substantially, in my view.

Risk - High cash burn rate, financing issues are likely going to rear their head soon

SYRS is definitely proceeding at an aggressive clip in clinical development, with the strong majority of heir operational expenses going toward R&D, as opposed to something closer to a 50/50 split between R&D and general expenses. This is good, in that it has allowed the company to keep their irons hot in the fire. However, with maybe a year's worth of cash left in the tank, I believe the company is going to need to address this with some kind of equity raise in the near future, presenting a risk to the near-term investment thesis.

It is worth noting that they have amended their agreement with Oxford Finance to be able to take more loans out (up to $100 million from $40 million), which could well buy them more time at the cost of increasing operating expenses from servicing the debt.

Bottom-Line Summary

At the outset of my coverage of SYRS back in January, I felt they were an entity of significant interest, given the late stage they've reached in their clinical studies. There's the potential that we find out that they'll have an approved drug in 2025 later this year (with likely a full data readout at ASH 2024). However, at the time, I worried a little about their valuation and the potential for a substantial decline.

This concern has been proven at least somewhat right, with SYRS dropping to a market capitalization of around $150 million. This is entering serious oversold territory considering the kinds of catalysts the company has in the pipeline. To be clear, SELECT-MDS-1 has a good chance of failing to move the needle, but if it's a success, then SYRS is poised to rapidly go for a drug approval, and I believe these prices could be a considerable bargain. Therefore, my sentiment at this time has moved from "Interested Hold" to "Tentative Buy," since there is a lot of potential to be realized within the next 4 to 5 months.