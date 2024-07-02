MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (MSM) Q3 Fiscal 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) Q3 Fiscal 2024 Earnings Conference Call July 2, 2024 8:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Ryan Mills - Head of Investor Relations

Erik Gershwind - President and Chief Executive Officer

Kristen Actis-Grande - Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Tommy Moll - Stephens Inc

David Manthey - Baird

Kenneth Newman - KeyBanc Capital Markets

Christopher Dankert - Loop Capital

Ryan Merkel - William Blair

Chirag Patel - Jefferies

Patrick Baumann - JPMorgan

Operator

Good morning and welcome to the MSC Third Quarter Fiscal 2024 Earnings Call. All participants will be in listen-only mode. [Operator Instructions] After today's presentation, there will be an opportunity to ask questions. [Operator Instructions] Please note this event is being recorded.

I would now like to turn the conference over to Ryan Mills, Head of Investor Relations. Please go ahead.

Ryan Mills

Thank you and good morning, everyone. Welcome to our Third Quarter Fiscal 2024 Earnings Call. Erik Gershwind, our Chief Executive Officer; and Kristen Actis-Grande, our Chief Financial Officer, are both on the call with me today.

During today's call, we will refer to various financial data in the earnings presentation and operational statistics document that accompany our comments, both of which can be found on our Investor Relations website.

Let me reference our Safe Harbor statement found on Slide 2 of the earnings presentation. Our comments on this call, as well as the supplemental information we are providing on the website contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the US securities laws.

These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated by these statements. Information about these risks is noted in our earnings press release and our other SEC filings.

In addition, during this call, we may refer