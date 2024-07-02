Li Auto Is Tempting, But Wait For A More Attractive Entry Point

Jul. 02, 2024 1:01 PM ETLi Auto Inc. (LI) Stock
Manuel Paul Dipold profile picture
Manuel Paul Dipold
1.9K Followers

Summary

  • LI Auto's financial progress shows a steady increase in revenues and sales, but recently, it seems to be triggered by price cuts.
  • The company has no debt and a comfortable cash position.
  • The valuation seems cheap, but EPS is expected to fall, and it's only slightly cheaper than market leader BYD.

Li Auto electric car store. Chinese electric vehicle manufacturer

Robert Way

Investment Thesis

LI Auto (NASDAQ:LI) is convincing with its rising sales and good margins. But overall, I am still ambivalent. EPS are expected to be around 30% lower this year, and overall, the earnings revisions have always been negative. In addition, the company only

This article was written by

Manuel Paul Dipold profile picture
Manuel Paul Dipold
1.9K Followers
My focus is on a total return style with long and short positions (10-30% short positions). My main expertise is the current technological and geopolitical shift with the amazing investment opportunities they offer. Therefore, I always try to find stocks or whole sectors with favorable risk-reward structures. My long investment style is a core-satellite strategy: The core consists of large caps and/or ETFs. The satellites around this core are small caps, potential 10-baggers, and undervalued stocks. In short selling, I focus on overvalued stocks that will fall back down sooner or later. My name is Manuel Paul Dipold. Born in Germany but lived 8 years in Asia. I am myself an entrepreneur and have many entrepreneur friends. I am not a professional investor but it´s a hobby I love. So I know Europe and Asia very well and seek undervalued or high-growth stocks - always with valuation, geopolitical and social shifts in mind.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of BYDDF either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About LI Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on LI

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
LI
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News