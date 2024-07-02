iLearningEngines: An EdTech Disruptor With Hyper Growth Potential

Marcio Binow Da Silva/iStock via Getty Images

iLearningEngines, Inc. (NASDAQ:AILE) is a recent de-SPAC that is down 26% since its listing. The company offers an AI-powered EdTech platform that positions it to benefit from the forecasted growth in the EdTech market that is fueled by the rise of AI. In fact, the market is forecasted to grow at a CAGR of 13.44% until 2030 to reach $348.41 billion. Given the company’s AI-first platform, I expect its market share to grow until 2030 and reach $1 billion in annual revenues in 2027, per my estimates. In light of its expected topline growth as well as its efficient cost structure, I’m rating iLearningEngines as a buy with a price target of $95 by 2030, representing 938% upside from current levels.

Company Overview

iLearningEngines provides an AI-powered learning and work automation platform to enterprises. The company’s platform uses AI to automate tasks involved in corporate training and development, including creating targeted training materials, streamlining content delivery, and personalizing the learning experience for employees. Moreover, the company’s platform can be used to analyze data to provide insights into learning effectiveness and employee performance. In this way, the platform allows companies to measure the impact of training programs and make data-driven decisions about their learning strategy.

On April 16th, iLearningEngines completed its SPAC merger with blank check company Arrowroot Acquisition Corp and started trading on the public market. Following the completion of the SPAC merger, the company entered into a revolving credit facility agreement with a principal amount of up to $40 million, with the potential to increase by an additional $20 million. iLearningEngines drew the full $40 million under the credit facility to bring the total gross proceeds from its SPAC deal to $92.8 million.

A portion of these funds were used to fully repay term loan credit facilities, and plans to use the rest of these proceeds to fund future growth opportunities. As of April 30th, iLearningEngines had cash and cash equivalents of around $28 million.

In Q1 2024, iLearningEngines reported an impressive 33% YoY revenue growth from $94 million to $124.9 million. At the same time, the company grew its annual recurring revenue ('ARR') by 34% YoY from $357.3 million to $478.9 million.

The main reason iLearningEngines is able to grow its topline at such a rapid pace is its impressive net revenue retention rate which highlights its ability to upsell its offerings to its existing customers. At the end of Q1, the company’s trailing 12-month NRR was 132% compared to 125% in the prior year. In comparison, other companies offering LMS and HCM solutions have the following NRR rates.

Company NRR DCBO 104% WDAY 100% PCTY 92% PAYC 90% INST 103% Click to enlarge

*Data compiled from each company’s earnings presentation.

Please note that the NRR figures for Docebo (DCBO), Instructure (INST), and Paycom (PAYC) are as of the end of FY 2023, while the figures for Workday (WDAY) and Paylocity (PCTY) are as of the end of Q1 FY 2025 and Q3 FY 2024, respectively.

While iLearningEngines isn’t profitable on a GAAP basis yet, it reported adjusted net incomes of $6.8 million, $2.8 million, and $4 million in 2020, 2021, and 2022, respectively, as shared in its SPAC deck.

AILE's SPAC Deck

As for FY 2023, iLearningEngines reported a GAAP net loss of $4.4 million, impacted by a $14.1 million change in fair value of convertible notes charge. Without this charge, the company would have reported a net income of $9.7 million.

Net Loss -$4,407,000 Change in FV of Convertible Notes $14,147,000 Adjusted Net Income $9,740,000 Click to enlarge

Meanwhile, in Q1 2024, iLearningEngines posted a net loss of $25.9 million due to onetime charges of $15.1 million in changes in the fair value of warrants, $5.4 million in changes in the fair value of convertible notes, and $10 million in loss on debt extinguishment. Without these onetime charges, the company would have posted a net income of nearly $4.7 million.

Net Loss -$25,935,000 Change in FV of Warrants $15,118,000 Change in FV of Convertible Notes $5,465,000 Loss on Debt Extinguishment $10,041,000 Adjusted Net Income $4,689,000 Click to enlarge

iLearningEngines’ impressive bottom-line performance is mainly attributed to operating leverage. As is, the company’s revenues grew at a CAGR of 43.5% from 2020 to 2023, while R&D costs have been declining as a percentage of revenue since FY 2020, and SG&A costs have been declining as a % of revenue since FY 2021. Accordingly, the company’s operating margin has expanded from 3.53% at the end of FY 2021 to 4.05% at the end of FY 2023. This trend continued in Q1 2024, which in my opinion, could lead to further operating margin expansion in FY 2024.

Period FY 2021 FY 2022 FY 2023 Q1 2024 Revenue $217,867,690 $308,895,350 $418,557,906 $124,935,000 CoR $64,834,000 $93,890,000 $132,154,000 $38,714,000 Gross Profit $153,033,690 $215,005,350 $286,403,906 $86,221,000 Gross Margin 70.24% 69.60% 68.43% 69.01% R&D $70,913,000 $97,436,000 $128,544,000 $37,099,000 % of Revenue 32.55% 31.54% 30.71% 29.69% SG&A $74,434,000 $105,966,000 $140,897,000 $41,223,000 % of Revenue 34.16% 34.30% 33.66% 33.00% OpEx $145,347,000 $203,402,000 $269,441,000 $78,322,000 Operating Income $7,686,690 $11,603,350 $16,962,906 $7,899,000 Operating Margin 3.53% 3.76% 4.05% 6.32% Click to enlarge

*Data compiled from iLearningEngines’ annual report.

Industry Tailwinds

The core of my bullish thesis on iLearningEngines is the forecasted growth in the EdTech market, as well as the company’s reliance on AI to provide its solutions. According to Grand View Research, the EdTech market grew from $89.49 billion in 2020 to $142.37 billion in 2023, growing at a CAGR of 16.74%. Grand View Research forecasts the market to reach $163.49 billion in 2024 and grow to $348.41 billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 13.44%.

The growth of the EdTech market, especially for enterprises which iLearningEngines is mainly focused on, is mainly due to the need of upskilling and reskilling workforce due to the rapid pace of technological changes. Traditional training methods are often time-consuming and inflexible, which can make it hard to integrate these programs into employees’ busy work schedules. In contrast, EdTech platforms offer this required flexibility due to their scalable solutions for delivering targeted training programs to employees.

Moreover, EdTech platforms can provide engaging learning experiences that enhance employee satisfaction and development through personalized learning paths and micro learning modules. These methods can make training more interactive and effective, which is extremely beneficial to enterprises.

The rise of AI is also critical for the growth of the EdTech market, especially for enterprises, due to its ability to provide personalized learning experiences and optimized content, and analyze data for continuous employee improvement. AI can personalize training programs for each employee based on their role, past performance data, and progress within the program, while creating learning modules that can fit into the employees’ work schedules. This can help enterprises provide their employees the most relevant training, while maximizing the effectiveness and efficiency of these training programs.

AI can also conduct predictive analysis on enterprise data to identify potential skill gaps within the workforce and predict future skill needs based on industry trends. In this way, enterprises could proactively develop training programs and ensure their employees have the required skills for their roles within their enterprises. As such, AI-driven EdTech platforms, like iLearningEngines, could benefit the most from the forecasted growth of the EdTech market.

Revenue Projections

Knowing this information, I expect iLearningEngines’ market share in the EdTech market to increase in the coming years thanks to its early focus and integration of AI into its platform. According to Grand View Research’s forecast of the EdTech market, iLearningEngines’ market share grew from 0.16% in 2020 to 0.29% in 2023.

Year EdTech Market Size AILE Revenue Market Share Market Share Growth Revenue Growth 2020 $89,490,000,000 $141,753,218 0.16% 2021 $104,470,000,000 $217,867,690 0.21% 32% 53.70% 2022 $121,960,000,000 $308,895,350 0.25% 21% 41.78% 2023 $142,370,000,000 $418,557,906 0.29% 16% 35.50% Click to enlarge

Accordingly, my assumptions for its market share growth until 2030 are as follows.

16% market share growth in 2024.

14% market share growth in 2025 and 2026.

12% market share growth in 2027 and 2028.

10% market share growth in 2029 and 2030.

I’m assuming iLearningEngines’ market share growth will decelerate due to competition from several large companies such as Microsoft (MSFT), SAP (SAP), and Oracle (ORCL) who already offer EdTech solutions to enterprises.

Based on my assumptions, I’m forecasting iLearningEngines’ revenues until 2030 to be as follows.

Year EdTech Market Size AILE Revenue Market Share Market Share Growth Revenue Growth 2024 $163,490,000,000 $557,553,116 0.34% 16% 33.21% 2025 $185,400,000,000 $720,791,464 0.39% 14% 29.28% 2026 $210,240,000,000 $931,794,418 0.44% 14% 29.27% 2027 $238,410,000,000 $1,183,442,732 0.50% 12% 27.01% 2028 $270,360,000,000 $1,503,083,957 0.56% 12% 27.01% 2029 $306,590,000,000 $1,874,957,692 0.61% 10% 24.74% 2030 $348,410,000,000 $2,343,779,674 0.67% 10% 25.00% Click to enlarge

My forecast implies that iLearningEngines’ revenues will grow at a CAGR of 27% from 2024 to 2030, compared to the EdTech industry’s CAGR of 13.44%.

Valuation

According to the company’s latest Q1 earnings, iLearningEngines has a cash balance of $28 million and has debt of $115.8 million. The company’s debt includes $26 million in CPLTD, $37.7 million in convertible debt which was converted into shares following the SPAC merger, per the S1 filing, $49.8 million in subordinated payables to a technology partner, as well as the latest $40 million credit facility.

Debt Calculation Latest Loan Facility $40,000,000 CPLTD $26,026,000 Convertible Notes $37,712,000 Repaid Convertible Notes After Merger -$37,712,000 Payable to Tech Partner $49,789,000 Total Debt $115,815,000 Click to enlarge

*Data compiled from iLearningEngines’ S1 filing and Q1 results.

Accordingly, iLearningEngines has an enterprise value of $1.32 billion at the current share price of $9.14. Per my revenue projections, iLearningEngines would be trading at the following forward EV/sales multiples.

Year Revenue EV EV/Sales 2024 $557,553,116 $1,321,444,842 2.37 2025 $720,791,464 $1,321,444,842 1.83 2026 $931,794,418 $1,321,444,842 1.42 2027 $1,183,442,732 $1,321,444,842 1.12 2028 $1,503,083,957 $1,321,444,842 0.88 2029 $1,874,957,692 $1,321,444,842 0.70 2030 $2,343,779,674 $1,321,444,842 0.56 Click to enlarge

In my opinion, these multiples indicate that iLearningEngines is undervalued at its current valuation, considering that other LMS and HCM companies are trading at the following forward EV/sales multiples.

Company EV/Sales DCBO 5.04 WDAY 6.41 PCTY 5.03 PAYC 4.07 INST 6.96 Average 5.50 Click to enlarge

In my opinion, iLearningEngines is trading at such a discount to other HCM and LMS equities due to its listing through a SPAC. Over the past few years, market sentiment surrounding SPACs have turned negative due to the number of unsuccessful SPAC mergers and high redemptions. In fact, iLearningEngines’ merger has seen 85% of the SPAC’s shares redeemed, per the S1 filing.

That said, I believe iLearningEngines’ valuation could catch up with industry peers thanks to its offering. The company’s AI-powered platform offers several benefits to its users, as mentioned earlier, and these benefits could help it attract more customers, in my opinion.

As such, I expect the company’s Q2 earnings report to attract more investors to the company’s stock, since it would mark iLearningEngines’ first 10-Q filing as a public company. It should be noted that the 10-Q filed on May 16th, doesn't reflect iLearningEngines' financial performance in Q1 2024 as a result of the SPAC deal closing on April 16th.

10-Q Filing

In light of this, I’m applying a 5.5 EV/sales multiple to iLearningEngines, the average multiple of industry peers, to reach my price targets for the stock until 2030 as follows.

Own Calculations

Please note that I used EV/sales instead of EV/EBITDA to reach my price target for iLearningEngines due to the EdTech industry being in its early growth stages and any meaningful developments in the use of AI in the industry could see the company increasing its R&D costs to keep up with market demand.

Risks

Since the core of my bullish thesis on iLearningEngines is its potential future growth due to its AI-powered platform, the main risk to my thesis is the company’s revenue concentration. In FY 2023, the company generated 63.4% of its revenues from its top 4 customers. Since losing any of those customers could represent a major blow to the company’s growth prospects, iLearningEngines should work to add more customers to its platform in order to lessen the impact in case it loses any of its top 4 customers.

Revenue Concentration Customer A 18.1% Customer B 15.7% Customer C 15.0% Customer D 14.6% Other Customers 36.6% Top 4 Customers 63.4% Click to enlarge

*Data compiled from AILE’s SPAC Deck.

Conclusion

In conclusion, I’m bullish on iLearningEngines due to its future growth potential. The company’s AI-powered EdTech platform could allow it to benefit substantially from the forecasted EdTech market growth, which is expected to reach $348.41 billion by 2030. As is, AI plays a critical role in the EdTech industry’s growth, especially for enterprises, due to its ability to provide personalized learning experiences and optimized content, and analyze data for continuous employee improvement.

In addition to the industry tailwinds, iLearningEngines is benefitting from operating leverage with R&D costs and SG&A costs declining as a percentage of revenues since FY 2021 and FY 2022, respectively. This has allowed the company to expand its operating margin over the past 3 years, and appears to be on track to achieve this in FY 2024 based on its Q1 results. In light of these factors, I’m rating iLearningEngines as a buy with a price target of $95 by 2030, representing 938% upside from its current valuation.