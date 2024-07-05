Altria: 3 Things You Need To Know About This 9% Yielding Dividend Aristocrat

Jul. 05, 2024 7:00 AM ETAltria Group, Inc. (MO) Stock13 Comments
Dividend Sensei profile picture
Dividend Sensei
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • The Terrific Ten companies generated 76% of the market's gains in the year's first half, raising concerns about market bubbles.
  • Altria stock is up year-to-date, outperforming the S&P.
  • Altria's long-term thesis remains solid. Its focus on a smoke-free future transition plan makes it a potentially strong buy with significant return potential.
  • Altria remains 22% undervalued, with a free cash flow yield 3X that of the S&P, and it offers 90% return potential through 2026 and 215% through 2028.
  • For anyone comfortable with the risk profile who believes management can make the smoke-free transition work, MO is one of the smartest deep-value momentum blue-chip buys you can make today.
  • Looking for more investing ideas like this one? Get them exclusively at The Dividend Kings. Learn More »
Portrait of crazy funky funny old bearded man hipster in green eyeglasses, eyewear look up at money falling scream great win lottery wear leopard stylish shirt isolated over yellow background

Deagreez

Altria (NYSE:MO) is a beloved dividend aristocrat, a dividend king with a 54-year dividend growth streak.

In a year when the market's gains have come from a handful of companies, many investors worry about market bubbles.

The Terrific

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dividend Kings helps you determine the best safe dividend stocks to buy via our Automated Investment Decision Tool, Zen Research Terminal, Daily Blue-Chip Deal Videos, and much more! 

Membership also includes

  • Access to our 13 model portfolios
  • Full access to my $3 million family charity fund, including real-time trade notifications. 
  • 50% discount to iREIT (our REIT-focused sister service) 
  • real-time chatroom support
  • numerous valuable investing tools 

Click here for a two-week free trial. We can help you achieve better long-term total returns and your financial dreams.

This article was written by

Dividend Sensei profile picture
Dividend Sensei
112.19K Followers

Dividend Sensei (Adam Galas) is an Army veteran and stock analyst with 20+ years of market experience.

He is a founding author of the investing group The Dividend Kings which focuses on helping investors safeguard and grow their money in all market conditions through the highest-quality dividend investments. Dividend Sensei and the team of analysts (Brad Thomas, Justin Law, Nicholas Ward, Chuck Carnevale, and Sebastian Wolf) help members invest more intelligently in dividend stocks. Features include: 13 model portfolios, buy ideas, company research reports, and a thriving chat community for readers looking to learn how to invest more intelligently in dividend stocks. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About MO Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on MO

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
MO
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News