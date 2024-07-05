Deagreez

Altria (NYSE:MO) is a beloved dividend aristocrat, a dividend king with a 54-year dividend growth streak.

In a year when the market's gains have come from a handful of companies, many investors worry about market bubbles.

The Terrific Ten generated 76% of the market's 14.5% gains in the first half of the year, while the S&P 490 is up 3.5%.

But guess what? It's always and forever a market of stocks, not a stock market.

Altria Is Beating The Nvidia (NVDA) powered S&P

In a year when almost nothing can beat the Nvidia-powered S&P, Altria is beating the market.

Altria has been one of the most outstanding stocks in history, delivering 173,000X returns, adjusted for inflation, over nearly a century.

Is this a sign that Altria's prolonged bear market is ending? Is Altria's bull run just getting started? Or is this incredible year-to-date rally a sign that Altria has run ahead of fundamentals and income investors should be cautious?

Here are three facts income investors need to know about this 9% yielding dividend aristocrat and one of the hottest stocks on Wall Street.

Fact One: Altria's Long-Term Thesis Remains Solid

Altria's entire thesis is about one thing: A smoke-free future transition plan.

British American (BTI) shocked the industry with a $31.5 billion writedown, effectively telling investors and analysts on the conference call that it expects the value of its US brands to be zero by 2053.

And that doesn't mean MO and BTI have 29 years before the US cigarette market might be zero. In the risk section, I'll discuss the FDA's plans for forcing smokers to get their nicotine fix in non-cigarette forms.

All 16 analysts covering MO believe it will grow at the low end of management's 4% to 6% guidance range, delivering 12% to 13% long-term total returns.

Sales are expected to remain stable through 2028 as falling volumes are offset by price hikes and growth in reduced-risk products (RRPs).

Altria bought NJOY in March of 2023 for $2.75 billion-plus $500 million in potential contingent payments. It's the only FDA-approved vaping product portfolio. After the disastrous write-off of Juul and Cronos (both purchased at peak valuations), Altria wants to take a more conservative approach to RRPs.

It wants to leverage its distribution channel of more than 140,000 nationwide stores and believes that it can significantly boost NJOY's market share and sales.

Altria

The initial rollout of MO's NJOY growth plan is promising, though don't get too excited. PM is over 33% of RRPs, BTI is over 15%, and MO's 2028 sales are expected to be 17%.

Altria

on! is growing strongly, with 32% volume growth in the last year, far faster than the oral tobacco market.

GrandViewResearch

Grand View Research Estimates that the $1 billion US nicotine pouch market will grow to $7.3 billion by 2030.

Outside of the US, $16 billion in sales are expected by 2030. So the US remains the No. 1 market for nicotine pouches, and MO plans to dominate this industry, which PM's Zyn currently dominates.

Altria

on!'s market share is gradually rising, making up 7.1% of oral nicotine.

The bond market and rating agencies are very confident that Altria's smoke-free transition plans will succeed.

Not only is the company's solid investment grade credit rating potentially set for an upgrade in the coming years, but its fundamental risk of default, as shown by its credit default swaps, has been showing falling fundamental risk for the last six months.

The bond market is confident that Altria will still be healthy in 2061, long beyond the point when British American estimates US cigarette sales will be near zero.

Fact Two: Altria's SWANiness In Turbulent Markets Is Legendary

Altria is a relatively low-volatility, defensive, recession-resistant stock. But when we examine Altria's track record through the last eight bear markets, every one since 1982, we truly get an appreciation for its legendary SWANiness.

Metric US Stocks (VOO) 60-40 (BAGPX) MO Yield 1.25% 2.55% 8.52% 2022 Bear Market (1/4/22-10/12/22 -27.5% -21.1% -3.2% Pandemic (2/19/20-3/23/20) -35.3% -21.7% -30.5% 2018 Bear Market (9/21/2018-12/25/2018) -20.2% -11.6% -22.7% 2011 Debt Ceiling Crisis (4/29/2011-10/3/2011) -21.6% -10.8% 1.9% Great Recession (10/8/2007-3/2/2009) -55.2% -29.9% -21.1% Tech Crash (3/27/2000 - 10/7/2002) -49.2% -18.6% 233.9% 1990 Bear Market (7/17/1990-10/11/1990) -20.4% -8.7% -8.9% 1987 Black Monday Period 10/13/87-12/4/87 -28.8% -13.4% -25.6% Average Bear Market -32.8% -17.5% 21.4% Median Bear Market -27.5% -18.6% -8.90% S&P Correlation During Crisis 1.00 0.84 -0.45 Tech Boom (10/12/1990-3/27/2000) 534.9% 388.9% 719.1% Lost Decade Total Returns (3/27/2000-12/19/2011) -1.7% 42.3% 4210.0% ZIRP Era Total Returns (12/16/2008-3/16/2022) 524.5% 266.3% 654.5% Post-Pandemic Total Returns (3/23/2020-6/5/24) 155.2% 67.4% 46.6% Annual Returns Since Inception/1985 11.3% 8.1% 16.3% Consensus Growth Rate 11.7% 7.0% 3.8% Consensus Future Returns 13.0% 9.6% 12.3% Historical Tax Expense 7.2% 20.8% 15.0% Post-Tax Consensus Return Potential 12.3% 7.7% 10.4% Expense Ratio 0.03% 0.03% 0.00% Net Consensus Return Potential 12.2% 8.4% 10.4% Negative Correlation-Adjusted Net Return Potential 6.1% 4.6% 18.9% Click to enlarge

Altria's days of 16%-plus long-term returns are over, but its 12% to 13% total return guidance, supported by 4% to 6% growth and 3.8% analyst consensus, is rather attractive for high-yield investors.

4% growth is 1.5% above the long-term expected inflation rate, and given its anti-bubble nature, it's a potentially attractive choice for conservative, defensive investors.

Its median bear market decline of 9% is a fraction of the declines of 60-40, showcasing the power of a defensive dividend king that is one of the most shareholder-friendly in history.

MO is expected to ramp up buybacks to $3 billion annually, approximately 5% share repurchases.

That makes the 4% EPS growth consensus both more realistic but also a potential warning for investors (see risk section).

Fact Three: Altria Is Still A Potentially Strong Buy

Altria is only growing 4% per year, yet thanks to a multi-year bear market, it's a coiled spring that's still a potentially strong buy that offers very powerful short- to medium-return potential.

This legendary dividend king is trading at 11.2 EV/FCF, a free cash flow yield of 9%, 3X more than the S&P.

That's after the big return this year. That's how undervalued this stock was.

At its 52-week low, Altria traded at 9.5X EV/FCF, with a free cash flow yield of 10.5%.

Free cash flow yield is the No. 1 valuation metric of the last 33 years.

Altria remains a coiled spring, just one with positive momentum.

Altria Could Potentially Triple In The Next Five Years

FAST Graphs, FactSet

Altria is only growing 4% per year, and yet, thanks to a multi-year bear market, it's in a terrific position to deliver an awe-inspiring 23% annual return potential for the next five years.

For context, that's similar to the consensus return potential of Nvidia. But with a very low-risk yield of nearly 9%.

In the next 2.5 years, Altria, if it grows as expected, 4% per year, and returns to a historical fair value of about 14X earnings, could double, delivering 30% annualized returns.

That's on par with Peter Lynch, one of the greatest investors in history.

Risks To Consider: Why Altria Isn't Right For Everyone

Why don't I own it if I'm so bullish on Altria? Why don't I plan to own it?

Altria takes the risk profile of British American (BTI), which I do own, and cranks it up to 11.

There are three significant risks to Altria in the next decade.

FDA Menthol Ban

The FDA's proposed ban primarily targets menthol cigarettes and flavored cigars. The ban does not currently extend to vaping products or other reduced-risk products like heat sticks. The FDA recently authorized four menthol vaping products manufactured by NJOY, marking the first approval of non-tobacco-flavored e-cigarettes.

The FDA's timeline for banning menthol cigarettes and flavored cigars has faced several delays:

The rules were initially proposed in April 2022.

The original target for finalizing the rules was August 2023, pushed to March 2024.

The latest delay could potentially push the decision beyond the November 2024 election.

But while the US government is dragging its heels or merely being incompetent, other states and cities are moving quickly.

More than 380 localities across 13 states and Washington, D.C., have passed restrictions on flavored tobacco products.

Some states, like New York, are considering legislation to ban all flavored tobacco products, including menthol.

California most notably has banned menthol, triggering a thriving black market and consumers buying menthol cigarettes in Nevada. All this has hurt MO and BTI's volumes in recent months, and both companies are trying to get regulators to crack down on non-regulated rivals.

The menthol ban in the EU went into effect in May 2020 and was partially responsible for BTI's flat sales and -3% EPS growth that year.

The menthol ban is not an existential risk to MO's dividend or thesis, but it might reduce the growth outlook by 1% to 2%, which would then mean a 10% to 11% return potential, which might not be attractive enough for some.

MO investors' yield might drift higher, making it more difficult to earn the 12% to 13% total return guidance target.

FDA Nicotine Regulation

The FDA is working on a rule to establish a maximum nicotine level in cigarettes and certain other combustible tobacco products. This regulation aims to reduce nicotine in these products to minimally or non-addictive levels. The current plan does not apply to vaping products, e-cigarettes, or other reduced-risk products like heat sticks.

A 2018 FDA paper projected that this regulation could result in more than 33 million people not becoming regular smokers and potentially save more than 8 million lives from tobacco-related illnesses.

The FDA initially planned to issue the proposed rule in May 2023.

As of February 2024, the FDA stated that finalizing this rule remains a top priority, but no specific date has been set.

As of February 2024, the FDA reported that they have made "tremendous progress" toward finalizing the rule. The proposed rule has been submitted to the White House Office of Management and Budget for review, a necessary step in the regulatory process.

The good news is that this doesn't apply to RRPs like vaping or heat sticks.

The bad news is that Altria is far behind the ball on RRPs.

It's playing catch-up, around five years behind BTI and about 15 years behind the PM, regarding its guidance for what percentage of sales will be RRPs by specific dates.

The trouble is that when the FDA finally does ban menthol and decreases nicotine levels in Marlboro's, MO needs to be able to transition customers to full-nicotine RRPs, or else its brand will count for nothing.

While the brand is powerful, the truth is that nicotine addiction is about nicotine.

Initially, 50% reduced nicotine in Marlboro might theoretically cause volumes to increase, as smokers smoke twice as much.

However, the volume declines we've seen due to high inflation are a sign that consumers are becoming financially stressed and simply unable to afford their favorite brand of cigarettes.

Thus, while the multi-year transition to non-addictive nicotine levels in cigarettes is not an existential threat in the next few years, by 2030, Altria's growth prospects might have dimmed to 0% to 2% if MO can't execute with near flawless precision on its RRP portfolio.

Analysts expect MO to be 17% RRPs by the end of 2028.

Market Share Gains Don't Translate Into Volume Growth

Altria

BTI has noted that illegal (non-regulated) vaping products have been hurting its US RRP portfolio, and I would say the same is true for MO. Market share has risen as much as 100% in the last year, yet volumes are flat.

Altria

While it's true that the government is starting to crack down on illegal vaping products, it's still a drop in the bucket and, thus far, hasn't helped MO.

And that's with nearly 150% growth in distribution points.

Even with another 100% potential growth in distribution points, the fact that volumes aren't soaring is troubling.

Thus far, its execution has been somewhat underwhelming, to put things generously.

These are also risks to BTI, given that 46% of BTI sales are currently from the US.

But while the FDA could potentially hurt BTI's growth prospects, it could kill MO's growth prospects.

Altria

BTI is optimistic that volume declines will stabilize in the second half of the year.

They had better because 9% volume declines will make revenue growth challenging. Altria's volume declines are running at double-digits for several quarters now.

The company has some minor diversification, but cigarettes will remain the most important, at nearly 90% of revenue by 2028." - Morningstar

Morningstar, most analysts, and management expect volume declines to be 5% by the end of 2024.

If that's true, then 1% to 2% sales growth from cigarettes could buy MO more time to establish its RRP portfolio.

That would give MO more runway, but if volume declines continue, 2% to 3% sales declines in cigarettes will pressure MO's EPS growth.

Remember that 4% EPS growth is the consensus, factoring in 5% share reductions.

If volume declines are 5% higher than expected, 4% EPS growth could become -1%.

And that would make the dividend unsustainable at some point, many years from now.

And potentially require a 13% to 14% yield for income investors to want to own this company.

While the consensus is for MO to be 17% RRPs by 2028, Morningstar is more pessimistic, assuming just 10% sales in four years.

For comparison, BTI is expected to be almost 30%, and PM is expected to be 60%.

While the dividend won't come under risk for many years, even in the worst-case scenario, remember that yield + growth = total returns.

If management is guiding for 4% to 6% long-term growth, and the market values MO at 8% to 9%, if growth prospects were to fall to 0% to 1%, then the yield might have to drift higher (or spike there through falling share price) to 10% to 12%.

Modest growth of 2.75% is what management is guiding for, below the 4% to 6% long-term growth guidance.

Altria

If MO completes its transition, investors will make money, even buying at today's post-rally price.

However, the returns might be a lot more muted than the current return potential guidance.

BTI expects the US cigarette market to be zero by 2053. MO has until then to make the transition to a 100% smoke-free future.

Bottom Line: Altria's Rally Is Justified By Fundamentals

Altria is a great company, a dependable income source, and one of the safest 9% yields on Wall Street.

The rally is 100% justified by fundamentals, and Altria has a strong upside in the next 2.5 to five years (90% to 215%, respectively).

If you're comfortable with the risk profile and believe that management can transition to a smoke-free future by 2053, this might be one of the best dividend aristocrats you can buy today.

Altria is a perfect example of how the stock market is always and forever a market of stocks, not a stock market.

Are you tired of hearing how Nvidia only goes up?

Buy deep value like British American or Pipelines.

Are you scared of buying a value trap? Then Altria is a value stock with red-hot momentum.

Growth, value, momentum, or some combo of all three, there are countless ways to buy wonderful companies and harness the genius of global capitalism to live your dreams.