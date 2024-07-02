As Nvidia's Market Cap Went From $2 Trillion To $3 Trillion, What Happened With The ETF Exposures?

Jul. 02, 2024 12:45 PM ETBOTZ, CHAT, SOXX, SMH, FTXL, SOXQ, NVDA, NVDA:CA
WisdomTree profile picture
WisdomTree
5.46K Followers

Summary

  • Nvidia recently reached a new milestone, surpassing $3 trillion in market capitalization.
  • There are six ETFs with more than 10% exposure to Nvidia and more than $100 million of AUM: BOTZ, CHAT, SOXX, SMH, FTXL and SOXQ.
  • SMH had the highest exposure to Nvidia at 23.35%.

Nvidia Corporation building in Taipei, Taiwan.

BING-JHEN HONG

By Christopher Gannatti, CFA

At WisdomTree, we built our “Thematic Universe” in 2021, which is a way to track the myriad ETFs that we believe to be focused on various thematic topics. Having this database gives us an insight into what types

