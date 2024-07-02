U.S. Jobs Market Reverting To Pre-Pandemic Norms

ING Economic and Financial Analysis profile picture
ING Economic and Financial Analysis
3.85K Followers

Summary

  • Job openings improved, but the trend is still softening.
  • The soft quits rate suggests the jobs market has normalised.
  • Inflation pressures emanating from the jobs market should continue to cool, keeping the door open for rate cuts later this year.

Team businesspeople or an accountant team are analyzing data charts, graphs, and a dashboard on a laptop screen in order to prepare a statistical report and discuss financial data in an office.

David Gyung

By James Knightley

Job openings rise, but the trend is softening

Job openings rose to 8140k in May from a downwardly revised 7919k in April. This is above the 7946k that was expected. We use the Indeed job website’s

This article was written by

ING Economic and Financial Analysis profile picture
ING Economic and Financial Analysis
3.85K Followers
From Trump to trade, FX to Brexit, ING’s global economists have it covered. Go to ING.com/THINK to stay a step ahead. We’re sorry we can’t reply to individuals' comments.Content disclaimer: The information in the publication is not an investment recommendation and it is not investment, legal or tax advice or an offer or solicitation to purchase or sell any financial instrument.This publication has been prepared by ING solely for information purposes without regard to any particular user's investment objectives, financial situation, or means. For our full disclaimer please click here.

Recommended For You

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
ACTV--
LeaderShares® Activist Leaders® ETF
AFMC--
First Trust Active Factor Mid Cap ETF
AFSM--
First Trust Active Factor Small Cap ETF
ARKK--
ARK Innovation ETF
AVUV--
Avantis US Small Cap Value ETF
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News