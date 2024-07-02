CHENG FENG CHIANG

Investment Thesis

Canadian National Railway Company (NYSE:CNI) should see a meaningful acceleration in growth moving ahead. The company's revenue growth should benefit from easing Y/Y comparisons in the coming quarters. Further, company-specific initiatives like the West Coast expansion project and strategic partnerships should also contribute to revenue growth. The pricing outlook also remains positive, with the company continuing to implement price increases above inflation.

On the margin front, the company's margins should benefit from operating leverage on volume growth, network optimization, and pricing increases. I expect these pricing increases to effectively offset any wage inflation-related headwinds. In terms of valuation, the stock is trading discounted to its historical averages. As the volume recovers in the coming quarters and the company completes wage negotiations, I expect the investor sentiments to improve and help the re-rating of the stock. So, I have a buy rating on CNI stock.

Revenue Analysis and Outlook

In 2023, the company's revenue growth was impacted by operational disruptions brought on by adverse climate conditions, including flooding and forest fires. Further, labor strikes at West Coast ports, related to the duty and rest period rules mandated in Canada in May 2023, negatively impacted revenue growth.

In the first quarter of 2024, the company's revenues declined by 1.5% Y/Y to $4.249 billion, mainly due to lower freight revenue per RTM (Revenue Ton-Miles). The freight revenue per RTM declined by 1.7% Y/Y caused by lower fuel surcharge revenues and an increase in the average length of haul, partly offset by higher freight rates. While carloads were down slightly Y/Y, volumes measured in Revenue Ton-Miles were essentially flat. The higher shipments of potash, refined petroleum products, frac sand, international intermodal, and natural gas liquids were offset by lower shipments of coal, grain, forest products, and crude oil in the quarter.

In the Merchandise business, Petroleum and chemicals revenues increased by 4% Y/Y with a 6% RTM growth. This was attributed to increased shipments of refined petroleum products and natural gas liquids, which effectively offset the decline in shipments of crude oil. Metals and minerals revenues were flat Y/Y with a 4% increase in RTM. Higher shipments of frac sand to Western Canada and increased aluminum volumes were offset by lower shipments of steel products. Forest Products revenues decreased 3% Y/Y due to lower shipments of lumber and panels.

In the bulk business, Canadian coal RTMs were down 20% due to production issues at certain Western Canadian mines, while U.S. coal RTMs were down 23% as a result of weaker export demand for thermal coal. Grain and fertilizer RTMs were flat Y/Y as increased shipments of potash were offset by a decrease in Canadian grain exports and lower U.S. grain shipments resulting from muted corn demand.

In the consumer products business, Automotive RTMs were up 6% Y/Y attributed to higher shipments of imported finished vehicles through the port of Vancouver. In the intermodal business, international intermodal RTMs were up 5% Y/Y driven by stronger imports through Western Canadian ports including ports of Vancouver and Prince Rupert. However, domestic intermodal RTMs were down 3% Y/Y due to lower shipments.

CNI's Historical Revenue Growth (Company Data, GS Analytics Research)

Looking forward, I am optimistic about CNI's revenue growth outlook. Last year, the company's revenue was negatively impacted by a weak Canadian grain harvest, dockworker strikes, and forest fires. These factors resulted in the company's revenues declining 6.6% Y/Y in Q2 2023, 11.7% Y/Y in Q3 2023, and 1.6% Y/Y in Q4 2023, compared to 16.3% Y/Y growth in Q1 2023. As the company laps easier comparison from Q2 onwards, its growth should see meaningful acceleration. According to the latest data reported by the company, year-to-date, the company's RTMs (Revenue Ton Miles) were up 3% YTD versus flattish RTMs in Q1 2024, indicating a meaningful Y/Y increase in volumes in the last couple of months.

Further, the company should also benefit from the company-specific initiatives that management outlined on its investor day last year to improve growth.

One important focus area for CNI is the expansion of its West Coast capacity. The company is seeing a sustained increase in demand on the West Coast and has added a combined additional 8 trains/week out of Vancouver and Prince Rupert port in April. The company continues to invest in network capacity in key corridors and is on track to complete additional double tracks along the Vancouver to Chicago corridor and finish a siding extension project, west of Kamloops, British Columbia. These initiatives should help alleviate congestion and increase capacity in these busy corridors.

In addition, Prince Rupert Port, where CNI is the sole railroad provider, is itself increasing its capacity and important expansion initiatives like the CANXPORT logistics project and the Ridley Island energy export facility are progressing well.

In addition to the West Coast expansion project, the company should also benefit from partnerships like the Falcon Premium program with Union Pacific Corporation (UNP) and GMéxico Transportes, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCPK:GMXTF), and the EMP program with Union Pacific and Norfolk Southern Corporation (NSC).

Overall, management expects mid-single-digit volume growth in the current year, with company-specific initiatives accounting for half of this growth. I expect these initiatives to continue contributing meaningfully to the volume growth in the coming years.

The pricing outlook also remains solid, and management communicated above inflation pricing on the last earnings call. So, easing comps, company-specific initiatives to drive volume growth, and pricing increases should help the company's growth in the coming years.

Margin Analysis and Outlook

In Q1 2024, the company's margins were negatively impacted by higher labor and fringe benefits expenses due to general wage increases and increased average headcount. These negatives more than offset the benefits from lower fuel prices. As a result, the adjusted operating margin contracted by 210 bps Y/Y to 36.4% while the adjusted operating ratio deteriorated by 210 bps Y/Y to 63.6%.

CNI's Adjusted Operating Margin and Adjusted Operating Ratio (Company Data, GS Analytics Research)

Moving forward, CNI's margins should benefit from operating leverage as the volume growth outlook is positive. It also continues to optimize its network through Precision Schedule Railroading, which should help margins.

One area which is worrying some investors is wage negotiation with its unionized workforce. However, I am not too worried about it. Unlike trucking companies or air freight companies, railroads have much better pricing power, and most of the railroads in North America have a good track record of above-inflation pricing. This is because railroad transportation is much more cost-efficient than alternative road transportation and, on most of the routes, they have either monopoly or duopoly.

So, I am optimistic that the company should be able to offset any wage inflation-related headwind from pricing in the medium to long term. Hence, I remain optimistic about the company's margin growth.

Valuation

CNI stock is trading at 19.96x FY24 consensus EPS estimate of $5.84 and 17.75x FY25 EPS estimate of $6.57 which is discounted versus its 5-year average forward P/E of 22.25x. The stock also has a forward dividend yield of over 2%.

I believe the flattish volume performance last quarter and wage negotiation with TCRC are weighing on the valuation. However, I believe both these factors are transient in nature. As the volume recovery takes hold in the coming quarters and the company completes wage negotiations, investor worries should ease and help re-rating the stock's valuation. As explained in the margin section, I am not too worried about the outcome of wage negotiation and, in the past, railroads have demonstrated above-inflation pricing. So, I am expecting pricing to more than offset any wage increase.

According to consensus estimates, the company's EPS is expected to grow in high single-digit/low double-digits in the coming years. This, coupled with over 2% dividend yield and potential for P/E multiple re-rating, can result in a good upside. Hence, I have a buy rating on the stock.

Risks

If there is a strike during TCRC negotiation, it may adversely impact near-term volumes.

The company conducts its business in both Canada and the U.S. and, as a result, is exposed to risks related to currency fluctuations.

Freight volumes are usually correlated to the macroeconomic environment. If the broader macroeconomic environment worsens for some reason, it could negatively impact volumes.

Takeaway

I am optimistic about the company's growth prospects over the coming years. The revenue growth should benefit from easing Y/Y comps, company-specific initiates driving volume growth, and above-inflation pricing. The margins should benefit from operating leverage, network optimization, and price increases. I expect price increases to more than offset the wage increase. Moreover, the valuation is lower than historical.

As the volume recovers and Canadian National Railway Company completes wage negotiations, I expect the investors' sentiments to improve, which should result in a re-rating of the stock's valuation. Given the good growth prospects and the potential for P/E re-rating, I have a buy rating on the CNI stock.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.